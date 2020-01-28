.
It’s about the Constitution. Will the Senators uphold the Constitution as required by the oath they took to hold office? Or will they throw it aside as their globalist masters demand in their continued attempt to overthrow the President of the United States and reshape our government into some kind of American parliament that is run by “King” SCUMBAG Roberts on behalf of the Queen of England?
If your Senator votes to continue this unconstitutional procedure, it’s tar and feather time.
Listen to Alan Dershowitz explain:
Dershowitz: Even if Bolton Article True, ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Is Not Impeachable
Senate #ImpeachmentTrial – Day Two of President Trump’s Defense Team
BREAKING: @POTUS has kept another promise to the American people by repealing & replacing the Obama-era WOTUS rule, ending decades of litigation, confusion, and federal overreach. https://t.co/HAu7LOBBK3
— Western Caucus (@westerncaucus) January 23, 2020
The Trump Administration’s new #WOTUS corrects the egregious overreach of the Obama-era rule. I joined @agripulse to discuss the new rule, which provides predictability and certainty for our hardworking farmers, manufacturers, and landowners in #Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Pi8MTdnw2i
— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 27, 2020
Keep in mind that this SCUMBAG chief justice of the Supreme Court gave Barry Soetoro a thumbs up for eligibility to run for president..totally disregarding all the evidence that he was not a natural born citizen and not eligible to hold the presidency. Then to add insult to injury, he gave Obamacare a Supreme Court ‘seal of approval’ by re-writing the bill and making it a “tax”, instead of a forced citizen purchase. Roberts is a total scumbag, traitor to the Constitution.
Now we know why….he works for the Monarch, not the American people. He must be impeached for his treason and massive conflicts of interests.
SCOTUS John Roberts is Queen Elizabeth’s Right Hand Man
By the time we got to the Trump Rally, we were 175,000 strong…and growing!
Hundreds and hundreds in line outside Wildwood, NJ convention center over 30 hours before the rally. Democrat nightmare. Read tweet
Jersey Pride – Thousands of Trump Supporters Camp Out in New Jersey Days Before Tuesday Rally
A day and a half before President @realDonaldTrump’s #KeepAmericaGreat rally in Wildwood, NJ and people are already waiting in line.
“They’ve been in line since 2 AM…it’s almost reminiscent of when you used to camp out for concert tickets.” pic.twitter.com/kbUETTKebP
— Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) January 27, 2020
VIDEO: THOUSANDS of people are already lined up to see rally here in Wildwoods, NJ!
It’s like a huge TAILGATE party for TEAM AMERICA! Inside or outside – our MAGA KAG Party is Happening!
VIDEO: The Trump crowd camping out overnight in Wildwood is absolutely massive
Pam Bondi argues Biden corruption concerns are legitimate
Democrats ‘Kavanaughing’ Impeachment Trial As Predicted – John Bolton Leak Came as House Case Was Collapsing
Ratcliffe, Meadows, Stefanik, Jordan and Johnson Deconstruct the House Bolton Maneuver
DOJ Hires Antitrust Staff As “Broad Investigation” Into Big Tech Firms Accelerates
We are still waiting for the Executive Office, which stole Leader Technologies trade secrets under former administrations, to pay for its software theft. Leader’s shareholders have requested payment and recommend that tech companies be DISGORGED in order to pay for this bill.
Our boxes of shareholder invoices were delivered to the White House several months ago. Patriots: Please get this message to President Trump to fund the Leader Technologies’ Miller Act Notice
American inventors, creators, and entrepreneurs are being F*CKED by the Serco-run USPTO. We need to boycott the patent office and NEVER EVER send in a patent to be protected. They don’t protect your patents, patriots – they STEAL them and dole out to their friends and special people like SCUMBAG JOHN ROBERTS who held massive Facebook shares when he ruled against Leader shareholders in Leader v Facebook.
Schiff’s Star Witness, Marie Yovanovitch involved in $7 Billion money laundering case thru Franklin Templeton. Marie lied to Congress under oath; evidence Schiff is also invested in Franklin Templeton. These people are stupid! [Impeach?] Drain The Swamp! #Trump2020 #KAG pic.twitter.com/oHizhLQegd
— Patriot Wyn (@Wyn1745) January 19, 2020
Patriots, start attending townhall meetings and events your representatives and senators sponsor. You have a voice. Use it. Stand up for the Constitution, President Trump, and the American people.
pic.twitter.com/4czJWLnciZ. Meanwhile Adam Schiff met the public and was educated on his future.
— WWG1WGA !!! (@Ludicris13) January 27, 2020
Trump Is Right. Adam Schiff Has Not Paid For Damaging The Country With Years Of Lies
.
Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Make sure to read comments under this article where our readers are CROWDSOURCING THE TRUTH. If you get updates, please add them to the comment section.
Hungary Sounds Alarm over Soros Plan for Billion-Dollar Global University Network
Supreme Court allows Trump’s ‘public charge’ immigration rule to take effect
Common Crap Curriculum is not good for American students. Flush it down the toilet in your states, too! Don’t wait for globalist Betsy doNothing DeVos. Her job is to maintain the federal indoctrination programs for her globalist compadres who are waiting in the wings to take over the Executive Office and get back to the job of brainwashing and programming our wee citizens.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ends ‘Common Core,’ Embraces ‘Common Sense’
Assange Case Exposes UK’s Solitary Confinement ‘Torture’ Loophole
Julian Assange is Queen Elizabeth’s prisoner. He is in solitary confinement in her prison dungeon …no different from olden times when the monarch tortured and imprisoned its political prisoners. The old Queen Bitch is a good for nothing relic of a day that has long come and gone.
America needs to Restore the Republic. We need to claim a total win (like in 1776 winning) from the British Monarch and be done with SERCO, Crown Agents, the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, King Roberts, and all this mumbo-jumbo royal we-rule-the-planet crap.
Then we can help our British cousins to do the same.
The Swamp runs Deep … Meet Lawrence Robbins , attorney for clients such as Christine Blasey Ford, Jane Sanders, David Kramer, Marie Yovanovitch and distressed Democrats everywhere.
Newly released text message between Strzok and Page shows they were involved with Seth Rich’s case. See Judicial Watch pdf, page 123.
Elizabeth Warren’s Demon Spawn Benefits $$$ from Her High-Powered Mom
Don’t forget Mitt Romney’s man in the Ukraine – Coffer Black. He will be a juicy witness if the Senate votes to continue its UNCONSTITUTIONAL witch hunt.
Former Director of CIA’s Counterterrorist Center joined Burisma’s board
Top Romney Adviser Worked With Hunter Biden On Board Of Ukrainian Energy Company
US intel, Romney figure joined board of Ukraine gas company: Burisma
Here comes Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, tweeting about the President’s capability to govern when she still hasn’t reported Uncle Mitt’s election rigging operation with George Soros and cousin Tagg Romney. How much longer are patriots going to tolerate a ROMNEY as head of the RNC?
Democrats have been trying to “interfere with the President’s capability to govern” since the day @realDonaldTrump was elected. #StopTheMadnesspic.twitter.com/ft7hkk6EsE
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 27, 2020
The Gipper Lives posts:
Joe Biden: “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”
No. It is the right of women and girls to their own bathrooms, showers, teams and trophies. It is the rights of parents not to have their children brainwashed in public schools and the rights of children not to be sexually-mutilated by rogue parents who want to virtue-signal with an SJW trophy child.
It is the right of babies to be born and not cannibalized for spare parts. And it is the right of citizens to select their own president, not the FBI and CIA. And their right to see that he is the executive in charge of their federal government, not an unelected bureaucracy in a state of mutiny.
And the right of citizens, not foreign nationals, to govern themselves through honest voting. And the right of free people not to be spied upon and censored by Big Tech monopolies. Those are the Civil Rights issues of our time, Joe. And your party is on the wrong side of all those Rights.
Cultural Marxism is being used to destroy the foundation of our country …. the FAMILY. Families are like cells in the body. Once you start destroying the cells, you start destroying the body. Drag queens are not acceptable representations of a wholesome, healthy society. Cultural Marxism rips our families apart and undermines the traditional values of our Judaeo-Christian nation.
Drag queens to make historical debut — during Super Bowl LIV
Alabama Poll: Jeff Sessions Takes Commanding 21-Point Lead over GOP Field
GM commits to $2.2 billion investment and 2,200 jobs at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly
Home party in the time of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/EJnE37o1Ec
— Chen Xuanzhuo 陈轩卓 (@xuanzhuo85) January 26, 2020
AIM Patriot and Conclaver Condor asks Douglas these questions:
Why are the spy and federal law enforcement agencies desperately been trying to destroy President Trump over the last three years? Is there a banksters’ connection of strategically infiltrating key American governmental offices and recruiting Stalinist believers for a future takeover and destruction of the Republic?
Below is a very interesting interview (see link: https://youtu.be/xZhDlf7sOaE ) concerning Communists infiltrating our security agencies and top government positions to successfully capture and control them in recent decades. If Hillary had won in 2016, would America had been hit with a Communist revolution on the 100 year anniversary of the March, 1917 Bolshevik Revolution?
The author discusses her research on the heads of security agencies and government leaders and discovered their strong commitment to their college mentors who were strong Stalinist believers. The author even discusses our old friend, Harry Dexter White (at 47:26 mark) who transferred Boston Federal Reserve treasury printing plates to Stalin in 1943 (see page 450 of Kid Atlas to right concerning the Number two spy of Stalin in the U.S. back in the 1940s.) to help fund atomic bomb research.
‘Oh my God, Sanders can win’: Democrats grapple with Bernie surge in Iowa
House impeachment manager Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said House Democrats didn’t wait for the courts to compel witnesses and documents in their impeachment case because the 2020 election would be over by the time the courts ruled. Source
Liberal Salon is four years late to meme warfare.
Just the highfalutin tone of this article shows that liberals don’t understand how to use the weapons of the Great Information War – World War III. Join the Patriot Dream Meme Team and make sure you red-pill your social network with fun, humor, and an ahhh-haaa.
When you advance in your meming abilities, you may want to take your craft to the physical world. Advanced information warriors meme billboards, cars, clothing, anywhere a message can be placed. Take a picture or video of your creation and share it digitally with patriots everywhere. Our decentralized media network works lightening fast these days so your content will scale as far and fast as it needs to go. Just load it up and trust the process. Everybody pushes great content as high as it can go in our citizen intelligence network. If you see something important, send it through your networks.
You can eat a meme. Here’s a perfect chocolate for your favorite MAGA valentine. Order here: https://www.chocolatetext.com/chocolect/
.
Salvador Dalí & Walt Disney’s Short Animated Film, Destino, Set to the Music of Pink Floyd
The video
Here’s another meme to share.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD SIGIL SHEET
Download, print, and use on any barcode image where incoherent energy needs to be transmuted. The sigil sheet is formatted for Avery Template 5160 or Easy Peel Template 5660–both formats provide 30 labels per sheet. Each label is 1″ x 2 5/8″.
