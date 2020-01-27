.

.

Lawfare + Propaganda = Seditious Conspiracy

.

.

.

.

.

@LouDobbs There is no way in the world President Trump would say this to John Bolton. It’s a shame that a man will sacrifice his integrity to make a few bucks on a book. No wonder he accomplished so little as National Security Advisor.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020

.

.

Thomas is all fired up about the propaganda narrative dissing President Trump. He recorded this special message so that you are ahead of their fake news:

.

If this is what they believe happened, how come they weren’t reporting it long ago?

.

.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the…

…transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations…

…(Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

.

“This is what Democrats have done. They want to create the idea that there is all this smoke so people think there’s fire. They did this with Russia Collusion, & there was no fire. It makes zero sense what the Democrats are accusing him of.” @LisaMarieBoothe @foxandfriends.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Sleepyeyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Corrupt Press, just had a “totally” softball interview with conman Adam Schiff, never even calling Shifty out on his fraudulent statement to Congress, where he made up ALL of the words of my conversation with the Ukrainian President! FAKE NEWS

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

After having been exposed as a fraud and corrupt, can anyone, including Sleepyeyes Chuck Todd of Fake @NBCNews , continue to listen to his con?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

This whole impeachment sham has been a taxpayer-funded campaign stunt for the Democrats. They took Americans’ hard-earned dollars and funneled them into years worth of baseless investigations meant to discredit and disparage the President.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Great Editorial in today’s Wall Street Journal, “And Congress Shall Be King.” Bottom line: “The President becomes a vassal of King Congress. This is another reason for the Senate to repudiate this House Impeachment as its own abuse of power.” A partisan Hoax!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

.

Meanwhile, back at Google – ELECTION INTERFERENCE 2020 HEADQUARTERS.

2016 Election interference was a dry-run. They have had time to improve their strategy and are ready to take over America for Eric Schmidt and the globalists.

.

Over at Facebook, who knows what is going on? Who will Mark and Hillary shill for this election cycle?

.

Of course, AIM readers have known all along that Hildabeast and Zuckerborg work closely to rig elections for globalists. We broke these citizen intelligence reports a while back. Nothing has changed. The facts still remain the facts. What have you done to educate and enlighten your network about this level of election rigging corruption?

.

Actually – they all work together to rig elections – Mark, Eric, Hillary….and don’t forget Uncle Mitt Romney with his George Soros rigged election boxes that RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel knows all about, but still hasn’t reported to MAGA patriots or her boss – Donald Trump.

Hey, Ronna…..what’s up with your silence about factionalized voting software called OpTech that Uncle Mitt uses to win elections for globalists?

.

.

.

.

Schiff should be investigated by DOJ…. https://t.co/Sz2CZp62zo

And now the full House impeachment/coup compounds the abuse by republishing private phone records of @realDonaldTrump ‘s attorneys and other innocent Americans that were illicitly obtained by Schiff. Schiif needs to be investigated NOW!

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 26, 2020

.

.

.

Pay attention, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tlaib retweeted the claim that a “herd of violent Israeli settlers” had “kidnapped and murdered” a seven-year-old Palestinian boy. The original tweet was accompanied by a video that showed an Israeli rescue team recovering the body of the boy from a cistern.

.

It’s a global movement to halt 5G. What are you doing in your community to stop this human-killing military weapon to be used on citizens? What coronoavirus doesn’t kill will be taken care of with 5G death microwaves!

Seriously, folks, the Pilgrims Society globalists need to eliminate the planet of a few billion people. They literally plan to murder you and your family. WAKE UP!! Hit the streets in protest.

.

.

. Note that this article is from the fake news source The New York Times. Article posted for advanced AIM patriots who can see the truth through their propaganda agenda. Harry and Meghan’s Big Funding Source Is Private. Sort of. . . Patriot Chuck writes: China’s Coronovirus sounds like the Zika Virus, or SARS, or any of the ‘cry wolf’ viruses of the 20th century. They have all followed this same pattern – virus outbreak – whatever country it starts in tries to isolate the area but it gets out anyway – it’s announced in the media – then a single case ends up in the US – the cure is always the same – an intervention by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control followed by a massive government program to fight the virus. Then it will disappear quietly. Sorry if I sound cynical. . Ringo Phonebone clarifies a word use: In epidemiology, the basic reproduction number (sometimes called basic reproductive ratio and denoted R0, r nought) of an infection can be thought of as the number of cases one case generates on average over the course of its infectious period, in an otherwise uninfected population. R zero, not R Oh. Thank you Wikipedia . . . How to CONTROL YOUR MIND & CHANGE the WAY YOU THINK . Start Clear Vision 2020 by giving your pineal gland some loving attention. We created a special “diet” to help you activate your chakras, including the crown and third eye areas. Ascension Sacraments for the Cosmic and Earthly Nutrition Diet . . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.