Trump Says “US Will Not Leave” Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With “Very Big” Sanctions
The president repeated that invading Iraq was “the worst decision ever made in the history of our country” and that he would continue to withdraw troops from the country.
“Iraq, by the way, they didn’t knock down the World Trade Center,” he said. “That’s been very nicely proven.” Source
Betsy and Thomas provide some clarity about Iran and the Middle East while pointing out the criminal SES swamp rats with deep Iranian connections.
Iran is Enemy #1
Pelosi steps in to protect Iran from President Trump
Excellent report from Truth Kitty. Meow. Impeachment: The Truth Factory Late Night Edition (With Special Guests Edge of Wonder)
Important message coming in from Starship 7. See article link below:
Nazis and FBI Share Similar Practice
Voting integrity group finds millions of inactive registrations
John Kerry Got 150 Billion Cash for Iran SPUN as Nuclear Deal; Daughter Married Iranian with Best Man Son of Iran’s SOS
FBI Provided Servers to National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in February 2016
The source is a joint press release dated Feb. 3rd, 2016.
Issued by the:
-
FBI
-
Ukraine’s NABU crime unit
Logan Act Lurch spotted back in 2018 cavorting with the enemy. This shows us that anyone from any former administration is more than welcomed to continue their negotiations and arrangements with foreign governments with NO REPERCUSSIONS! There are no penalties for violating the Logan Act as this treason by John Kerry has been going on for more than three years.
Photos: Top 10 atrocities from the now-vaunted Soleimani
F L A S H B A C K 2 0 1 7
National Guard stashes from four states diverted to NATO via Ukraine
Ricky Gervais Tells Hollywood to “F*** Off” in Expletive-Filled Golden Globes Monologue
Below is the full opening. Remember that Gervais is not a Trump supporter and this monologue amounted to nothing more than a “roast” between collegaues.
Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes
Over 11,000 Pardoned for Cannabis Crimes as Illinois Legalizes Marijuana
Merely Listening
If spiritual truths are rightly understood, and if people are in all seriousness following the lines of thought used to develop concepts which may make the world of the spirit accessible to our understanding, their humanity will be enhanced and they will learn the things which have to be known at the present time for the salvation and further development of humanity.
People who take these truths into themselves in the right way will also find their drives and instincts ennobled and raised to a higher level. By merely listening to spiritual truths they go through a development that is for the good.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 177 – Fall of the Spirits of Darkness – Lecture 3 – The Search for a Perfect World – Dornach, 1st October 1917
The Qube is powered by crystal energy, much like that explained below:
How to squeeze electricity out of crystals – Ashwini Bharathula
Piezoelectricity – why hitting crystals makes electricity
Gabriels’ Trumpet is coming.
Presidential Tweets Today
