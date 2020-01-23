.

The Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs. (1983-1986). Past Distinguished Speakers, Approved For Release 2011/01/10, CIA-RDP88B00443R000502190007-1. CIA-BCFA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1983-The-Baltimore-Council-on-Foreign-Affairs-Past-Distinguished-Speakers-approved-for-release-2011-01-10-CIA-RDP88B00443R000502190007-1-CIA-BCFA-1983-1986.pdf

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B00443R000502190007-1.pdf

During this time, John G. Roberts, Sr. was made a director (1983-1985) of First National Bank of Maryland (while Baby Roberts was White House for Daddy Bush (1982-86)) and approved the sale of about half of FNBA stock to Allied Irish Bank, effectively giving Allied Irish control of one of America’s banks headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Bogeyfree posts:

At some point when do millions of Americans start looking at ALL of the piles of XXXX that these people have created and direct their questions and disgust begin at Bill Barr and John Durham for potentially allowing these frauds, cover ups and coups to go unscathed??

Seriously, look at just how many possible frauds, frame job, cover ups and ultimately coups do we have so far?

1) Russia Collusion Fraud

2) Dossier Fraud

3) Counter Intelligence Fraud

4) FISA Abuse Fraud

5) FIB Contractor Abuse & searching Americans Cover Up

6) HRC Non Secure Server Fraud & Cover UP

7) HRC 33K e-mail cover up

8) DMC Server Hacking Fraud and Cover Up

9) Seth Rich Murder was it also a Cover up?

10) Uranium One Sell out and Cover Up

11) Hammer Program Evidence Cover Up

12) Mifsud’s phones and known status as ALYWAS being a western agent

13) Wiener Laptop Cover Up

14) Millions of FIB and DOJ texts, emails and phone communication cover up

15) Are they Ignoring first hand witnesses such as Cain and Assange?

16) Ukraine call and WB fraud that began impeachment

17) Ukraine video of quid pro quo and no action to date

18) Ukraine Rudy evidence to State Dept is that another Cover Up?

19) Ukraine money laundering of US taxpayer monies back into American’s pockets is that too a Cover Up?

20) Non stop leaking of classified info by government officials

I mean look at this list of what appears to be massive frauds and cover ups, all for the purpose to take down a sitting President and after almost 4 years we have virtually NOTHING from our DOJ.

We are almost at Barr’s one year anniversary and still not a single indictment and nothing has even begun according to Barr himself on Ukraine.

IMO the second this impeachment is over the American people need to direct some of their disgust and frustration directly at AG Barr and the DOJ/FBI

Ask yourself do you really believe it is possible with ALL of the above that there is not one crime in ANY of it???

Where not one person can be indicted and sent to prison and that ALL of this was just an accident and poor policy??

Seriously, is that even statistically possible when you walk down this list?

Come Spring/Summer if we the people don’t have anything other than more BS and cover up mumbo jumbo then IMO the march that needs to happen is the million person march on the DOJ and FIB buildings IMO, demanding answers and full accountability & declassification from AG Barr.

This list of what appears to be massive frauds and cover ups MUST be given full transparency and exposed to the American people otherwise IMO our DOJ and FIB are NO different than what we are seeing from the Dems in the House.

IMO in the end if frauds and cover ups are allowed then that is just as bad as those who have made up these frauds and cover up schemes and the American people should raise holy hell!

