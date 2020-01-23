.
Reps Jordan and Meadows Send Judge James E. Boasberg a Letter re. the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) from the Committee on Oversight and Reform. U.S. Congress
Senator Grassley Demands All Records Related to Stefan Halper Contracts with Department of Defense… AGAIN…and this time he really means it.
James H. Baker, Director of Net Assessment, is an SES thug trying to protect the swamp from Grassley demand for transparency.
Trump Demands Schiff Be Investigated For Treason
“Not the Senate’s job to mop up the mess made in the House by the Democrats. Biden admitted that he went to Ukraine and did the Quid Pro Quo.” @SteveScalise @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020
Day Two – Senate Impeachment Trial
Day Two – Impeachment Hearing – Betsy and Thomas Discuss
8:00 P. M. We listened to the Dems drone on hour after hour. Here is our report at the end of a very long day:
24 hours in, senators flout quaint impeachment rules
Where is Roberts? No more rules in his Senate impeachment court circus? Jurors can come and go as they please, talking to reporters in hallways and demons in their chairs (see Chuck below). All the world can see what a buffoon the United States Supreme Court Chief Justice is – total milquetoast. Total controlled by the Pilgrims Society …and how do we know this?
Our research is showing that Daddy Roberts was CIA and Pilgrims Society. No wonder his son made it all the way to the Supreme Court on his DNA laurels.
John Jr. is just another empty robed, controlled puppet of the CIA. He is a perfect globalist stooge to run the Senate three-ring CIRCUS.
A rare moment caught on video – @SenSchumer‘s direct interaction with Satan himself – here he tells the Prince of Darkness to move his ass out of Schumer’s seat on the Senate floor… https://t.co/h3s16kHsZp
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 22, 2020
21 State Attorneys General Submit Legal Brief – Urging Senate to Reject Articles of Impeachment
Brad @Parscale on @foxandfriends this morning: We’ve seen A 20% – 30% spike in fundraising because of Impeachment #WarChest pic.twitter.com/XbuBgObSNH
— Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 22, 2020
Sekulow indicates White House not interested in motion to dismiss impeachment articles
EU Army: President Says EU Has ‘Building Blocks’ of a Defence Union
Tommy Robinson takes on the Danish Press & exposes the coordinated Global effort to Silence You
.
The creators of this timeline (below) are a bit lax in their research. They start the timeline at March 2016, well after the overthrow attempt began with that special group of planetary rulers called the Pilgrims Society. The timeline does not include the British connections. It’s almost like this is counter-intelligence propaganda piece to keep patriots from seeing how MI6 and Five Eyes, Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Sanders, Geoffrey Pattie, the Privy Council, Robert Hannigan, London Station Chief Gina Haspel, Stephan Roh, Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper…and the whole British spying and surveilling operation is still pounding hard to have Donald Trump removed.
Take this timeline for what its worth – a grain of salt. It’s a meme to assist low-information citizens. It might whet their appetite for truth temporarily, but it isn’t near enough meat on the bone to satiate a patriot’s deep hunger for FULL DISCLOSURE.
Patriots demand to know the ORIGINS OF THE COUP.
In the headline link below, Douglas and Tyla Gabriel discuss the findings that Suspicious Observers posted and explain how these cosmic events can be opportunities for human evolution. An audio is included inside the link.
Earth Extinction Event Explained
China Locks Down 3 Cities at Epicenter of Virus Outbreak
What No One Wants to Talk About. Pictures that Nancy references at this link – HERE.
3 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Identified In Scotland
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Post-Brexit Trade Deal to Be Inked by End of Year
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for $50M
Hunter Biden Ordered To Explain Why He Shouldn’t Be Held In Contempt Of Court
Hunter Biden renting $12,000-per-month Hollywood home while refusing to pay child support
Pientka absorbs Strzok’s role in CIA/FBI
Rudolf Steiner on the Effects of Radiant Electricity and Electromagnetic Technology
- The Evil, Demonic Nature of Electricity
- Ahrimanic Electrical Forces Rob Us of Our Body and Humanity
- Radiant Electricity Today and Its Effects on Thinking and Life
- Electricity and Three Realms of Subnature
- Demon Magic In Technology and Sacramentalism
- Purely Ahrimanic Subnature and Human Resistance
- Electricity and Life after Death
- Effects of Electric Light on Bees
- The Double, Ahrimanic Body Electricity, and the Christ Impulse
- Electro-Magnetic Therapy
- 7th Interior Layer of Mirror/Reflector Earth (of 9 layers)
A Donald J. Trump Retweet:
The Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs. (1983-1986). Past Distinguished Speakers, Approved For Release 2011/01/10, CIA-RDP88B00443R000502190007-1. CIA-BCFA.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1983-The-Baltimore-Council-on-Foreign-Affairs-Past-Distinguished-Speakers-approved-for-release-2011-01-10-CIA-RDP88B00443R000502190007-1-CIA-BCFA-1983-1986.pdf
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B00443R000502190007-1.pdf
During this time, John G. Roberts, Sr. was made a director (1983-1985) of First National Bank of Maryland (while Baby Roberts was White House for Daddy Bush (1982-86)) and approved the sale of about half of FNBA stock to Allied Irish Bank, effectively giving Allied Irish control of one of America’s banks headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Bogeyfree posts:
At some point when do millions of Americans start looking at ALL of the piles of XXXX that these people have created and direct their questions and disgust begin at Bill Barr and John Durham for potentially allowing these frauds, cover ups and coups to go unscathed??
Seriously, look at just how many possible frauds, frame job, cover ups and ultimately coups do we have so far?
1) Russia Collusion Fraud
2) Dossier Fraud
3) Counter Intelligence Fraud
4) FISA Abuse Fraud
5) FIB Contractor Abuse & searching Americans Cover Up
6) HRC Non Secure Server Fraud & Cover UP
7) HRC 33K e-mail cover up
8) DMC Server Hacking Fraud and Cover Up
9) Seth Rich Murder was it also a Cover up?
10) Uranium One Sell out and Cover Up
11) Hammer Program Evidence Cover Up
12) Mifsud’s phones and known status as ALYWAS being a western agent
13) Wiener Laptop Cover Up
14) Millions of FIB and DOJ texts, emails and phone communication cover up
15) Are they Ignoring first hand witnesses such as Cain and Assange?
16) Ukraine call and WB fraud that began impeachment
17) Ukraine video of quid pro quo and no action to date
18) Ukraine Rudy evidence to State Dept is that another Cover Up?
19) Ukraine money laundering of US taxpayer monies back into American’s pockets is that too a Cover Up?
20) Non stop leaking of classified info by government officials
I mean look at this list of what appears to be massive frauds and cover ups, all for the purpose to take down a sitting President and after almost 4 years we have virtually NOTHING from our DOJ.
We are almost at Barr’s one year anniversary and still not a single indictment and nothing has even begun according to Barr himself on Ukraine.
IMO the second this impeachment is over the American people need to direct some of their disgust and frustration directly at AG Barr and the DOJ/FBI
Ask yourself do you really believe it is possible with ALL of the above that there is not one crime in ANY of it???
Where not one person can be indicted and sent to prison and that ALL of this was just an accident and poor policy??
Seriously, is that even statistically possible when you walk down this list?
Come Spring/Summer if we the people don’t have anything other than more BS and cover up mumbo jumbo then IMO the march that needs to happen is the million person march on the DOJ and FIB buildings IMO, demanding answers and full accountability & declassification from AG Barr.
This list of what appears to be massive frauds and cover ups MUST be given full transparency and exposed to the American people otherwise IMO our DOJ and FIB are NO different than what we are seeing from the Dems in the House.
IMO in the end if frauds and cover ups are allowed then that is just as bad as those who have made up these frauds and cover up schemes and the American people should raise holy hell!
.