Is your state next?

Svetlana doesn’t seem to be aware that Richard Dearlove helped plan and implement the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump. Maybe some of you can jump on to her twitter and enlighten her on what Richard Dearlove was really doing with Stefan Halper. You might also name drop Gina Haspel and remind her readers that the current CIA director was the London station chief (then) and worked with Dearlove and Arvinder Sambei in rolling out the Trump overthrow plans, from using MI6 Robert Hannigan to wiretap Trump Towers to having Alison Saunders go through the fine detail planning with Bruce and Nellie Ohr over dinner at their home.

If you missed the links, articles, images and videos that Betsy and Thomas discussed in today’s audio, catch them all here: Impeachment is a Bust for the Globalists (article).

Joemama posts:

The brainwashing by the MSM is remarkably effective. I too was once a victim. I used to think that NPR was a relatively unbiased media outlet.

The good news is once one sees the bias, you can NEVER unsee it.

This is why patriots vote straight red in 2020. We will weed out the RATs and RINOs after the election:

“There are few details about why Peek was physically removed and is under a very serious investigation; however, some of Andrew Peek’s professional background details tell a story. The connection to Gen. John Allen is a MASSIVE warning flare.

Andrew Peek, the senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, has been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation, people familiar with the situation tell Axios.”

Trump Retweet

CAUGHT-ON-TAPE: Dems on @BillClinton‘s Impeachment! Retweet!

This Impeachment Hoax of @POTUS is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL UNDOING of a legitimate 2016 election, and an UNLAWFUL HIJACK ATTEMPT of a 2020 REELECTION LANDSLIDE of @realDonaldTrump!

Dems want POWER FIRST NOT PEOPLE FIRST! pic.twitter.com/7QZiOBAxeE

— Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) January 20, 2020

Make it to the modern-day WOODSTOCK so you can tell the grandchildren that YOU helped RESTORE the REPUBLIC.

You were there….YOU made a difference.

Show President Trump and the WORLD that America will NOT ACCEPT globalism. We love our Constitution and want to embrace her fully and purely, just as our forefathers wrote her for us, their future citizens.

Doesn’t make a difference if you make it inside or outside. The first step is to show your willingness to stand up for America First.*

* And for our patriot friends in other countries, your job is to protect your nation from globalism and the Pilgrims Society. Let’s live in a world full of many, diverse, peace-loving nations with great borders and lots of bilateral trade agreements.

By the time we reached the Trump Rally, we were 100,000 strong!

“Congressman Jeff Van Drew said Sunday that more tickets have been requested for President Donald Trump’s Wildwood rally Jan. 28 than for any other rally Trump has held.

“It’s exciting, and I’m proud to say for this event of all the events he’s done we’ve had the most ticket requests,” Van Drew said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, of approximately 100,000 ticket requests for a venue that holds about 7,400. Read all about it!



SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICES (aka Shadow Government, Deep State) AT WORK

Natalie Ann Jaresko (Ukrainian: Наталія Енн Яресько; born 24 April 1965) is an American-born Ukrainian investment banker who served as Ukraine‘s Minister of Finance from December 2014 until April 2016. In 20 March 2017, she was appointed as executive director of the Financial Oversight & Management Board for Puerto Rico.

Come on, deVos…do your job and start dismantling the federal indoctrination programs. Patriots are fed up with Pilgrims Society lies and distortions being poured into our children’s brains through globalist mandates from the federal education department. Parents are sick of Common Crap, Chicago math, Frankfurt School brainwashing, Alinksy civics, and tranny creeps in the libraries.

DeVos is in place to maintain the globalist status quo in public schools until Donald Trump is replaced and the globalists can go full mind control on our children. Patriots, we need to use these next five years to dismantle the federal department of indoctrination and get education back where it belongs – with parents and local communities!

We know Betsy deVos from Michigan – all talk, no do, using her family inheritance to muscle (yep…another one of those ‘trust babies’) herself into political appointments where she protects her globalist interests and DOES NOTHING for citizens.

The article below comes to us from AIM Patriot Dr. Sutton who is an anthroposophic doctor in California.

How does Switzerland deal with refugees, immigrants, and minarets? The Great Replacement in Switzerland

Christopher E. Strunk and Douglas Gabriel were having a Conclave conversation about impeachment. Chris memorialized in this summary note: Regarding our conversation Friday, you mentioned a bill of attainder to wit I disagree in that the whole point of the delivery of the impeachment is for trial in the Senate – when there is a trial there is no bill of attainder [anyway were he convicted by hearing only Amb Sondland then removed still is only a bill of pain and penalties since he was not put to death nor his property seized]. The problem is that Article 1 Malfeasance and Article 2 Obstruction of the "Congress" in the context of the impeachment investigation must be called House of Representatives not including the Senate where a trial takes place to hear the facts of the investigation of crime in the House underlying the impeachment. NEITHER name a crime, meaning there is nothing of fact to try in the Senate except for second third and fourth hand opinion absent any direct witness or even a hint of a named crime say "OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE" as occurred in Watergate as an actual crime must have occurred concurrently in the House with a citation named in the Article 2 wasn't a charge since executive privilege as a separation of powers immunity issue exists without then being presented to the Judiciary for an order / opinion per se. Now as for an expost law in regards to to reworking of the 2 USC 686 Impoundment Control Act does not apply wherein the House GAO has a statutory duty and obligation to report the in-action of the Executive didn't nevertheless becomes moot because the foreign aid was transferred within the time frame.

A New Discovery about Dodecahedrons

People will say: It is pathological to even think in terms of spirit and soul

At the Council of Constantinople it was decreed that the spirit did not exist; it was dogmatically stated that the human being consisted only of body and soul, and it was heresy to speak of a human spirit. In the same way attempts will be made to decree the soul, the inner life, as nonexistent.

The time will come — and it may not be far off — when quite different tendencies will come up at a congress like the one held in 1912 and people will say: It is pathological for people to even think in terms of spirit and soul. ‘Sound’ people will speak of nothing but the body. It will be considered a sign of illness for anyone to arrive at the idea of any such thing as a spirit or a soul. People who think like that will be considered to be sick and — you can be quite sure of it — a medicine will be found for this. At Constantinople the spirit was made non-existent. The soul will be made non-existent with the aid of a drug. Taking a ‘sound point of view’, people will invent a vaccine to influence the organism as early as possible, preferably as soon as it is born, so that this human body never even gets the idea that there is a soul and a spirit.

The two philosophies of life will be in complete opposition. One movement will need to reflect how concepts and ideas may be developed to meet the reality of soul and spirit. The others, the heirs of modern materialism, will look for the vaccine to make the body ‘healthy’, that is, makes its constitution such that this body no longer talks of such rubbish as soul and spirit, but takes a ‘sound’ view of the forces which live in engines and in chemistry and let planets and suns arise from nebulae in the cosmos. Materialistic physicians will be asked to drive the souls out of humanity.

People who think that playful ideas will help them to look ahead to the future are very much mistaken. We need serious, profound ideas to look ahead to the future. Anthroposophy is not a game, nor just a theory; it is a task that must be faced for the sake of human evolution.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 177 – Fall of the Spirits of Darkness – LECTURE 5 – Changes in Humanity’s Spiritual Make-up – Dornach, 7 October 1917

