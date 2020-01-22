.

FYI.

BRAVE = Google

Peter Thiel just “re-skinned” Google to give users the illusion of moving to a “safer” space.

The miners are finished with James E. Boasberg for now and head over to a tunnel that they had started a while back but had to leave for other digs. Below are some of their older finds. We will be looking into his connections to the Knights of Malta, human trafficking, and sleazy payoffs.

Your job is to watch him speak during the Senate trials. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does, you will be shocked at what a doofus he is. The media has done a very good job keeping the real John Roberts out of the propaganda media cycle. What we found was a phlegmatic dullard running the Senate impeachment trial. Now we are going to find out why he is really the head of the Supreme Court.

Watch out, SCUMBAG ROBERTS. The AFI miners sharpened their tools, loaded up the cheesecake and coffee kiosk, and brought in a few fresh canaries.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/850364/000119312506119348/d20f.htm

In December 1983, AIB acquired 43% of the outstanding shares of First Maryland Bancorp (“FMB”). In 1989, AIB completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of FMB. Over the years there were a number of “bolt-on” acquisitions, the most notable being Dauphin Deposit Bank and Trust Company (“Dauphin”) a Pennsylvania chartered commercial bank which was acquired in 1997. Subsequently, all banking operations were merged into Allfirst Bank.

John G. Roberts, Sr. was appointed an FMB director in this year.

Allied Irish Bank Officials Dancing Jig Over Acquisition Of First Maryland Bancorp – The Washington Post_repaired

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/dream-believer-1.491076

https://www.bsinessinsider.com/chief-justice-john-roberts-malta-photo-2012-7

Amid growing fallout over his surprise healthcare vote, Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has fled the country amid growing fallout over his surprise vote in last week’s landmark healthcare ruling.

Associated Press photographer Lino Arrigo Azzopardi found the embattled justice in the Mediterranean island nation Malta, where he will be teaching a class (and hiding out from his new conservative adversaries) for the next two weeks.

Below is a project for one of our AIM patriots that needed some info on Jama Sullivan , not related to Jane Sullivan…at least we don’t think so.

Investigated JAMA SULLIVAN.

This looks to be a heavily funded outside group.

https://www.meetup.com/Whitewater-Freethought/members/

THIS IS A NATIONALLY ORGANIZED GROUP, JUST INCORPORATED IN JUNE 2018 AND BY SIX MONTHS WAS GETTING ASSOCIATE PRESS (MSM)COVERAGE. HMMMM.

Their website is too slick and too vague to be real.

My bet it has maybe one in Connersville, Jama Sullivan, who appears to be a bitter former baby sitter.

Her background info has been removed from People Finder.

Our bet is she is being paid a monthly fee for this activity. Smells like a George Soros-funded group.

NOTE: THE BACKGROUND REPORTS OF THESE PEOPLE HAVE ALL BEEN REMOVED BY THEM ON PEOPLEFINDER.COM

https://www.newspapers.com/image/252931507/?terms=jama%2Bsullivan%2Bconnersville%2Bin

https://www.atheists.org/group/indiana/

https://www.newspapers.com/image/608533165/?terms=troy%2Bmoss#