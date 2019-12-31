.
Starship 7………Mothership, we have a problem. Over.
Mothership…….State the nature of your problem please.
Starship 7………We may have underestimated the size of our enemy!
Mothership…….How so?
Starship 7……….Recent data bank searches on SES have uncovered some troubling information.
Mothership……..Senior Executive Services? Dark Lord Obama’s Stay Behind Army!
Starship 7……….Correct, our intelligence operatives believe these agents have infiltrated and seized control of all major western governments on planet earth.
Mothership…….What is your evidence, Starship 7?
Starship 7 ……..Our first clue in our research was a document showing how the World Bank advised on how to navigate treaties with SES, download link.
http://siteresources.worldbank.org/EXTGOVANTICORR/Resources/3035863-1285601351606/GET_Note_Recently_Asked_Questions_Senior_Executive_Services.pdf
Mothership…….Download received, sending to the Miners for verification, please continue Starship 7
Starship 7………Further research has verified that indeed other governments have been compromised, The Australian Government download link.
https://www.apsc.gov.au/senior-executive-service-ses-0
Mothership…….Holy Toledo, Starship 7. Are there more?
Starship 7…….Affirmative, in the first download there is a chart naming the specific major strongholds, though we do speculate that there are smaller forces that have been compromised upon reading the document further.
Mothership……Please expound further, Starship 7
Starship 7……..Note in the World Bank Document, they refer to them as SES cadres, we believe they do not all use the same identification handles, likely to avoid detection. We also believe they all belong to a larger collective. SEA Senior Executive Agency. Download link.
https://seniorexecs.org/
Mothership……It resembles a Union, once popular and powerful in the USA 50 years ago. What else have you found?
Starship 7……..We also believe they have a specific entry program called Pipeline as evidence shows in the Korean SEA. Download link.
https://korea.stripes.com/community-news/take-your-government-career-next-level-sea
Mothership……The evidence is overwhelming Starship 7. We are going to recommend the fleet go to yellow alert status.
Starship 7……..We also believe SES, SEA have infiltrated most of the major corporations on the planet, especially media, Internet, and State governments.
Mothership…..Red Alert, Red Alert, all forces be advised to raise shields. Miners, prepare to dig!
Starship 7…….Be advised, Starship 7 has sustained damage in his internet information war room. Video capabilities are down until repairs can be completed. We only have texting capabilities up.
Mothership…….Thank you, Starship 7. May the force be with us.
Starship 7………Roger that. Over and out!
Starship 7 is AIM Patriot Ron who posted this fun dialogue under yesterday’s Cat Report. Who said fighting an information war can’t be entertaining?!
We were checking the backroom to see what is hot today and the article below is flying off the shelf like it’s a K-Mart blue light special. That tells us that this topic is on folks’ minds right now. You know what to do, truth warriors! Start sending memes, articles, and videos about this topic through your social networks as other folks may be thinking about this, too.
Missing 13th Amendment: No Lawyers Allowed in Public Office
Patriots now see the immorality and unconstitutionality of LAWFARE. These are attorneys in Congress, Washington, the swamp that use the WORD (yes, the letter killith) to destroy Western Civilization by writing laws that make it legal for them get a free pass on any of the Seven Deadly Sins, from making it legal to lie in Congress….to committing greed, adultery, and murder with impunity right in our Constitution-loving faces.
CNN Panel Admits “House Lawyers” Pushing Impeachment Agenda
HISTORY MATTERS: Joseph McCarthy on Democrats
.
It’s a Democrat EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT!
P R O P A G A N D A C E N T R A L
It is not a conspiracy theory that the Rothschild’s banking empire outright owned Reuters news agency and the Associated Press in their early days. Bankers use media to broadcast propaganda that manipulates people to enrich the Warlord Banker’s bottom-line. The main stream media in America is owned by six major corporations who then feed news to the Associated Press that provides those unverified, salacious, and spurious reports to almost all main stream media news outlets.
World news in America is almost completely controlled by Reuters Thompson who is the megaphone and echo-chamber for Corporate Warlords who drive industry, economics and steal over 50% of yearly income and hide it in off-shore tax havens without paying a single penny in taxes. Warlord Corporations also lie and place their “headquarters” in a country that charges little or no taxes. These corporate crimes are part of the established “Fake News” that hide these crimes and distract viewers with sensationalism, consumerism, entertainment, and political lies so we don’t see the daily crimes of corporations who act with corporate impunity. LEARN MORE ABOUT CORRUPT REUTERS
China sends Fentanyl to America
America sends GMO soy to China
Hubris – Peter Strzok Argues in Court His First Amendment Rights Were Violated
Lisa-the-whore-traitor wants a #MeToo pass for committing treason.
Folks, we are going to need some more memes, videos, and posts to counter this propaganda narrative.
Plus one big difference: I am not just an FBI target of the President, but a female one. So his followers understand that I’m therefore different, and “deserving” of a special kind of hatred, a vile reduction of my whole existence into body parts and sex acts.
— Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 30, 2019
Partisan Hacks. @TomFitton bashes Comey & Strzok for playing the victims after illegally spying on @realDonaldTrump and his 2016 campaign. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/qx7uH5YTLL
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 31, 2019
Rynn69 posts:
LOL. Lisa Page following the direction of the Lawfare strategy team. You are dirty, Lisa. Dirty Lisa.
Corrupt? Check.
Conspirator? Check.
Coup-plotter? Check.
Lawbreaker? Check.
Traitor to America? Check.
Biased? Check.
Bad Employee? Check.
Whiner? Check.
Liar? Check.
Indoctrinated millennial? Check.
Leaker? Check.
Seditionist? Check.
David posts:
QUID PRO QUO
The Clinton Foundation raised $249 million during Hillary’s first year as Secretary of State
Last Year, it raised $31 million.
Keep educating and enlightening your friends, colleagues, and family to humanity’s common enemy – the members of the Pilgrims Society and its bureaucrat foot soldiers (Senior Executive Services) who work for them.
A video of the fashions worn by Melania Trump in 2019. After the intro, it’s chronological. The music is Trumpet Concerto in D, I and III, by Torelli.
Watch OAN interview inside the tweet.
#PaulPelosiJr’s #Ukraine venture is CA-based Viscoil, now suspended, founded by @JebBush and G.W. Bush’s cousin John P. Ellis, apparently all involved in diamond smuggling & cryptocurrency scheme
+ like #HunterBiden Pelosi Jr. has taken the children & property of his girlfriend! pic.twitter.com/IeItDJa7ci
— California Condor (@Condor_Law) December 31, 2019
‘If He’d Take It, Yes’: Biden Open To Nominating Obama For Supreme Court
.
BIDEN: “After this is over, come talk to me. Promise? Anyone under 15 you get something special today.”
pic.twitter.com/AoXGx1h9Ay
— ALX (@alx) December 30, 2019
Lawsuit: Apple Swiped Doctor’s Patented Heart Monitoring Tech
(Originally aired February 11, 2019) Christopher Strunk joins Douglas Gabriel to explain what is really going on with New York state’s infanticide law. Turns out the state is running Nazi-type human experimentation and as a young man Christopher assisted his architect father in building many of these psych hospitals. Now Christopher goes on the record what he saw happening behind the public’s eye.
Nazi Human Medical Experiments in America
Meet the man who ‘took out’ the active shooter at a Texas church
Patriot Party January 14, 2020. Bring a friend.
Register for Milwaukee, WI
JoeyJoJoJrShabadoo99 posts:
I live on the other side of the world.
The successes in your country is great awakening to a lot of western countries, bogged down with left wing lunacy, socialist governments and a corrupt media.
President Trump has exposed them, he was fought them, and he has won.
So, from a New Zealand deplorable, cheering from the sideline
God Bless Donald Trump!
and God Bless the U.S.A!
KAG 2020
AIM Patriot Aaron reminds us that Trump withdrew from the UN arms treaty:
Trump withdraws from UN arms treaty as NRA crowd cheers in delight
Rep John Lewis, Congressman Who Led Partisan Boycott of Trump Inauguration, Diagnosed With Stage-4 Pancreatic Cancer
.
I, Who Vowed to Never-Ever Short Stocks Again, Just Shorted the Entire Market
AIM Patriot Mike D. writes:
Is your website down? The page loads just blank
Our reply: We have no idea why your screen is blank. Perhaps the browser needs to be refreshed…or maybe it is some type of censorship. Keep in mind that if you SUBSCRIBE to our blogs (see listed below), you will receive an email version of the Cat Report. It might have a few typos and formatting issues here and there, but you will receive all the content of the page in a way that you can keep permanently and access without a browser.
We also recommend that you download our app. You might not get the full experience of viewing our material as you would on a PC…but you will still get all the great content without having to use a browser. Also, we created a tab inside the app that contains all of our audios and videos as we post them.
Subscribe to these blogs so that you never miss another report:
AIM Patriot Dan writes:
Hi Douglas & Tyla, I first want to say thank you for everything you’re doing to help us save ourselves. My question is in one of the sites it asked us if we can send A.G. Barr and the White House a copy of the “Treason report” also to ask A.G. Barr to send a copy to John Durham. I tried to send it via email but my network couldn’t send it. Can you give me info on how I could help you? Thank you all!
Our reply: It’s a HUGE HUGE file, Dan, so you won’t be able to download it and send it. Send it as a link, included inside your note to AG Barr: https://patriots4truth.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/the-treason-report-1.pdf
Or be big, brave and bold…and print a copy and MAIL to him.
Patriots, all information warriors please send this link to AG Barr to make sure that those slimeball SES attorneys at the DOJ don’t try to cover up our citizen research. We have tons of evidence in this report. These crimes against America and humanity can no longer go ignored, unless Barr and Durham work for the Pilgrims Society and not the Republic.
Here’s Bills email: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
Make sure to send a copy to the White House where SES VERMIN are crawling all over the Oval Office, trying to keep our President in the dark about their covert operations to overthrow the United States. Hey, Gina…have you been in yet to tell POTUS about your espionage planning with Bob Mueller and Arvinder Sambei?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Sexual Exploitation ‘Epidemic’ in England as Nearly 19,000 Children Identified as Victims
As DACA Approaches Its End, ICE is Asking Courts to Begin Deportation Proceedings Against Participants
PatriotUSA posts:
Obama knew his DACA was illegal and now blames Trump
There you have it: Constitutional scholar Obama says he was allowed to create laws as president, but it is illegal for President Trump to get rid of those laws. On top of that, American citizenship is granted to whoever liberals think deserve it and not the way the Constitution instructs that citizenship is determined.
DACA Is Unconstitutional, as Obama Admitted
DACA Is Unconstitutional, as Obama Admitted. The president only has the authority delegated to him by Congress – and Congress has never given the president the power to provide a pseudo-amnesty and government benefits to illegal aliens. The DACA program suffers from exactly the same constitutional infirmities as DAPA.
AIM Patriot Bart from Scotland writes:
Dear Douglas and Tyla, unfortunately your program is blocked for the following reason “Secure Connection Failed.
An error occurred during a connection to patriots4truth.org. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR
The page you are trying to view cannot be shown because the authenticity of the received data could not be verified. *Please contact the web site owners to inform them of this problem.”*
Our reply: Our sites may be blocked in your country. This is why we have an app. Go to Google Play or the Apple store and download the American Intelligence Media app. It’s FREE. We have all of our sites and videos inside the app. And be a patriot and tell a friend about the American Intelligence Media.
Mr “Higher Loyalty” is upset that his sedition was discovered and confirmed by the Horowitz FISA IG report and called out by @realDonaldTrump…@Comey is the ultimate partisan hack – playing the victim… https://t.co/jiNEjxOO7U
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 31, 2019
Transformation
Here on earth it may be all the same for one if one is perfect or not, but that is not so in the life between death and rebirth. There irresistible forces compel one to transform imperfection into perfection.
One realizes that in many cases this can only be achieved at the cost of pain and suffering, and one knows that to achieve perfection one must accept the pain and pleasures of a life on earth. And one then goes full steam into a new incarnation.
Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 150 – Die Welt des Geistes und ihr Hereinragen in das physische Dasein – Stockholm, 10 June 1913 (page 85)
EXQUISITE!!!
HAUSER and Señorita – I Will Always Love You
Presidential Tweets Today
