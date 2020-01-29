.
Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza
.
.
Another BLOCKBUSTER Citizen Intelligence Report from the AFI miners to patriots everywhere. Have you shared this information in your truth information network?
Use this tiny url for safe travels through your social network: https://tinyurl.com/ujs4m34
.
Alex Jones video inside that is smokin’ hot:
Bill Gates Caught Funding Netflix Docu-series PANDEMIC Where He Is The Hero
.
.
.
“The reason the propagandists work so hard to manufacture the consent of the governed is because they absolutely do require that consent. If enough people decide that the status quo isn’t working for them and begin rising up to force it to change, there’s not really anything the establishment can do to stop them. Right now the only thing keeping people from rising up in this way is the fact that they’ve been successfully propagandized not to, and the propagandists intend to keep it that way.
But eyes are beginning to open. If real change is coming, it will come from there. Not from electing anyone president, but from a large-scale awakening to the reality of our situation. The only thing standing in the way is a thin layer of narrative fluff.” Source
.
John Bolton Took Six Figures From Ukrainian Oligarch Clinton Foundation Donor
.
.
.
Attorney Jay Sekulow Closing Defense Argument: “Danger, Danger, Danger” – The Constitution is at Risk Here
.
Betsy and Thomas review the President’s defense in the Senate Impeachment hearing on January 27 and 28, 2020.
Winning the Trumpian Way
WHOA . .
Must Watch!
How can John Bolton testify when he admits he’d be willing to lie even after taking an Oath !pic.twitter.com/zedWssVLrD
— Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) January 29, 2020
.
.
.
.
AIM Patriot Chris sent the video below. We caution discernment. No one on our team has ever seen or heard of this “reporter” Harry Vox and the YouTube channel is not notable. We have not vetted either one of these, the reporter or the channel, as a trusted source. It may turn out that they are ok…but for now let’s see why this video is being dropped into the network at this time.
If you know the backstories of Harry Vox or Helen desTroy, please leave comments below.
US Plan to Use Bioweapons to Impose Martial Law One Quarantine at a Time
.
Ron and Chuck Go Fishing – Johnson and Grassley Want AG Bill Barr To Declassify IG Footnotes
.
.
They think we’re a joke.
.
.
Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes 15 Point Lead in New Hampshire
.
Hold on to your hats: Hillary says she’s got the urge to run again
.
Hold on to your hats: Patriots got the urge to vote for Trump again – This time all RED for 2020! Democrats and Hillary gotta go – permanently.
Every rally helps us achieve a Democrat Extinction Level Event!
.
.
Bet this makes for great pillow talk between the corrupt globalist judge and his propaganda-pushing wife.
Judge Boasberg’s wife, Elizabeth L. Manson, works for propaganda outlets Washington Post-Newsweek.
See page 13
.
.
July 30, 2019. Trump George Washington the Highlander Revealed
.
.
It was an American coup attempt backed by the Brits. The Queen, her Privy Council and those nasty, anti-humanity folks in the American Pilgrims Society were behind these swamp vermin.
.
“Romney’s National Security Advisor, Joseph Cofer Black, sits on the Board of the same Burisma Holdings that was being investigated for corruption back in 2014, and the Vice President and Obama Administration demanded be shut down.
Why? Because Burisma was/is their vehicle for corrupt practices in Eastern Europe. And CIA Director, John Brennan’s 9/11 Deep State partner, Cofer Black, is still the link to all that goes on there.” Source
.
.
Publius2016 posts:
Prediction:
After Senate throws out SHAMPEACHMENT, miraculous cure is found for “Wuhan Virus”
.
…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020
.
Federal Indictment Unsealed
.
.
Joe Biden Suggests Making Big Mike Running Mate, Appointing Barry Soetoro to Supreme Court
.
.
.
When you attend a Trump rally, you are showing patriots around the world that UNITED we can overcome the evil that has taken control of our governments – world wide. Citizens everywhere are taking their countries back from the clutches of the British Imperial Evil Empire and thePilrims Society globalists.
Patriots walk the walk and talk the talk.
.
Was Fabian Society’s H.G. Wells the Author of the Pilgrim Society’s Middle Class Killing Manifesto Playbook?
By Condor
American Intelligence Media’s (AIM) video, The Big Ugly, was so educational (found at link: https://youtu.be/eWDArllBMiw ) I decided to carefully transcribed the first fifteen minutes of this fifty-six minute interview between Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben for my archives. I then grabbed my pick and shovel and disappeared deep into my own historical information archives for further prospecting.
The Gabriel & McKibben interview reminded me of a number of rich veins of information I had stumbled across over the prior decade which I believed supported their revelations. Though I did not have the time to fully investigate these nuggets of facts back then, I did take the time to archive these historical documents along with their internet links for future reference.
Thousands of breakthrough technologies over the century were turning into urban legends…technology breakthroughs like:
- Leader Technology’s social media computer platform[1],
- GEET (Global Environmental Energy Technology), where engines can run on hydrogen from water[2]
- GALT (Geothermal Atmospheric Liquified Thorium) chemical reactors[3], unlimited energy at atmospheric pressure as proclaimed by Ayn Rand, author of Anthem and Atlas Shrugged.
- even the nuclear industry itself with Thorium as the base fuel as proclaimed by President Kennedy[4]
- and thousands[5] of other advancements, in multiple fields including the medical field with cannabis, hemp; chemical reactions, Hydrino technology by Brilliant Light Power[6], to point out just a few…
[1] See AIM link: https://aim4truth.org/2019/04/26/the-people-demand-that-the-government-pay-leader-technologies-for-the-theft-of-its-inventions/
[2] See video links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1mnfp1tDAY&feature=youtu.be and https://youtu.be/SWTMPA_YgZE
[3] See AIM link: https://aim4truth.org/2018/11/21/galt-the-best-kept-secret-in-the-world-that-could-free-humanity-with-unlimited-free-energy/
[4] See link: https://larouchepub.com/other/2013/4035jfk_v_empire.html
[5] See AIM link: https://aim4truth.org/2017/04/24/the-real-energy-revolution-has-begun/
[6] See link: https://brilliantlightpower.com/news/
.
“The typical Democratic primary voter will never admit this, but Warren’s biggest electoral drag is her finger-wagging personality. As Michael Warren Davis puts it, “the problem with Mrs. Warren is that she’s a professional scold. She’s the very avatar of a screechy, preachy schoolmarm.”
It’s why the senator’s favorability has tanked among men. The less fair sex don’t like being reminded of their stern, martinet-esque elementary-school teachers. For half the U.S. population, Warren symbolizes the priggish pedagogue who called their mothers about a poor math test score or a blacktop tussle.” Read more about how the scold will blow it in Iowa.
.
.
Alan Dershowitz tweets: Warren doesn’t understand the law. My former colleague, Senator Warren, claims she could not follow my carefully laid out presentation that everybody else seemed to understand. This says more about Warren than it does about me. Tweet 1
She also willfully mischaracterized what I said, claiming that I spoke about “intent.” I challenge her to find that word anywhere in my presentation. I talked about the difficulty of discerning mixed motives. Tweet 2
If Warren knew anything about criminal law she would understand the distinction between motives – which are not elements of crime—and intent, which is. It’s the responsibility of presidential candidates to have a better understanding of the law. Tweet 3
.
.
.
MAJOR EAST COAST WATCH. Off Shore Buoy Now/100 Ft. Drops
.
.
1/28/2020 — Cayman Islands M6.5 (M6.1) new large quake in Caribbean (2nd location!)
.
.
AIM Patriot Dan (and a few others) dropped us a note about our recipe:
A while back you had an article about making colloidal silver at home and I have tried searching for it with no luck. It has been suggested that it may be an antidote to the corona virus.
Is it possible to send me the link? I am a subscriber and very much appreciate all the work you do. Thank you in advance.
Dan Carpenter, Ontario Canada
Our Reply: We use colloidal silver water EVERY DAY. If we have been around people or places that may have infected us, we take an extra big swallow, spray our hands and face, use a nebulizer to get inside of lungs and nasal passages.
We have been making super brews for awhile and offer this simple DIY recipe. So easy…just gather the supplies and DO IT.
Betsy’s AgH2O recipe
We also recommend Steve Barwick’s newsletter on the uses of silver water. He also sells a device that makes AgH2O if you don’t want to use our method, check out his. Here is what Steve posted recently on the subject. Subscribe to his newsletter to receive great info on the thousands of uses of this safe and effective product.
Killer Chinese Coronavirus and Colloidal Silver
.
Ring caught giving user data to Facebook whether they have an account or not
.
Prince Andrew refuses to talk, even as there’s more news tying him to Epstein
.
This meme found its way on to the streets. What truth have you expressed today in your unique and special way, using your talents and resources? Patriots do not achieve AMERICA FIRST by sitting on the side lines.
Patriots jump in, get active, and are the globalists’ worst nightmare!
WE ARE A WOKE!
.
Don’t kid yourselves, patriots. FICO scores are a type of social credit scoring system.
FICO Changes To Dramatically Affect Credit Scores In Effort To Reduce Defaults
.
2016TrumpMAGA posts:
Traditional historians hold that history should be the truth, as near as can be ascertained, and that one’s personal opinions and/or politics have no place in History. The postmodernists hold that since no one is free of bias, you should not only not try to keep your biases out of history, you should insert them wherever possible – as long as you are a leftist – even to the point of fabrication of narratives by omitting critical facts (see Howard Zinn).
As parents and taxpayers, you need to be a huge pain in the ass. You need to make a ginormous stink if some commie teacher has a picture of Che/Mao/Lenin in the classroom, or if your kid’s teacher preaches a political ideology, endorses a candidate, or attacks Trump. And if you’re a lawyer, sue goddamnit. Make your school district waste time and resources defending these assholes and they’ll find ways to get rid of them, or at least shut them up.
.
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.