JAMES E. BOASBERG
James E. ‘Jeb’ Boasberg. (Prepared Jan. 15, 2020). Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-01-14-James-E-Boasberg-Biography-and-Timeline-prepared-Jan-15-2020.pdf
Breaking Down the Alarming Realities of Child Sex Trafficking in America
Virgin Islands AG Files Lawsuit that Identifies 11-Year-Old Girls in Epstein’s Child Trafficking Ring
Betsy and Thomas look at the state of impeachment in this week’s episode of Drain the Swamp. For those interested in what Donald Trump has to say about John Roberts and to grab the link to all of our audios in one file, see: The State of Impeachment
The State of Impeachment
Timed During Impeachment, Another Report of Former FBI Director James Comey Under Investigation
Getting tired of this Deep State SES bullsh*t?
Frankly, Mr. Barr, we are sick and tired of this SES rhetoric. The people of this country want to see INDICTMENTS. Big ones. We see the perps walking around in public, all high and mighty that they can commit heinous crimes like treason, sedition, murder, and not a hair on their heads is touched. And this is a solution offered by the corrupt, inadequate Department of Injustice run by Bruce Ohr’s hoard of SES attorneys?
Barr tightens the rules on opening probes into presidential campaigns.
From Catherine Herridge on Twitter:
READ: Letter to surveillance court obtained by CBS News questions where there will be further disciplinary action and choice of former DOJ official to oversee reforms.
Good news on the DEMON SPAWN front. Patriots, we must stop electing the children of DEMONS.
Liz Cheney Rules Out Senate Bid in Wyoming
BREAKING: Three Federal Departments — Including ICE — Appear to be Investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar
Everyone of those members needs to be removed from Congress for supporting a terrorist organisation
More Than 120 Members of Congress Issue Letters of Support to Terrorist CAIR
The investigative report will premier tonight at 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST on One America News (OAN). Here’s a preview.
Flynn Update – Judge Sullivan Grants Continuance, Requests Briefs and Sets Hearing Date
Marsha Blackburn Demands Democrat Presidential Contenders Recuse Themselves from Sham Impeachment Trial
Nadler just complained “the Senate is engaging in a disgusting cover-up” by not putting on Democrats’ witnesses, but the only cover-up is impeachment itself: Schiff, Pelosi, Biden & Ciaramella all trying to cover up their own roles in Ukrainian corruption a/o election interference.
– Paul Sperry January 12, 2020
“The World Is Watching”: Five Countries Demand Iran Pay Reparations To Crash Victims’ Families
Pedo Pope and the Horny Jesuits Feature Satanic Circus in Hall of Lucifer
Pope Francis Invites Freakish Circus With Scantily-Clad Women Doing Sexually Charged Dances To Perform In Reptile Shaped Vatican Hall
Pope Francis Literally Participates in Satanic Circus Act
Starship 7 reporting in with critical info on Virginia stand-down:
Mission: Destroy the Pilgrims Society and its Globalist Networks
Will CIVIL WAR Start January 20 IN VIRGINIA?? Insights and Recommendations
Look who has a casting call out for crisis actors in Virginia!
The Virginia Gun Rights Conflict: Best And Worst Case Scenarios
Who is POTUS’ Transportation Secretary?
What nation did he just sign a trade agreement with?
Who is Mitch McConnell’s wife?
Pay attention to the Pilgrim Puppets.
The Role Of Utility Meters In Mass Surveillance
For those who inquired about all three videos from OAN’s visit to the Ukraine:
OAN Investigates
DiamondsOnTheFloor reminds us.
NEVER, EVER VOTE FOR A MUSLIM CANDIDATE.
This is how it started in Europe and they are trying to do the same here.
Muslims are attempting to normalize themselves as candidates, so it won’t seem unusual to see their names on ballots. They can be stopped by outing them for what they are and what they represent. Every Muslim candidate must be PUBLICLY confronted and asked where they stand on Sharia (Islamic law):
- “Do you condemn and reject Sharia, which abolishes the first amendment and freedom of speech?”
- “Do you condemn and reject Sharia, which abolishes equal justice under the law?”
- “Do you condemn and reject Sharia, which denies Second Amendment rights to non-Muslims?”
- “Do you condemn and reject Sharia, which allows slavery?”
- “Do you condemn and reject Sharia, which allows wife-beating?”
- “Do you support marriage equality for gay Muslims?”
- “Do you condemn and reject Mohammed’s advise to use deception when dealing with non-Muslims? Yes or no?”
- “What is the highest law in the United States? Is it your Sharia or our Constitution?”
Hang Sharia and the pedophile warlord Mohammed around the neck of EVERY Muslim candidate. Make Sharia a constant political issue. Of course the Muslims will lie but that does not matter because the goal is to educate every voter who is watching and listening.
WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN EUROPE MUST NOT HAPPEN HERE.
Dr. Bill Warner explains this further. Educate yourself. Educate others. TELL EVERYONE.
FIGHT IGNORANCE. FIGHT BACK NOW!
This comment is available as a text file here. Please feel free to repost it.
The MOST INBRED People Ever
Judge Refuses to Use Preferred Pronouns of Transgender Child Pornographer
Don’t underestimate President Trump. He’s been trolling their empty heads for a long time.
Well of course they met. The CIA probably has staff writers that actually write this stuff for Homeland.
Hollywood, corporate media, and the intelligence agencies are one big cozy club of Tavistock propaganda that is spewed on people around the world to keep the Pilgrims Society in place as they rule the planet.
We have enjoyed watching Homeland, but totally understand that it is PROPAGANDA from Showtime-CIA-FBI-Pilgrims.
Obama’s CIA, Led by John Brennan, Held Secret Meetings with Stars of Showtime’s ‘Homeland’
Calling on all the mothers and grandmothers in our community to pray and Sing the Water Song.
Presidential Tweets Today
