AIM Videos-Audios: November – December 2019

December 31, 2019

Enjoy our last video of the year, The Mechanisms of Control, a conversation between Douglas and Michael that is absolutely HISTORIC!!

December 31, 2019

A reminder to everyone in the AIM community that The New World Awakening Has Begun. This video was uploaded on February 8, 2018.

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

The Swamp is Disturbed. AIM and AFI have been nailing the Senior Executive Service since January 2018 after several months of deep research into the operations and who’s who in the Plum Books of this rogue bureaucrat agency in the swamp that is literally at war with Donald Trump.

Updated with memes. Same audio as above but great new memes added: The Swamp is filled with SES enemies of America

December 27, 2019

Just what is the rule of law in America? Whose laws apply to whom? It’s time, patriots, to make our stand. Betsy and Thomas are on fire!

Today, December 26, 2019, Breitbart was reporting this: IG Report Shock: Steele Funneled Claims Through John McCain After FBI Dropped Him as Source. The American Intelligence Media community knew about this over two years ago. In the video below, Betsy and Thomas explained McCain’s role in obtaining and disseminating the dossier. Keep in mind as you listen to this audio, that it was posted on YT on December 22, 2017.

December 20, 2019

Betsy and Thomas discuss a wide array of topics which can be found with sourced materials, headlines, and videos on the day’s Cat Report. Among topics that you might not expect are their discussions on the coming mini-ice age, the magnetic north pole shift, and how mitochondria responds to CBDs.

Rudy Giuliani just returned from the Ukraine with a big report to his boss – President Donald Trump. Betsy and Thomas opine as to his findings. Today’s discussion referenced material from this Cat Report.

December 14, 2019

The heart as central sense organ of the physical and spiritual worlds transforming earthly substance into cosmic food that nourishes self-development.

For advanced players of the Glass Bead Game, Douglas Gabriel continues his discussion on apocalypse and prophecy, this time with the emphasis on crossing the threshold.All of the videos in this series can be found here: New World Awakening series

December 13, 2019

Betsy and Thomas discuss how the Pope and Vatican were involved in the overthrow attempt of President Donald Trump. Reference materials: Friday 13, Templars, Jesuits, and Sophia

December 12, 2019

Betsy and Thomas discuss the latest Michael Horowitz report and explain what it means to the swamp. It’s great news and you will want to know before you listen to propaganda Fox News.

December 11, 2019

AIM Patriot Condor explains why intellectual theft diminishes the productive capacities of a nation.

December 9, 2019

December 5, 2019

In the audio below, Betsy and Thomas review an article from the Conservative Treehouse. Why is Sundance having such a problem figuring out Joseph Mifsud’s ratlines? Is The Washington Post, New York Times and CNN Now Declaring Professor Mifsud is *NOT* A Russian Asset?

December 4, 2019

December 3, 2019

November 29, 2019

#CultTrump Plus a whole lot more – Horowitz and the swamp; going on the offense with energy education, and a look at the federal department of education indoctrination.

November 28, 2019

The thumbnail below does not come from Mike’s talk that you may have previously heard. This is an interview between Ann Vandersteel and Michael McKibben. Not sure why they used our thumbnail – just make sure you know there is a great interview behind that start button.

November 23, 2019

Very sophisticated propaganda is pouring out of Reuters and Associated Press. We were punked, but now set the record straight. This is an important learning opportunity for AIM patriots everywhere. Bottom line – distrust EVERYTHING that comes from Reuters and AP.

November 23, 2019

Artificial intelligence no match for human imagination and creativity. Join master teacher and author Douglas Gabriel in a discussion about human thinking vs machine functions. His guests are Michael McKibben, Founder and CEO of Leader Technologies and Andrew Linnell, Founder of MysTech.

November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill: Pilgrims Society Operative

November 20, 2019

November 20, 2019

Make sure to check out the background info that Betsy and Thomas refer to in this handy, shareable link: https://truthbits.blog/2019/11/20/horowitz-report-protects-the-swamp/

November 16, 2019

Today's video is posted on our vimeo channel – https://vimeo.com/tylagabriel. Stop in and subscribe to our new channel! ttps://vimeo.com/373626731 Here are the production notes: 5G is Genocide.

November 15, 2019

Raw audio file:

November 13, 2019

Audio raw file:

November 13, 2019

Michael refers to the original terms of service in this PDF:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/2002-08-29-Common-Public-License-Version-0-5-IBM-Eclipse-Foundation-accessed-Jun-24-2015-Aug-29-2002.pdf

