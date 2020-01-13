.

The AFI miners continue to update the page on James Boasberg. Check below for new discoveries and refresh link:

“Even before Mr. Kris was given this new FISC assignment, it was already his job to manufacture process arguments, find obtuse angles to justify the procedures being used, and provide the FISA judges with the plausible deniability they need in order to keep rubber stamping the fourth amendment violations.

It’s a scheme. A legal game of whac-a-mole. Every time the DOJ and FBI violate the fourth amendment; and every time they are caught in a compliance audit; Kris comes into the picture as the ‘fixer’, with the job to keep the non-fixable system going.

Nope. Doesn’t cut it with us. FBI needs to be shut down, and the traitors need to be arrested and put in GITMO immediately as they wait for speedy trials and full measure of the law. The American people are sick and tired of these losers. We know how your rat lines run.

If this report is correct and the wiretapping was indeed illegal, the admission of an illegal act is evidence to charge and prosecute. The apology is irrelevant until perhaps the sentencing phase.

You are enemies of the United States of America.

Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! – President Donald Trump

“The speaker’s delay could cause headaches for a handful of Senate Democrats who are vying for their party’s presidential nomination.

They are expected to be jurors in the trial once it begins, frequently taking them off the campaign trail for the Iowa caucuses, which are only 22 days away. President Clinton’s impeachment trial took more than a month from start to finish.“

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

“Guistra, who currently runs the private equity firm Fiore Financial, remains on the board of directors of the Clinton Foundation and is a renowned philanthropist through his Radcliffe Foundation, which helps causes such as the Boys Club network and the homeless and supports the International Crisis Group by providing humanitarian aid and supplies to refugee camps in Greece and Turkey.”

John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends@PeteHegseth

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Mike Robinson posts:

Yep! The Founders of our country were, after all, “Englishmen.” Therefore, they full-well understood the evils of “maladministration.” They therefore intended that a public official could only be impeached for an actual crime – a thing for which (s)he would “still face indictment, trial, conviction and punishment” in an actual Court of Law.

Furthermore, they specifically intended to forbid the exact thing that “the Democrat Witch Hunt” unquestionably is: a “Bill of Attainder.”

Therefore – the Senate should never(!) “give credence to it.” Indeed, “if they do, there will be holy Hell to pay.” The Lawfare Lawyers™, having sensed that they have been “given an inch,” will now proceed to “take a mile.” Over the course of the next 52 weeks, the House of Representatives will now make it their exclusive business to “pass” more than 104 separate “Bills of Attainder,” and to demand that the Senate must “try” each and every one.

Because this is the Lawfare, Inc. strategy: “the Law is a weapon of war … it means whatever you want it to mean … as long as it means that you get your way.”

We don’t know if this video below is propaganda or truth. But it feels so great that we hope that this 528 energy is with the Persian people now and only growing stronger each day.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! – President Donald Trump

Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth “Pocahontus” Warren. Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing? – President Donald Trump

This is the Great Information War.

YOU are an information warrior .

President Trump is Commander-in-Chief of information warriors everywhere.

