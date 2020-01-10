.

John Huber Completes Review of Clinton Foundation and Uranium One

Q-tards around the world weep that Huber, Sessions, and Horowitz reveal themselves to be globalist stooges in place to protect Senior Executive Services operatives and global mobsters like Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller, Arvinder Sambei, Richard Dearlove, Alexander Downer…shall we go on?!

.

Patriot freespeechfanatic posts:

I took one look at the potato-pancake face of Huber and knew he would produce nothing. I said as much here. Nothing in his face, his bearing, to denote the character of the hunter.

.

.

HOLY TOLEDO!

Look at the overflow crowd outside of the #TrumpRallyToledo!

— Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 10, 2020

.

Your presence at a Trump rally is like your 2020 vote. It’s a shot heard round the world. Be there – inside or outside. Let the world know that we stand with patriots everywhere.

.

.

.

We’ve seen war. We don’t want war. But if you want war with the United States of America, there is one thing I can promise you, so help me God. Someone else will raise your sons and daughters.

US army general sends a clear (bad-ass) message to Iran & proxies wanting to harm US citizens. #Iraq #Syriahttps://t.co/QfsaUO06kD

— Mark Halawa – مارك حلاوه (@HalawaMark) January 10, 2020

.

“The elimination of Soleimani was not a prelude to deeper US involvement in the Middle East. It was a farewell letter. Always admitting the fickleness of contingency, it nonetheless looks as though Donald Trump will go down as the man who catalyzed the United States economy, who brought unemployment down to historic lows, who goosed real wages, especially at the lower levels, who made important inroads against the stultifying miasma of the the regulatory state while also resuscitating the US military, curbing illegal immigration, and — just now — extricating the United States from foreign involvements that help no one but our enemies.”

.

.

Not everyone will understand how the Democrats are the actual foot soldiers for a larger global plan to take over the world. You know this from our research of Cecil Rhodes, the Venetian Bankers, the Vatican, the Empire Press Union.

The United States isn’t the only country that has been infiltrated by globalist political and bureaucrat armies. Your job as an information warrior is to educate and enlighten as many citizens as you can about the enemy infiltration in your country. Not everyone you interface with has to know the level of details as you do.

In America, our goal is to have a REPUBLICAN landslide in 2020 so that we can root out evil in our country in a big, bold way. We know President Trump knows the criminality of the enemy. Not all soldiers in a war need to know high level details in order to be victorious.

What are YOUR goals for winning the Great Information War in your country?

.

GROOMING CENTER FOR FUTURE GLOBALISTS

Never, ever put a Rhodes Scholar in a position of power. In America, patriots should always question political candidates for their “studies” in London, Oxford, Cambridge, or the Vatican. In the future, the Rhodes Trust may keep this “scholarship” more hidden, but for now we all know this as the grooming centers for globalists. Have you guys started asking Senator Josh Hawley what he did in London for a year after he graduated from Stanford? He claims he was “teaching” – yeah right.

Rhodes Scholars (Oxford-onians) caught up in the Trump-Russia, Hillary’s Private Server and Benghazi hoaxes include Susan Rice, George Stephanopoulos, Bill & Hillary Clinton, David E. Kendall, Wesley Clark (ENTRUST encryption keys controlled by Hillary Clinton), Ashton Carter, Pete Buttigieg , Ronan Farrow, Strobe Talbot, Russ Feingold, Larry Sabato, Naomi Wolf, Cory Booker, Rachel Maddow (MSNBC), Jake Sullivan, R. James Woolsey, David Souter, Nancy-Ann DeParle, George Soros, Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, Lord Mark Malloch Brown) and Judge Leonard P. Stark (the judge in Leader v. Facebook who whitewashed the theft of Leader Technologies’ social networking invention that was exploited by the Pilgrims Society, the Clintons, and Obama who used social media to attack Candidate Trump through Cambridge Analytica). Source

.

Lots of new content from the AFI miners:

Boasberg self reports in 2002:

Then corrects the record in 2010 when the political climate is more suited to his lying bullsh*t.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Pelosi doesn’t want to hand over The Articles of Impeachment, which were fraudulently produced by corrupt politicians like Shifty Schiff in the first place, because after all of these years of investigations and persecution, they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

.

Patriot Mike Robinson posts:

I want to see the Senate simply declare them to be Unconstitutional – which they very plainly are, both for being a Bill of Attainder and for declaring no crime – and refuse to hear them whether or not they are “presented.” If the Senate doesn’t do this, then “Lawfare” will kick into high gear and concoct another new Bill every week until November. “The law is a weapon, and it says whatever we say it does.” That’s how they operate.

.

She hired Andrew McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich – Yet she’s in Chicago? – Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx hires outside legal help in Jussie Smollett probe, won’t say how much it’s costing taxpayers https://t.co/LPdW2LeiPY

— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 10, 2020

.

.

F L A S H B A C K



.

Breaking News: The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just reversed a lower court decision & gave us the go ahead to build one of the largest sections of the desperately needed Southern Border Wall, Four Billion Dollars. Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

It’s a worldwide movement of patriots to overthrow anti-humanity regimes. This campaign ad, which has English subtitles, is from President Tsai, contrasting Taiwan with what is happening in Hong Kong and the failure of one country, two systems by Beijing.

.

“Almost all of the donations to these groups are tax-deductible, Mind the Gap reminds its donors. That’s because of rules that allow foundations, donor-advised funds, and individuals to write these gifts off under the name of “philanthropy” — even though the donations are routed by a Democratic interest group.”

.

.

.

“Besides Rosenstein, the other defendants named in the complaint are Shawn Henry, Sean Wesley Bridges, Robert Clarke, and Ryan White.

In 2010, then FBI Director Robert Mueller named Shawn Henry as the executive assistant director (EAD) of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch (CCRSB).

.

.

Henry left the FBI in 2012 and now is president of CrowdStrike Services, the cybersecurity firm hired by Democratic National Committee to examine its computer network in 2016 after it had been hacked. Crowdstrike ultimately determined Russia had hacked the DNC emails.

end excerpt

2010 Henry is EAD of an FBI branch. Then 2012, Henry is president of Crowdstrike. Atkisson is finally getting names of those who spied on her and it’s not any shock who those people were.”

.

Douglas Gabriel provides deeper insight into the Qube and the science of vibration in this article below.

.

.

.

.

Patriot DiamondsOnTheFloor reminds us:

They hate us I mean hate US

The establishment of Sharia is a fundamental objective of every Muslim. Koran 9:29

Any government that limits Sharia in any way is the enemy of Allah and must be fought. Sahih Muslim 1:33 and many more

10 Ways Democracy Contradicts Islamic Law “The 10 principles of democracy are all one big transgression. A man who has his faith in Allah and fears him will never accept them.”

Islam violates at minimum the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, Thirteenth, and Fourteenth Amendments. It is in direct opposition to our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and all we value and have fought and died for in this country. It has no place ANYWHERE in the U.S.

This post below is from July 2019. It’s loaded with indictable EVIDENCE. We wonder why this incestuous raghead hasn’t been deported yet.

.

.

.

