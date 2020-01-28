.

It’s about the Constitution. Will the Senators uphold the Constitution as required by the oath they took to hold office? Or will they throw it aside as their globalist masters demand in their continued attempt to overthrow the President of the United States and reshape our government into some kind of American parliament that is run by “King” SCUMBAG Roberts on behalf of the Queen of England?

If your Senator votes to continue this unconstitutional procedure, it’s tar and feather time.

BREAKING: @POTUS has kept another promise to the American people by repealing & replacing the Obama-era WOTUS rule, ending decades of litigation, confusion, and federal overreach. https://t.co/HAu7LOBBK3

— Western Caucus (@westerncaucus) January 23, 2020

The Trump Administration’s new #WOTUS corrects the egregious overreach of the Obama-era rule. I joined @agripulse to discuss the new rule, which provides predictability and certainty for our hardworking farmers, manufacturers, and landowners in #Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Pi8MTdnw2i

— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 27, 2020

Keep in mind that this SCUMBAG chief justice of the Supreme Court gave Barry Soetoro a thumbs up for eligibility to run for president..totally disregarding all the evidence that he was not a natural born citizen and not eligible to hold the presidency. Then to add insult to injury, he gave Obamacare a Supreme Court ‘seal of approval’ by re-writing the bill and making it a “tax”, instead of a forced citizen purchase. Roberts is a total scumbag, traitor to the Constitution.

Now we know why….he works for the Monarch, not the American people. He must be impeached for his treason and massive conflicts of interests.

Hundreds and hundreds in line outside Wildwood, NJ convention center over 30 hours before the rally. Democrat nightmare. Read tweet

A day and a half before President @realDonaldTrump’s #KeepAmericaGreat rally in Wildwood, NJ and people are already waiting in line.

“They’ve been in line since 2 AM…it’s almost reminiscent of when you used to camp out for concert tickets.” pic.twitter.com/kbUETTKebP

— Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) January 27, 2020

It’s like a huge TAILGATE party for TEAM AMERICA! Inside or outside – our MAGA KAG Party is Happening!

We are still waiting for the Executive Office, which stole Leader Technologies trade secrets under former administrations, to pay for its software theft. Leader’s shareholders have requested payment and recommend that tech companies be DISGORGED in order to pay for this bill.

Our boxes of shareholder invoices were delivered to the White House several months ago. Patriots: Please get this message to President Trump to fund the Leader Technologies’ Miller Act Notice

American inventors, creators, and entrepreneurs are being F*CKED by the Serco-run USPTO. We need to boycott the patent office and NEVER EVER send in a patent to be protected. They don’t protect your patents, patriots – they STEAL them and dole out to their friends and special people like SCUMBAG JOHN ROBERTS who held massive Facebook shares when he ruled against Leader shareholders in Leader v Facebook.

Schiff’s Star Witness, Marie Yovanovitch involved in $7 Billion money laundering case thru Franklin Templeton. Marie lied to Congress under oath; evidence Schiff is also invested in Franklin Templeton. These people are stupid! [Impeach?] Drain The Swamp! #Trump2020 #KAG pic.twitter.com/oHizhLQegd

— Patriot Wyn (@Wyn1745) January 19, 2020

Patriots, start attending townhall meetings and events your representatives and senators sponsor. You have a voice. Use it. Stand up for the Constitution, President Trump, and the American people.

pic.twitter.com/4czJWLnciZ. Meanwhile Adam Schiff met the public and was educated on his future.

Make sure to read comments under this article where our readers are CROWDSOURCING THE TRUTH. If you get updates, please add them to the comment section.

Common Crap Curriculum is not good for American students. Flush it down the toilet in your states, too! Don’t wait for globalist Betsy doNothing DeVos. Her job is to maintain the federal indoctrination programs for her globalist compadres who are waiting in the wings to take over the Executive Office and get back to the job of brainwashing and programming our wee citizens.

Julian Assange is Queen Elizabeth’s prisoner. He is in solitary confinement in her prison dungeon …no different from olden times when the monarch tortured and imprisoned its political prisoners. The old Queen Bitch is a good for nothing relic of a day that has long come and gone.

America needs to Restore the Republic. We need to claim a total win (like in 1776 winning) from the British Monarch and be done with SERCO, Crown Agents, the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, King Roberts, and all this mumbo-jumbo royal we-rule-the-planet crap.

Then we can help our British cousins to do the same.

The Swamp runs Deep … Meet Lawrence Robbins , attorney for clients such as Christine Blasey Ford, Jane Sanders, David Kramer, Marie Yovanovitch and distressed Democrats everywhere.

Newly released text message between Strzok and Page shows they were involved with Seth Rich’s case. See Judicial Watch pdf, page 123.

Don’t forget Mitt Romney’s man in the Ukraine – Coffer Black. He will be a juicy witness if the Senate votes to continue its UNCONSTITUTIONAL witch hunt.

Here comes Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, tweeting about the President’s capability to govern when she still hasn’t reported Uncle Mitt’s election rigging operation with George Soros and cousin Tagg Romney. How much longer are patriots going to tolerate a ROMNEY as head of the RNC?

Democrats have been trying to “interfere with the President’s capability to govern” since the day @realDonaldTrump was elected. #StopTheMadnesspic.twitter.com/ft7hkk6EsE

— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 27, 2020

The Gipper Lives posts:

Joe Biden: “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

No. It is the right of women and girls to their own bathrooms, showers, teams and trophies. It is the rights of parents not to have their children brainwashed in public schools and the rights of children not to be sexually-mutilated by rogue parents who want to virtue-signal with an SJW trophy child.

It is the right of babies to be born and not cannibalized for spare parts. And it is the right of citizens to select their own president, not the FBI and CIA. And their right to see that he is the executive in charge of their federal government, not an unelected bureaucracy in a state of mutiny.

And the right of citizens, not foreign nationals, to govern themselves through honest voting. And the right of free people not to be spied upon and censored by Big Tech monopolies. Those are the Civil Rights issues of our time, Joe. And your party is on the wrong side of all those Rights.

Cultural Marxism is being used to destroy the foundation of our country …. the FAMILY. Families are like cells in the body. Once you start destroying the cells, you start destroying the body. Drag queens are not acceptable representations of a wholesome, healthy society. Cultural Marxism rips our families apart and undermines the traditional values of our Judaeo-Christian nation.

Home party in the time of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/EJnE37o1Ec

— Chen Xuanzhuo 陈轩卓 (@xuanzhuo85) January 26, 2020

