Starship 7………Mothership, we have a problem. Over.

Mothership…….State the nature of your problem please.

Starship 7………We may have underestimated the size of our enemy!

Mothership…….How so?

Starship 7……….Recent data bank searches on SES have uncovered some troubling information.

Mothership……..Senior Executive Services? Dark Lord Obama’s Stay Behind Army!

Starship 7……….Correct, our intelligence operatives believe these agents have infiltrated and seized control of all major western governments on planet earth.

Mothership…….What is your evidence, Starship 7?

Starship 7 ……..Our first clue in our research was a document showing how the World Bank advised on how to navigate treaties with SES, download link.

http://siteresources.worldbank.org/EXTGOVANTICORR/Resources/3035863-1285601351606/GET_Note_Recently_Asked_Questions_Senior_Executive_Services.pdf

Mothership…….Download received, sending to the Miners for verification, please continue Starship 7

Starship 7………Further research has verified that indeed other governments have been compromised, The Australian Government download link.

https://www.apsc.gov.au/senior-executive-service-ses-0

Mothership…….Holy Toledo, Starship 7. Are there more?

Starship 7…….Affirmative, in the first download there is a chart naming the specific major strongholds, though we do speculate that there are smaller forces that have been compromised upon reading the document further.

Mothership……Please expound further, Starship 7

Starship 7……..Note in the World Bank Document, they refer to them as SES cadres, we believe they do not all use the same identification handles, likely to avoid detection. We also believe they all belong to a larger collective. SEA Senior Executive Agency. Download link.

Mothership……It resembles a Union, once popular and powerful in the USA 50 years ago. What else have you found?

Starship 7……..We also believe they have a specific entry program called Pipeline as evidence shows in the Korean SEA. Download link.

https://korea.stripes.com/community-news/take-your-government-career-next-level-sea

Mothership……The evidence is overwhelming Starship 7. We are going to recommend the fleet go to yellow alert status.

Starship 7……..We also believe SES, SEA have infiltrated most of the major corporations on the planet, especially media, Internet, and State governments.

Mothership…..Red Alert, Red Alert, all forces be advised to raise shields. Miners, prepare to dig!

Starship 7…….Be advised, Starship 7 has sustained damage in his internet information war room. Video capabilities are down until repairs can be completed. We only have texting capabilities up.

Mothership…….Thank you, Starship 7. May the force be with us.

Starship 7………Roger that. Over and out!

Starship 7 is AIM Patriot Ron who posted this fun dialogue under yesterday’s Cat Report. Who said fighting an information war can’t be entertaining?!

We were checking the backroom to see what is hot today and the article below is flying off the shelf like it’s a K-Mart blue light special. That tells us that this topic is on folks’ minds right now. You know what to do, truth warriors! Start sending memes, articles, and videos about this topic through your social networks as other folks may be thinking about this, too.

Patriots now see the immorality and unconstitutionality of LAWFARE. These are attorneys in Congress, Washington, the swamp that use the WORD (yes, the letter killith) to destroy Western Civilization by writing laws that make it legal for them get a free pass on any of the Seven Deadly Sins, from making it legal to lie in Congress….to committing greed, adultery, and murder with impunity right in our Constitution-loving faces.

HISTORY MATTERS: Joseph McCarthy on Democrats

P R O P A G A N D A C E N T R A L

It is not a conspiracy theory that the Rothschild’s banking empire outright owned Reuters news agency and the Associated Press in their early days. Bankers use media to broadcast propaganda that manipulates people to enrich the Warlord Banker’s bottom-line. The main stream media in America is owned by six major corporations who then feed news to the Associated Press that provides those unverified, salacious, and spurious reports to almost all main stream media news outlets.

World news in America is almost completely controlled by Reuters Thompson who is the megaphone and echo-chamber for Corporate Warlords who drive industry, economics and steal over 50% of yearly income and hide it in off-shore tax havens without paying a single penny in taxes. Warlord Corporations also lie and place their “headquarters” in a country that charges little or no taxes. These corporate crimes are part of the established “Fake News” that hide these crimes and distract viewers with sensationalism, consumerism, entertainment, and political lies so we don’t see the daily crimes of corporations who act with corporate impunity. LEARN MORE ABOUT CORRUPT REUTERS

Lisa-the-whore-traitor wants a #MeToo pass for committing treason.

Folks, we are going to need some more memes, videos, and posts to counter this propaganda narrative.



Plus one big difference: I am not just an FBI target of the President, but a female one. So his followers understand that I’m therefore different, and “deserving” of a special kind of hatred, a vile reduction of my whole existence into body parts and sex acts.

— Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 30, 2019

Partisan Hacks . @TomFitton bashes Comey & Strzok for playing the victims after illegally spying on @realDonaldTrump and his 2016 campaign. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/qx7uH5YTLL

— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 31, 2019

Rynn69 posts:

LOL. Lisa Page following the direction of the Lawfare strategy team. You are dirty, Lisa. Dirty Lisa.

Corrupt? Check.

Conspirator? Check.

Coup-plotter? Check.

Lawbreaker? Check.

Traitor to America? Check.

Biased? Check.

Bad Employee? Check.

Whiner? Check.

Liar? Check.

Indoctrinated millennial? Check.

Leaker? Check.

Seditionist? Check.

David posts:

QUID PRO QUO

The Clinton Foundation raised $249 million during Hillary’s first year as Secretary of State

Last Year, it raised $31 million.

Keep educating and enlightening your friends, colleagues, and family to humanity’s common enemy – the members of the Pilgrims Society and its bureaucrat foot soldiers (Senior Executive Services) who work for them.

Watch OAN interview inside the tweet.

#PaulPelosiJr’s #Ukraine venture is CA-based Viscoil, now suspended, founded by @JebBush and G.W. Bush’s cousin John P. Ellis, apparently all involved in diamond smuggling & cryptocurrency scheme

+ like #HunterBiden Pelosi Jr. has taken the children & property of his girlfriend! pic.twitter.com/IeItDJa7ci

— California Condor (@Condor_Law) December 31, 2019

BIDEN: “After this is over, come talk to me. Promise? Anyone under 15 you get something special today.”

(Originally aired February 11, 2019) Christopher Strunk joins Douglas Gabriel to explain what is really going on with New York state’s infanticide law. Turns out the state is running Nazi-type human experimentation and as a young man Christopher assisted his architect father in building many of these psych hospitals. Now Christopher goes on the record what he saw happening behind the public’s eye.

Patriot Party January 14, 2020. Bring a friend.

JoeyJoJoJrShabadoo99 posts:

I live on the other side of the world.

The successes in your country is great awakening to a lot of western countries, bogged down with left wing lunacy, socialist governments and a corrupt media.

President Trump has exposed them, he was fought them, and he has won.

So, from a New Zealand deplorable, cheering from the sideline

God Bless Donald Trump!

and God Bless the U.S.A!

KAG 2020

AIM Patriot Aaron reminds us that Trump withdrew from the UN arms treaty:

.