Under Trump, America May Be Its Strongest Since the End of World War II
President Trump Official Response to Senate Trial Notification
THE HONORABLE DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, HEREBY RESPONDS:
The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their President. This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election—now just months away. The highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the President began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day. Click here to read the full answer.
Background Briefing With White House Counsel (includes transcript)
Patriots, President Trump shows us how to fight the Great Information War. Let your truth words be weapons. Time to unleash your meme arsenal!
House Democrats: Trump must be removed to protect 2020 election
Trump Had Right to Withhold Ukraine Funds: GAO is Wrong
Beware Virginia – A Remarkable Confluence of Events
It’s time to wise up and get tough. Every politician is an enemy unless they fight for our gun rights!
BETRAYAL in Virginia! Two Republicans Vote With Democrats for New Gun Control
Virginia rally participants take note:
Using Metadata to Find Paul Revere
Flynn Lawyer Sidney Powell: We Have a Witness to Missing Exculpatory FBI 302
“We don’t have the original 302 that the FBI agents created and I’ve now found a witness who says the original 302 did in fact say that Flynn was honest with the agents and did not lie,” Powell, who has been representing Flynn for about six months. “So for someone to delete that from the 302 is just beyond outrageous, but that is the only reason I can think of as to why it would have been deep-sixed,” she added.
A Century of Democrat Socialism
How five members of Joe Biden’s family got rich through his connections
Bernie’s History With Iran
Where is Bill Barr?
Wow – Puerto Rico Governor Fires Emergency Response Director After Massive Warehouse of Unused Aid Discovered
US Solar Risk, 12 Feet of Snow, Sea Level Oops | S0 News Jan.19.2020
Bricks are getting placed today at the wall in sunland park NM!
Oligarchy collectivism. The Model Citizen.
AIM Patriot John sent us an eye opener:
Did Obama’s Youth Corps Birth and Incubate Black Lives Matters and Antifa?
Another DARPA-DOD project that uses stolen Leader Technologies, Inc. technology?
The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It
Side of Beef
A glimpse into the future’s past.
Bees Absolutely Love Cannabis and It Could Help Restore Their Populations
Meet the Deadliest Cat on the Planet
Governor Northam: ‘Virginia Will Be Kept Comfortable While Lawmakers Debate Whether To Kill It’
One of the most magnificent geologic features in the world is the Ausangate Mountain of the Peruvian Andes. The mountain is striped with colors ranging from turquoise to lavender to maroon and gold. However, this “painted mountain” is notoriously difficult to find and get to, requiring several days of hiking to reach its peak deep within the Andes by way of Cusco. SOURCE: https://www.forbes.com
The Incredible Rainbow Mountains Of Peru
Here’s why memes are so deadly in an information war. We are educating and enlightening people one laugh at a time. Who would have thought that patriots could have so much fun defeating globalism?!
Presidential Tweets Today
