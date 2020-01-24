.

The tweet below is top of the page for POTUS Twitter today. He knows this is the Great Information War. President Trump is the GLOBAL chief information warrior. Share the tweet in your network. In an age of deceit and lies, TRUTH is the ultimate weapon.

This is why in 2020 patriots vote STRAIGHT REPUBLICAN. We must destroy the Democrat party so that they never hold the reigns of power again. We must reject – totally and completely – the party of corruption, lawlessness, and human rot.

Bulldog 65 posts:

I want the whistleblower now. Laura Ingraham has broken a story how the day before the inauguration he signed into the White House state department officials, Ukrainian embassy staff and Ukrainian prosecutors. They say the purpose of the meeting was to discuss United States support for prosecution of Burisma for corruption and how Hunter Biden being on the board complicated that. They knew Burisma was criminally corrupt, and Hunter Biden’s presence on the board was hindering prosecutions. All this was withheld from the incoming President. It blows the whistleblower complaint out of the water, and exposes the impeachment scam as nothing more than a seditious conspiracy.

The Democrats don’t want a Witness Trade because Shifty Schiff, the Biden’s, the fake Whistleblower(& his lawyer), the second Whistleblower (who vanished after I released the Transcripts), the so-called “informer”, & many other Democrat disasters, would be a BIG problem for them!

Yes, this picture is doctored.

The Impeachment Hoax is interfering with the 2020 Election – But that was the idea behind the Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems Scam attack. They always knew I did nothing wrong!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions. – Rudy Guiliani, January 23, 2020

Everything about OPERATION: FULL DISCLOSURE is a conspiracy theory to Democrats. Keep educating and enlightening your network, patriots. We want all of it to be disclosed. We demand that people be held accountable for their decades-long crime spree against the citizens of the world, no matter their illustrious titles (princes and popes), their wealth (Soros, Dearlove, Gates), their age (Feinstein, Pelosi), their positions (SES, SCOTUS, Clintons).

Citizens demand that the RULE OF LAW be followed, not the tyranny of corrupt men and women.

WATCH: George Soros speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Watch live https://t.co/LzQ6N4HstA

— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) January 23, 2020

Massive, absolutely massive crowds out on the streets of #France against #Macron tonight. Tens of thousands out on the streets in “Marches of Light” in every of the 10-15 largest cities of France (video from #Lyon) #MediaSilence #MacronDemission #GiletsJaunes #greve23janvier

