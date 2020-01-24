.
The tweet below is top of the page for POTUS Twitter today. He knows this is the Great Information War. President Trump is the GLOBAL chief information warrior. Share the tweet in your network. In an age of deceit and lies, TRUTH is the ultimate weapon.
This is why in 2020 patriots vote STRAIGHT REPUBLICAN. We must destroy the Democrat party so that they never hold the reigns of power again. We must reject – totally and completely – the party of corruption, lawlessness, and human rot.
Congressman Introduces Bill to Block Intelligence Sharing With Countries Using Huawei
Bulldog 65 posts:
I want the whistleblower now. Laura Ingraham has broken a story how the day before the inauguration he signed into the White House state department officials, Ukrainian embassy staff and Ukrainian prosecutors. They say the purpose of the meeting was to discuss United States support for prosecution of Burisma for corruption and how Hunter Biden being on the board complicated that. They knew Burisma was criminally corrupt, and Hunter Biden’s presence on the board was hindering prosecutions. All this was withheld from the incoming President. It blows the whistleblower complaint out of the water, and exposes the impeachment scam as nothing more than a seditious conspiracy.
The Democrats don’t want a Witness Trade because Shifty Schiff, the Biden’s, the fake Whistleblower(& his lawyer), the second Whistleblower (who vanished after I released the Transcripts), the so-called “informer”, & many other Democrat disasters, would be a BIG problem for them!
– President Donald J. Trump, January 23, 2020
Yes, this picture is doctored.
The Impeachment Hoax is interfering with the 2020 Election – But that was the idea behind the Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems Scam attack. They always knew I did nothing wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020
DOJ Admits Two FISA Applications Lacked Cause – FISA Court Requests Information on Consequences: What Other Prosecutions Relied on the Invalid Warrants?
Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions. – Rudy Guiliani, January 23, 2020
Everything about OPERATION: FULL DISCLOSURE is a conspiracy theory to Democrats. Keep educating and enlightening your network, patriots. We want all of it to be disclosed. We demand that people be held accountable for their decades-long crime spree against the citizens of the world, no matter their illustrious titles (princes and popes), their wealth (Soros, Dearlove, Gates), their age (Feinstein, Pelosi), their positions (SES, SCOTUS, Clintons).
Citizens demand that the RULE OF LAW be followed, not the tyranny of corrupt men and women.
Dem Senator: Idea That Democrats Have Been After Trump Since Day One is a ‘Conspiracy Theory’
George Soros Says Facebook Is Conspiring to Re-Elect Trump
WATCH: George Soros speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Watch live https://t.co/LzQ6N4HstA
— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) January 23, 2020
Massive, absolutely massive crowds out on the streets of #France against #Macron tonight. Tens of thousands out on the streets in “Marches of Light” in every of the 10-15 largest cities of France (video from #Lyon) #MediaSilence #MacronDemission #GiletsJaunes #greve23janvier
pic.twitter.com/nlwArhxKAj
— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) January 23, 2020
Torchlit processions against French pension reforms in Paris & Lyon
The Butterfly Effect
Trump administration releases rule to restrict ‘birth tourism’
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Inundated with Sexist Hatred, Threats as Establishment Media Pile On
Defending the Very First Right: Life
China’s coronavirus outbreak looks worse than the Chicoms are admitting
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & Others Predicted Up To 65 Million Deaths Via Coronavirus – In Simulation Ran 3 Months Ago!
Coronavirus Cases Rise Globally – First U.S. Cases Detected
The Real Umbrella Corp: Wuhan Ultra Biohazard Lab Was Studying “The World’s Most Dangerous Pathogens”
Vaccine DEEP STATE Behind the Recent Sabotage Attacks on Natural News
Elizabeth Warren Pledges to Fill Half Her Cabinet With “Women and Nonbinary People”
Dad Confronts Warren On Student Loan Forgiveness: ‘Can I Have My Money Back?’
Know Thyself – Self Realization is the Greatest Service YOU CAN GIVE to the WORLD
Thanks to patriots for adding links, videos, and comments to the daily Cat Reports. We can’t get to everything in the news cycle and your additions make the lesson plan richer. Yesterday AIM Patriot Sunny attached a few videos. We pulled out the one below for you to view. It adds to the information we shared with you about:
Earth Extinction Event Explained
Earth Catastrophe Cycle | Stories to Tell
In the audio below, Douglas and Tyla Gabriel explain how these cosmic events can be opportunities for human evolution.
The people of the world are growing impatient and if they don’t see their elected officials take action to arrest the criminals, they may start taking their own action as this popular internet meme suggests.
The people of Puerto Rico are carrying a guillotine to the Governor’s mansion right now.
The guillotine has been been put up outside the Governor’s mansion in San Juan.
Presidential Tweets Today
