This evil entity incarnate is why you need to show up at a Trump rally, patriots. We need Satan’s daughter and her corrupt entourage to SEE the support that President Trump has from the American people.

When you take your physical body to a Trump rally, you are SHOWING your vote and support to the whole world.

It doesn’t matter if you are inside or outside. Cold weather or hot. Look at those Toledo pedes, knocking it out of the park last week with the biggest rally yet. Today is Wisconsin — then on to New Jersey. Get patriots organized and make a huge party out of the event.

Such a great time – better than tailgating and a fun way to connect with your MAGA-KAG tribe.

This is as close as we will get to Woodstock ever again, fellow boomers. Let’s show our children and grandchildren that we went not only came “in” with a boom, but we left this earth SCORCHED of globalists so that generations beyond us could live in peace and prosperity.

We still haven’t made it back to the garden, patriots! Got to get back to the land and set our souls free. We are stardust. We are golden. We are billion year old carbon. And we got to get ourselves back to the garden.

By the time we got to a TRUMP RALLY , we were half a million strong

Everywhere was a song and a celebration.

Woodstock (P.S. Keep your clothes on this time, boomers. No one wants to see us naked – but this time around Mary Jane is legal!)

Ex-US-Außenminister John Kerry richtet im Gespräch mit dem Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland einen eindringlichen Appell an die Europäer: Sie sollen Trump in der Iran-Krise die Stirn bieten.

TRANSLATED. Read the machine translation at the bottom of the Cat Report for the full article:

Former Secretary of State Kerry on the nuclear deal: “Trump is a liar”

Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry makes an urgent appeal to Europeans in an interview with the editorial network Germany: They should face Trump in the Iran crisis.

An additional insult to the public interest went down on Friday when FISA court presiding judge James Boasberg picked one David Kris, former DOJ National Security Division chief (preceding John Carlin under President Obama), to “assist” in reforming FISA court procedures lately discredited by multiple acts of fraud and seditious abuse.

May 2018—David Kris’s comments start at 3:30 but the beginning is worth watching. A regular MSNBC/Maddow contributor during their bogus Russian Collusion hysteria is now reviewing the FISC methods thanks to CORRUPT AND COMPROMISED FISC Judge Boasberg.

Watch out for more seditious bullsh*t from the NYT. Here we go again with more Russia bogeyman propaganda. Here Comes Wikigate 2: NYT Claims Russian Hackers Successfully “Breached” Burisma . The Russians appear to be at it again. According to a new report, they’re hacking information that could be a prelude to more election interference in 2020. And again, it appears aimed to help Trump. We must reject foreign meddling. Americans should decide American elections. https://t.co/ipFsqq5yJz — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 14, 2020

Are you getting sick and tired of this yet? Then get out there and start educating and enlightening the people in your country about the evils of George Soros, the Pilgrims Society, and globalism. The man pictured below is a total fraud who failed his attempt to transform America. Patriots, we have lots of work to do and it begins with YOU speaking up and holding TRUTH up for all to see.

Get yourself to a TRUMP RALLY and literally SHOW your support for America.

What are patriots over in the UK doing to expose this creep and Robert Muller co-conspirator – Arvinder Sambei ?

Arvinder is the Queen’s b*tch and does all of her dirty work. She worked with Robert Mueller to implement and cover-up 9-11. Why? Because the Monarchy still believes that it runs America and that 1776 was just a bump in the road.

This is why you show up at a Trump rally so that you can SHOW the Queen and her Privy Council thugs that patriots everywhere are sick and tired of human trafficking, pedophilia, banksters, usury and punishing taxes, transnationalism, globalism, spying, propaganda, Tavistock brainwashing, and footing the bill for the Queen hag and her pedophile brood to rape, kill, and traffic children all around the world.

What does President Trump think of John Roberts…inquiring minds wonder? So AIM Patriot John suggested we Go HERE and type ‘Roberts’.

Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security…

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why……

Remember, Cruz and Bush gave us Roberts who upheld #ObamaCare twice! I am the only one who will #MAKEAMERICAGREATAGAIN!

Ted Cruz, along with Jeb Bush, pushed Justice John Roberts onto the Supreme Court. Roberts could have killed ObamaCare twice, but didn’t!

If I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing unlike Bush’s appointee John Roberts on ObamaCare.

Once again the Bush appointed Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has let us down. Jeb pushed him hard! Remember!

“@EileenJael: @realDonaldTrump @Carrienguns Do you think the Bushes knew Justice Roberts was going to pull an ObamaCare stunt like that?

After destroying the Middle East & our economy, the Bushes last gift was having Justice Roberts legalize ObamaCare. No more Bushes!

If Justice Roberts had done the right thing and voted against ObamaCare, our country would be in a lot better shape right now! TOTAL TURMOIL

If Justice Roberts had made the correct decision on ObamaCare, our country would not be in turmoil right now!

Does Bush’s library have a wing featuring Supreme Court Justice Jon Robert’s ObamaCare ruling? Roberts was his prize appointee!

Congratulations to John Roberts for making Americans hate the Supreme Court because of his BS http://t.co/Vlyj8nKx

As I anticipated, Justice Roberts made the cover of Time Magazine etc. The liberal media now loves him– he should be ashamed.

John Roberts arrived in Malta yesterday. Maybe we will get lucky and he will stay there.

Justice Kennedy should be proud of himself for sticking to his principles, in light of Justice Roberts‘ bullshit!

Interesting that Roberts said it was a tax in order to come out with his good public relations decision when (cont) http://t.co/w47Efau7

It seems that Justice Scalia originally wrote the majority on ObamaCare and Roberts then switched his position. http://t.co/09769AIk

Justice Roberts did the Republican Party and @MittRomney a great favor. He essentially said ObamaCare is a tax, (cont) http://t.co/1SwLH6c5

Justice Roberts turned on his principles with absolutely irrational reasoning in order to get loving press from (cont) http://t.co/hsd0dVjn

Wow, the Supreme Court passed @ObamaCare. I guess @JusticeRoberts wanted to be a part of Georgetown society more than anyone knew.

From our VINTAGE COLLECTION.

December 28, 2018. IMPEACH John Roberts SCOTUS Scumbag TRAITOR

As you review this story, recall that DOJ SES operative Jessie Liu has been recently moved to head the Financial Crimes Division of the Treasury Department.

AIM Patriot Mark writes:

I really enjoyed your recent Lionel interview. That’s how I discovered you in the first place and I’m glad I did because you are the best researchers. I miss being able to comment on your youtube channel but of course they are a censor machine. BUT when I searched for aimfortruth.org. using chrome which I probably shouldn’t use, I got redirect to the Chrome store for the safe surfing extension option which is not there and they block you off that way.

Couldn’t get to it with Brave browser either but could get to it with Safari. So there’s a lot I would like to discuss with you. It’s not easy being a NEO who cares so much about people.

Our Reply: Yes, indeed, it was lots of fun on YouTube and the comment section was a blast. But, alas, we must move on and with that move we have tried to make better video productions for you, at least in our amateur way. All of our videos are downloadable so if you have a YouTube channel, feel free to upload on to your site. They can be part of your own collection of videos. We are here to provide you with the best citizen intelligence we can. Your job as an information warrior is to spread the truth….everywhere.

Wanda sends this request:

Thank you so much, Thomas and Betsy, for all that you do I listen and read everything you put out in your Cat Reports and believe me as patriots we have all woke up to what is going on with this evil in this sewer swamp. I’m from Alabama and believe me we know about Jeff Sessions crimes down here it’s disgusting. I would like to ask a favor if I may I read your post some time ago about the dangers of 5G and you had posted links about where to order some things about protecting ourselves from this dangerous effect of the radiation could you possibly send me the name of that company again. I would greatly appreciate it so much. Thanks again for all the great work that both of you do and believe me I’m spreading the word out there. Between our faith and our trust in God he will get us through all of this and we thank God for President Trump, God Bless You! Wanda.

Our reply: Go, Wanda! Let those folks in Alabama know how corrupt Jeff Sessions is – old nasty swamp creature who protects the whole Uranium One mob. We have written much about 5G. Here are a few to get started.

All you need to so is put 5G into the search bar on any of our sites and you will pull up the material. Our sites are this one, plus truthbits.blog and patriots4truth.org.

This is a good one to get started:

How to Antidote EMFs and 5G

. New Research Suggests that the Universe is a Sphere and Not Flat After All . . . Together Again In the present age we are not thrown together by chance with other people. That the path of life brings us into contact with certain people and not with others depends upon the working out of individual karma. For we have entered upon a period of human evolution which brings man’s preceding karmic developments to a culminating point. Think how much less karma had been accumulated in the earlier periods of earth evolution! With every incarnation fresh karma is made. At first, people had to meet under totally new conditions, with the possibility of forming fresh connections. But through repeated earth-lives we have gradually reached a point at which, as a general rule, we do not meet anyone with whom in former incarnations we have not shared this or that experience. And these experiences bring us into contact again with those who shared them. We meet other people as it would appear by chance but in reality because in former incarnations we had already met, and on the strength of this are brought together again. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 168 – How Can the Destitution of Soul in Modern Times Be Overcome? / Social Understanding – Liberty of Thought – Knowledge of the Spirit – Zurich, October 10th, 1916 . . Well, LOGAN ACT LURCH hasn’t stopped. Here is the German article above translated by machine: Des Moines Former Secretary of State John Kerry urged the US to maintain its nuclear deal with Iran against opposition from the United States. “The nuclear deal is the most powerful, transparent and best-reviewed nuclear contract in the world,” Kerry told the editorial network Germany (RND): “We cannot allow a liar to destroy it.” The democratic politician said the situation in the Middle East. The USA’s one-sided exit from the nuclear agreement in May 2018 triggered a highly dangerous development: “Everything that happened in the past few weeks was predictable.” The now 76-year-old Kerry started as a democratic presidential candidate in 2004 and was inferior to incumbent George W. Bush. From 2013 to early 2017, he served as Secretary of State under Barack Obama. Shortly after taking office, he became the first top US diplomat to meet with his Tehran counterpart since the Iranian revolution of 1979. In 2015, he negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran, China, Russia, France and Germany for the American side.

“Most countries want to keep the agreement,” Kerry told the RND: “Europeans must do everything possible to save the substance. It is important that Europe takes the lead on this issue. ”The old continent should“ not give in ”to the pressure from Washington and not be intimidated by threats of sanctions. “If Donald Trump punished our key allies, there would be a massive uprising in American politics very quickly.” In the 2015 nuclear agreement, the signatory countries lifted economic sanctions against the mullahs’ regime in return for Tehran’s waiver of an atomic bomb. Trump described this as a “terrible deal” as Tehran continues to support terrorism in the region. Kerry also pleads for Iran to respect human rights, stop arms trafficking and end support for foreign militias: “But we need the agreement that prevents nuclear weapons in order to be able to talk about the other problems,” said Kerry: “Otherwise one will be played against the other.”

