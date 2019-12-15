.

John Comnenus posts:

When is Roberts going to be impeached? He has had the Collier report for years and he has done nothing about it. Now Horowitz has more hard evidence that his courts are being abused and he is doing nothing about it. Roberts is a disgrace who has presided over the total collapse of confidence in US Courts. And he doesn’t seem to care.

PATRIOT TROOPS ON THE GROUND!! Time to get in their faces, patriots. Make sure your neck of the woods has ample coverage of patriots attending Democrat events. Don’t wait on others to do it. GET OUT THERE AND SAVE OUR NATION FROM DEMONRATS. Record a video and let us scale your actions globally.

Keep in mind that Axios is a propaganda internet site…so for them to report this has to be soooo painful. And the great news is that this campaign looks to be headed by Kushner and Parscale and not that Romney operative at the head of the RNC.

Axios had a good list of “takeaways” from the briefing, which apparently the Trumpsters, led by Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale, were confident enough to let reporters hear about, which included the smart move to purge state organizations of NeverTrump clowns in leadership positions (who’d want to volunteer for Trump in states under such leadership?), a focus on “tiny” counties in the flyover disdained by leftists, which includes a plan to win Minnesota this time, a plan to encourage voters who sat home in the midterms because Trump’s name wasn’t on the ballot, a plan to win the black and Latino vote, a savvy use of impeachment to sell campaign merchandise and motivate voters, a plan to use tech techniques to capture data from rallies, and another plan to turn every Trump rally into “a four or five day event” in the locations where they happen.

Both reports said the Trump campaign was swimming in money, nearly a hundred million dollars, most of it from those low-dollar donors Democrats otherwise claim they “own.”

AIM Patriot ezduzit63

There were a couple Bike Riders stop by the local Tavern last night..1 was a short little guy the other a very large muscular guy with a cut on that said Armed Forces…they stopped, made a pass through the place then came outside where I was smoking…the large man walked up to me..bummed a cigarette…as he did..I saw another patch on his vest that made me proud…it was the Betsy Ross flag…we are not alone.

Our reply: Our freedom community is global and grassroots. They don’t see us coming. Y’all remember that we put Rush Limbaugh in charge of team uniforms. Get your Betsy gear at http://www.rushlimbaugh.com.

Douglas had some things to say about this meme, but not in time for today’s Cat Report. So when we have recorded the next ‘Betsy & Thomas’, you can find the upload at https://vimeo.com/tylagabriel.

LordReekrus looks at Hillary and writes: “It’s like some star wars game where the more evil you partake in the uglier your appearance becomes. The further you slip into the dark side the more it manifests on your face.”

..like seeing more and more of the man inside Michelle becoming more obvious the older he gets? Check out the very large Adam’s Apple protruding from our last First “Lady’s” neck.

Here is Rep. Josh Hawley (R-MO). Y’all remember him – the representative that put forth a bill to mildly hand-slap Facebook for being such an ogre…but the bill never went anywhere which was, as we suspected, just smoke and mirrors from Hawley’s globalists handlers who don’t want you to look at the THEFT OF SOCIAL MEDIA from Leader Technologies.

Now the globalist puppet hiding as a conservative has concluded that the FBI interfered with the election. DUH!! How long did it take all of those brain cells in your head, Josh, to figure this out? AIM Patriots have known this for over two years!

What’s really going on here? Hawley and his globalist handlers are getting nervous that patriots around the world are finding out the ORIGINS OF THE COUP…. and they want you to stop looking now and just look at the FBI.

It’s called information containment. The Pilgrims Society will need to throw the FBI under the bus in order to keep us from looking deeper into the origins of the coup and their man Josh Hawley, not the brightest bulb in Congress, will be there to make sure you look no further.

Contact Rep. Hawley and educate him, especially if you are from Missouri: https://www.hawley.senate.gov/contact-senator-hawley

Make sure Missouri knows the ORIGINS OF THE COUP.

If your elected officials, wherever you live in the world, are as far behind in truth narrative as Missouri’s Rep. Josh Hawley, make sure to get them up to speed. This is a global matter.

Contact your U.S. Congressperson here.

Keep in mind that the video below is produced by PBS (are those NPC heads in their logo?) and they are notorious for pushing globalist propaganda. ALWAYS be discerning when listening to Public Broadcasting Sh*t. However, there are some great graphics inside this one.

Viewer Bill Hart noted after watching the video: Completely missed here is the many things Molten Salt Reactors can do besides generating electricity, most importantly they can and should be used to decommission existing nuclear reactors because they can use the “spent” fuel present at almost every existing commercial power plant and extract more than 90% of the remaining energy while simultaneously reducing the mass and volume of the actual nuclear waste by 90% and the half-lives to about 300 years.

They are also small enough to be sited on the already secure reactor sites, and easily tie into the electrical grid at these locations. Next, since many existing reactors are sited near sea-water, they can be used for desalination using their high-temperature to more efficiently remove the salt from sea-water rather than RO membranes that are high cost, maintenance, and energy-intensive. They are also quite scalable.

Let’s educate and enlighten folks about the coming mini-ice age as well as the new energy technologies that are available. We do not need to fearmonger. But we do need to have our networks understand that the Pilgrims Society and its subgroups want to suppress this technology from us. Some have even suggested that the Pilgrims plan on using this natural event as a way to “cull the human herd” – killing off unprepared populations.

Patriots around the world must demand that their countries be free to use any and all energy sources in preparation for the coming climate change – which is going to be colder than normal and will need energy resources for abundant heat in greenhouses, homes, offices, and everywhere. We have the technology. The greedy elite hoarders are keeping it from the people of the planet.

Remember when actor John Wayne tried to warn us about the Pilgrims?

Morgan Vague, a biology student at Reed College in Oregon, may have found a solution to one of the most urgent environmental crises in the world. She discovered a breeding bacteria that can “eat” plastic and break it down into by-products that are harmless.

Ms. Vague stated that the process that will be done by the plastic “eating” bacteria could have a big part in solving the world’s plastic problem. Every year, billions of tonnes are dumped in oceans and landfills. Around 300 million tonnes of plastic are thrown away every year, and 10% of it are recycled.

DISMANTLE THE FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION , CENTRAL INDOCTRINATION CENTER FOR PILGRIMS SOCIETY PROPAGANDA

TRIGGERED.

We say A.O.K, Boomers!

We love our Boomers here in the Conclave where we are all Boomers and some are even older. We are harnessing our love of country, our extensive knowledge of history and world events, and our skills in social media to point the way to a planet that can be filled with peace and prosperity for future generations.

So when you hear the term “ok, Boomer” and see the OK sign flashed, rest assured that the American Intelligence Media Conclave has your back and everything is going to be A. OK.

Thanks to the Conclave Boomers, the AIM community knew that Obama was wiretapping Trump Tower, and Dmitri Alperovitch at Crowdstrike was up to no good at the time the picture below was taken!

The dim-witted Rep. Josh Hawley is just now figuring this out. Wait until he finds out that the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump goes back to Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, and the Queen’s Privy Council.

What is the Privy Council? Here is how they describe themselves (which couldn’t possibly be filled with disinformation – wink)

TYPOS: Yes, this blog will occasionally have typos. Do you realize how fast we have to move to get out great content to you each day? We always go back and review our Cat Reports after they are pushed out and correct the most obvious typos, errors, omissions. However, this will not correct your emailed version of the blog. So all you nit-pickers out there, get over yourselves. The world of citizen blogging does not include a team of staff editors before material is pushed out. We know folks in our community are very smart and can figure out when Betsy has made these errors. What really matters…. CONTENT.

That having been said, we appreciate corrections that are significant like the one that AIM Patriot James pointed out. He writes:

“I believe I have discovered a significant and obvious error likely a typo in the linked piece … Czar Nicholas II and his family were murdered July in 1918 not as written July 1917 according to the Wikipedia article below … though the Pilgrims Society sponsored Bolsheviks obscured their brutal murder of the defenseless Romanovs for many years. I am a big fan of AIM and AFI work and look forward to all of your CAT reports, articles and videos!”

https://aim4truth.org/2019/01/12/patriots-expose-the-100-year-anglo-american-propaganda-war-that-has-terrorized-the-world-with-war-strife-and-poverty/?fbclid=IwAR0NaufI4negudgU-JuZayh-M-3jBsuqkjzCwhUFCr3kCfTupPi0VOF_Q3o

Here is a Wikipedia articles showing the year is 1918.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Execution_of_the_Romanov_family

Our reply to James: We sent your note to the miners at AFI. Since they prepared the piece, it is they who need to verify the correction. Who knows…those amazing miners may have found out that Wikipedia was incorrect.

The Federal Reserve is responsible for the growth of government, the loss of liberty, the rise in income inequality, and the boom-and-bust economic cycle. All those who support liberty, peace, and prosperity should join the effort to audit and end the Fed. Learn more

Ahhh…the meme weaponry that can be made from this joker’s face.

AIM Patriot and artist Mark sends us a little glass bead with a note: “A siren I got in Barcelona 1998 and a beautiful sculpture found on the beach in Palermo Sicilia a year later. In person, the “ancient” statue looks like a mother feeding a child…. imagination is my best friend in seeing.”

The heart as central sense organ of the physical and spiritual worlds transforming earthly substance into cosmic food that nourishes self-development.

AIM Patriot Nancy wrote:

Comment: Maybe it is just my computer but…when I open you web page, it is completely white with black border. I chk’d 2 days later, same thing-My cursor showed the “hand” and I clicked and low and behold I was in your website. Your opening page does not have a presentation and I found the interior articles only by clicking on the cursor “hand” indicator.

AIM Patriot Don was reflecting on a Steiner quote we posted and writes:

We Buddhists (Soka Gakkai International, SGI) dwell on the fact that life on earth is riddled with disappointments and challenges and our objective is to actually leave this material world for a seat alongside Buddha (great details are written of Buddhas heaven).

We believe in chanting to our mandella (Gohonzon) to improve our life on earth but we prepare for death because at the moment we may be recycled back into this painful earth existence or if we have secured our spirit to stage of enlightenment then we escape the horrors of this life on earth – so I have spent my past 25 yrs looking forward to dying as I practice my Buddhism to attain enlightenment in one life time..,,

The below recitation is called Gongyo, this is the actual words written by Buddha that we recite in between passages of a mediative chant called Nam Myoho Renge Kyo, a sacred verse that when vocalized will draw the attraction of Buddhas in the universe to support your mornings and evenings, it works!

.

Thank you for the educational material, your good nature shows through your work, XieXie

The below gongyo is in Japanese language because 13 century Japanese Buddhist Priest created a “canned” quick path to enlightenment in one lifetime, it works, google SGI in your city, likely have an SGI temple closeby should you wish to dig deeper! ENJOY

GONGYO LYRICS WITH SILENT PRAYERS

Myo ho ren ge kyo.

Hoben-pon. Dai ni.

Niji seson. Ju sanmai.

Anjo ni ki.Go shari-hotsu.

Sho-but chi-e. Jinjin muryo.

Go chi-e mon. Nange nannyu.

Issai shomon.Hyaku-shi-butsu.

Sho fu no chi. Sho-i sha ga.

Butsu zo shingon. Hyaku sen man noku.

Mushu sho butsu. Jin gyo sho-butsu.

Muryo doho. Yumyo shojin.

Myosho fu mon. Joju jinjin.

Mi-zo-u ho. Zui gi sho setsu.

Ishu nange. Shari-hotsu.

Go ju jo-butsu irai. Shuju innen.

Shuju hiyu. Ko en gonkyo.

Mu shu hoben. Indo shujo.

Ryo ri sho jaku. Sho-i sha ga.

Nyorai hoben. Chi-ken hara-mitsu.

Kai i gu-soku. Shari-hotsu.

Nyorai chi-ken. Kodai jinnon.

Muryo muge. Riki. Mu-sho-i. Zenjo.

Gedas. Sanmai. Jin nyu musai.

Joju issai. Mi-zo-u ho.

Shari-hotsu. Nyorai no.

Shuju fun-betsu. Gyo ses sho ho.

Gon-ji nyunan. Ekka shushin.

Shari-hotsu. Shu yo gon shi.

Muryo muhen. Mi-zo-u ho.

Bus shitsu joju. Shi shari-hotsu.

Fu shu bu setsu. Sho-i sha ga.

Bus sho joju. Dai ichi ke-u.

Nange shi ho. Yui butsu yo butsu.

Nai no kujin. Shoho jisso.

Sho-i shoho. Nyo ze so.

Nyo ze sho. Nyo ze tai.

Nyo ze riki. Nyo ze sa.

Nyo ze in. Nyo ze en.

Nyo ze ka. Nyo ze ho.

Nyo ze honmak mkukyo to.

__________________________________________________________

Myo ho ren ge kyo.

Nyorai ju-ryo-hon. Dai ju-roku.

Ji ga toku bu rai. Sho kyo sho kosshu.

Muryo hyaku sen man. Oku sai asogi.

Jo seppo kyoke. Mushu oku shujo.

Ryo nyu o butsu-do. Nirai muryo ko.

I do shujo ko. Hoben gen nehan.

Ni jitsu fu metsu-do. Jo ju shi seppo.

Ga jo ju o shi. I sho jin-zu-riki.

Ryo tendo shujo. Sui gon ni fu ken.

Shu ken ga metsu-do. Ko kuyo shari.

Gen kai e renbo., Ni sho katsu-go shin.

Shujo ki shin-bukui. Shichi-jiki i nyunan.

Isshin yok ken butsu. Fu ji shaku shinmyo.

Ji go gyo shuso. Ku shutsu ryojusen.

Ga ji go shujo. Jo zai shi fu-metsu.

I ho-ben-rik ko. Gen u metsu fu-metsu.

Yo-koku u shujo. Kugyo shingyo sha.

Ga bu o hi chu. I setsu mujo ho.

Nyoto fu mon shi. Tan ni ga metsu-do.

Ga ken sho shujo. Motsu-zai o kukai.

Ko fu I gen shin. Ryo go sho katsu-go.

In go shin renbo. Nai shutsu I seppo.

Jin-zu-riki nyo ze. O asogi ko.

Jo zai ryojusen. Gyu yo sho jusho.

Shujo ken ko jin. Dai ka sho sho ji.

Ga shi do annon. Tennin jo juman.

Onrin sho do-kaku. Shuju ho shogon.

Hoju ta keka. Shujo sho yu-raku.

Shoten gyaku tenku. Jo sas shu gi-gaku.

U mandara ke. San butsu gyu daishu.

Ga jodo fu ki. Ni shu ken sho jin.

Ufu sho kuno. Nyo ze shitsu juman.

Ze sho zai shujo. I aku-go innen.

Ka asogi ko. Fu mon sanbo myo.

Sho u shu ku-doku. Nyuwa shichi-jiki sha.

Sokkai ken gashin. Zai shi ni seppo.

Waku-ji-i shi shu. Setsu butsu-ju muryo.

Ku nai ken bussha. I setsu butsu nan chi.

Ga chi-riki nyo ze. Eko sho muryo.

Jumyo mushu ko. Ku shugo sho toku.

Nyoto u chi sha. Mot to shi sho gi.

To dan ryo yo jin. Butsu-go jip puko.

Nyo I zen hoben. I ji o shi ko.

Jitsu zai ni gon shi. Mu no sek komo.

Ga yaku I se bu. Ku sho kugen sha.

I bonbu tendo. Jitsu zai ni gon metsu.

I joken go ko. Ni sho kyoshi shin.

Ho-itsu jaku go-yoku. Da o aku-do chu.

Ga jo chi shujo. Gyo do fu gyo do.

Zui o sho ka do. I ses shuju ho.

Mai ji sa ze nen. I ga ryo shujo.

Toku nyu mu-jo do. Soku joju busshin.

__________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

SILENT PRAYERS

Appreciation for the Gohonzon

With deepest respect, I offer my profound gratitude and appreciation to the Gohonzon, which embodies Nam myoho renge-kyo,the essence of the Lotus Sutra.

With deepest respect, I offer my profound gratitude and appreciation to Nichrin Daishonin, the Buddha of the Latter Day of the Law.

With deepest respect, I offer my profound gratitude and appreciation to Nikko Shonin.

Chant Nam-myoho-renge-kyo three times.

__________________________________________________________

Appreciation for the Three Founding Presidents

I offer my profound gratitude and appreciation for the three founding presidents of the Soka Gakkai-Tsunesaburo Makiguchi, Josei Toda and Daisaku Ikeda-for their noble example of selfless dedication to propagation of the Law, honouring them as the eternal mentors of kosen-rufu.

Chant Nam-myoho-renge-kyo three times.

__________________________________________________________

Prayers for Worldwide Kosen-rufu and for the deceased

I pray that the great vow for the worldwide kosen-rufu be fulfilled and that the Soka Gakkai International will develop in this endeavour for countless generations to come.

I pray to accomplish my own human revolution, change my karma and fulfil all my wishes (Offer additional prayers here)

I pray for my deceased relatives and all those who have passed away, particularly for these

individuals: (Sound the bell continuously while offering prayers.)

Chant Nam-myoho-renge-kyo three times.

I pray for peace throughout the world and the happiness of all living beings.

Sound the bell and chant

Nam-myoho-renge-kyo three times to conclude.

.