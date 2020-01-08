.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Isabelle wrote:

I thought maybe you’d like to put this info on your website for your interested readers:

If you’re interested in getting stickers done of the Qube Sigil, they can be ordered from Vistaprint at https://www.vistaprint.ca/ I ordered 24, 1.5” x 1.5”, for a total of C$12.32, incl s&h plus tax. If you order, you can ask for: circle, matte, 1.5” x 1.5”. That was the smallest size I could get them to print.

I referred them to the link https://www.ourspirit.com/sigil for the design.

P.S. For Americans, there is also: https://www.vistaprint.com/

Our reply: Thank you for the excellent suggestion, Isabelle. For those of you that want a larger image of the sigil on a page or perhaps you want to make different size labels, feel free to snippet the image below and create your own template for stickers, wallpaper, embroidery, painting….whatever. Be wildly creative. Then watch how the energy in your environment begins to change as you bring another layer of consciousness into your space.

You might say the sigils cast off a “higher” frequency around your aura or environment than you might not otherwise experience. It “tells” the detrimental energies approaching you…. that YOU are now in a higher frequency. The lower vibration cannot “tune in ” to your new and higher frequency. Imagine a radio dial as you try to tune in a specific channel.

The energy of the sigil gently pushes the lower frequency away, back towards its place of origin or it lifts the incoming lower frequency into a higher one, thereby converting what was once detrimental into something more beneficial. We can’t be more specific about it than this because it is an experience of quality and spiritual sublimity.

Think of a tuning fork. By using the sigils, you are casting a signal that has a frequency higher than your current one. You are casting a signal in alignment with the heart beat of the Earth. You will draw into yourself similar frequencies and energies. You gently expel those that are not in alignment with your higher consciousness of being.

Our sigils are tuned to the 528 frequency, among many other healing and loving energy frequencies. The sigil is a two dimensional representation of the internal antenna inside the Qube. Basically this is a dimension where 2,4,5,7,and 8 meet 3, 6, and 9.

.

.

.