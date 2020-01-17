.

JAMES E. BOASBERG

James E. ‘Jeb’ Boasberg. (Prepared Jan. 15, 2020). Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-01-14-James-E-Boasberg-Biography-and-Timeline-prepared-Jan-15-2020.pdf

https://youtu.be/FYMI6Shd7BU

Betsy and Thomas look at the state of impeachment in this week’s episode of Drain the Swamp. For those interested in what Donald Trump has to say about John Roberts and to grab the link to all of our audios in one file, see: The State of Impeachment

https://vimeo.com/385339395

Getting tired of this Deep State SES bullsh*t?

Frankly, Mr. Barr, we are sick and tired of this SES rhetoric. The people of this country want to see INDICTMENTS. Big ones. We see the perps walking around in public, all high and mighty that they can commit heinous crimes like treason, sedition, murder, and not a hair on their heads is touched. And this is a solution offered by the corrupt, inadequate Department of Injustice run by Bruce Ohr’s hoard of SES attorneys?

READ: Letter to surveillance court obtained by CBS News questions where there will be further disciplinary action and choice of former DOJ official to oversee reforms.

Good news on the DEMON SPAWN front. Patriots, we must stop electing the children of DEMONS.

Everyone of those members needs to be removed from Congress for supporting a terrorist organisation

The investigative report will premier tonight at 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST on One America News (OAN). Here’s a preview.

https://youtu.be/4JcsBofUhmE

Nadler just complained “the Senate is engaging in a disgusting cover-up” by not putting on Democrats’ witnesses, but the only cover-up is impeachment itself: Schiff, Pelosi, Biden & Ciaramella all trying to cover up their own roles in Ukrainian corruption a/o election interference. – Paul Sperry January 12, 2020

Pedo Pope and the Horny Jesuits Feature Satanic Circus in Hall of Lucifer

https://youtu.be/wiJGPRHkjgI

Starship 7 reporting in with critical info on Virginia stand-down:

https://youtu.be/6QNhWkB7MQk

Who is POTUS’ Transportation Secretary?

What nation did he just sign a trade agreement with?

Who is Mitch McConnell’s wife?

Pay attention to the Pilgrim Puppets .

https://youtu.be/2zIDW7H6XqA

For those who inquired about all three videos from OAN’s visit to the Ukraine: