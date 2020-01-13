.
Impeach John Roberts or the Republic is Toast
.
The AFI miners continue to update the page on James Boasberg. Check below for new discoveries and refresh link:
Outrageous Discovery: New FISA Court Judge James E. Boasberg dramatically falsified his Senate ethics disclosures to hide anti-American leftist bias and propagandists
.
FISA Court Selecting Surveillance State Advocate, David Kris, Shouldn’t Be a Surprise
.
“Even before Mr. Kris was given this new FISC assignment, it was already his job to manufacture process arguments, find obtuse angles to justify the procedures being used, and provide the FISA judges with the plausible deniability they need in order to keep rubber stamping the fourth amendment violations.
It’s a scheme. A legal game of whac-a-mole. Every time the DOJ and FBI violate the fourth amendment; and every time they are caught in a compliance audit; Kris comes into the picture as the ‘fixer’, with the job to keep the non-fixable system going.
.
Nunes says Obama-era attorney should be ‘nowhere near’ FISA reform case
.
We Wanna Know What’s Taking So Long
.
Bogus, Dem-funded dossier was lone FBI source used to launch Trump conspiracy probe
.
FBI admits illegal wiretapping of President Trump
.
FBI Apologizes for Deceiving FISA Court in Order to Surveil Carter Page
Nope. Doesn’t cut it with us. FBI needs to be shut down, and the traitors need to be arrested and put in GITMO immediately as they wait for speedy trials and full measure of the law. The American people are sick and tired of these losers. We know how your rat lines run.
If this report is correct and the wiretapping was indeed illegal, the admission of an illegal act is evidence to charge and prosecute. The apology is irrelevant until perhaps the sentencing phase.
You are enemies of the United States of America.
.
Minnesota Governor Boasts About Refugee Resettlement, Consequences be Damned
.
Virginia is the Gun Control Canary in the Coal Mine
.
Trump hits Senate for giving impeachment ‘credibility’ by holding trial
.
Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! – President Donald Trump
.
.
Nancy Pelosi’s moves delay start to Senate impeachment trial
“The speaker’s delay could cause headaches for a handful of Senate Democrats who are vying for their party’s presidential nomination.
They are expected to be jurors in the trial once it begins, frequently taking them off the campaign trail for the Iowa caucuses, which are only 22 days away. President Clinton’s impeachment trial took more than a month from start to finish.“
.
OH NO!! Are we going to see this repeat show from July 12, 2016?
.
.
Pelosi Declares, ‘One Way or Another,’ Trump Will Not Be President in Ten Months
.
.
Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020
.
Clinton Cash Frank Giustra providing luxury hideout for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
“Guistra, who currently runs the private equity firm Fiore Financial, remains on the board of directors of the Clinton Foundation and is a renowned philanthropist through his Radcliffe Foundation, which helps causes such as the Boys Club network and the homeless and supports the International Crisis Group by providing humanitarian aid and supplies to refugee camps in Greece and Turkey.”
Listen to Harry explain why he is leaving the royals.
.
.
John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends@PeteHegseth
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020
.
The Wall Street Journal Admits U.S. Economy Sailed Through Trade War with ‘Barely a Scratch’
.
Mike Robinson posts:
Yep! The Founders of our country were, after all, “Englishmen.” Therefore, they full-well understood the evils of “maladministration.” They therefore intended that a public official could only be impeached for an actual crime – a thing for which (s)he would “still face indictment, trial, conviction and punishment” in an actual Court of Law.
Furthermore, they specifically intended to forbid the exact thing that “the Democrat Witch Hunt” unquestionably is: a “Bill of Attainder.”
Therefore – the Senate should never(!) “give credence to it.” Indeed, “if they do, there will be holy Hell to pay.” The Lawfare Lawyers™, having sensed that they have been “given an inch,” will now proceed to “take a mile.” Over the course of the next 52 weeks, the House of Representatives will now make it their exclusive business to “pass” more than 104 separate “Bills of Attainder,” and to demand that the Senate must “try” each and every one.
Because this is the Lawfare, Inc. strategy: “the Law is a weapon of war … it means whatever you want it to mean … as long as it means that you get your way.”
.
William Barr: Pensacola Navy Base Shooting was ‘Act of Terrorism’
.
.
.
We don’t know if this video below is propaganda or truth. But it feels so great that we hope that this 528 energy is with the Persian people now and only growing stronger each day.
IRAN: Don’t trust the mainstream media!
.
Rand Paul: Obama did ‘hundreds and hundreds of targeted killings’ without asking Congress
.
.
Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! – President Donald Trump
.
Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth “Pocahontus” Warren. Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing? – President Donald Trump
This is the Great Information War.
YOU are an information warrior.
President Trump is Commander-in-Chief of information warriors everywhere.
.
VIDEO: United Nations Scientist Admits Vaccine Deaths, Says Better Explanations Needed
.
Transparent Woke Maneuver – Flailing Warren Plays Gender Card Against Surging Sanders
.
What Are The Odds Of No Winner In The Democratic Primaries?
.
.
.
Sonic Geometry: The Language of Frequency and Form
.
.
DiamondsOnTheFloor posts:
“The hijab is a symbol of oppression. Please don’t celebrate it.” – article by Rita Panahi
“As Muslim women, we ask you not to wear the hijab.” – article by Asra Q. Nomani and Hala Arafa
“Do the people who promote ‘World Hijab Day’ really care about women?” – video by Dr. David Wood
“Say NO To World Hijab Day” – video by Ridvan Aydemir and Yasmine Mohammed
.
.
“The hijab reduces a woman to her genitalia. It marks her as private and restricted property, a non-person. It’s like a medieval chastity belt. Wearing it justifies the rape of women who refuse it.” – Ayaan Hirsi Ali, here and here
The word hijab in the Koran never connotes any act of piety and it is never used to mean “headscarf.” Hijab literally means “curtain” in Arabic. It also means “hiding,” ”obstructing,” and “isolating” someone or something. It carries the negative connotation of being an actual or metaphorical obstacle separating the “non-believers” in a dark place (Koran 41:5), a wall of separation between those in Muslim heaven and those in Muslim hell (Koran 7:46).
Learn more:
What A Woman Is Worth In Islam
Video: Three Koran Verses Every Woman Should Know
.
.
Meanwhile, back in the Land of Oz….
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.