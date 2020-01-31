.

Nancy cancels the State of the Union Address

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT

Video of Nancy Pelosi inside the headline link below is worth a looksy. Her lies and deceit are meeting the light of truth. Her global mob network is collapsing. As the light of truth shines brighter and brighter, swamp creatures like Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff will have nowhere to hide their outright attempt to overthrow the President of the United States.

Treason.

Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff… Two impeachment fanatics chasing dreams of glory…

What’s this? Mike Pompeo throwing his support to British Five Eyes? Of course Pompeo, as the former CIA director, knows full well that Five Eyes is the mechanism that the Privy Council uses to keep an eye on America. And China uses Huwei technology to deliver top quality spying on Americans. Now we know what team Pompeo really plays for – the globalists.

In the article, Pompeo spews the customary propaganda lines about our “special relationship” with the Brits. Thank goodness this audience knows that this is propaganda to keep us from looking at the horrific crimes of the Privy Council and Queen:

“With respect to information and the Five Eyes relationship, that relationship is deep; it is strong, it will remain,” Pompeo said during the public discussion. The participants of the “Five Eyes,” privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence which also includes the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, “will work together on this to ensure that these systems are sufficiently secure, … and we will ensure that we protect American information to that standard,” Pompeo said.

“Justice Roberts named every single FISA judge who currently sits on the FISA court bench. This basically means that Justice Roberts in a major way is responsible for the illegal use of the FISA court by Obama to spy on President Trump and those close to the President, as Justice Roberts named all 11 FISA Court Judges who sit on the FISA court bench.” Source

Nancy Pelosi wants Congress to take away authority Presidents use to stand up to other countries and defend AMERICANS. Stand with your Commander in Chiefs!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

“We’re as sure as you can be that the technology of end-to-end encryption cannot be hacked into” – Facebook’s @nick_clegg says he’s “very, very confident” that Jeff Bezos wasn’t hacked via Whatsapp.” Listen to Nick Clegg here.

Elizabeth Warren’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could alter credit scores based off politics, religion, etc.

Thanks, Iowa! Great turn out and lots of patriot enthusiasm.

Oh hum…false flags and pandemics. Their lack of creativity with this global (queue scary music) flu virus is so boring. If this statement alarms you, then read about perception management in this citizen intelligence report that we wrote after the San Bernardino false flag.

Perception management is a term originated by the US Department of Defense. It defines it as: “Actions to convey and/or deny selected information and indicators to foreign audiences to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning as well as to intelligence systems and leaders at all to influence official estimates, ultimately resulting in foreign behaviors and official actions favorable to the originator’s objectives. In various ways, perception management combines truth projection, operations security, cover and deception, and psychological operations.”

The factors that influence the targeted audience consist of the following:

Ambiguity: If ambiguity increases, the perceiver may find it harder to form an accurate perception.

Social status: a person’s real or perceived position in society or in an organization.

Impression management: an attempt to control the perceptions or impressions of others.

The phrase “perception management” has often functioned as a euphemism for “an aspect of information warfare.” The distinction between “perception management” and public diplomacy, which “does not, as a rule, involve falsehood and deception, whereas these are important ingredients of perception management; the purpose is to get the other side to believe what one wishes it to believe, whatever the truth may be.”

Although perception management operations are typically carried out within the international arena between governments, and between governments and citizens, use of perception management techniques have become part of mainstream information management systems. Businesses may even contract with other businesses to conduct perception management for them, or they may conduct it in-house with their public relations staff.

Best advice to patriot employers and voters is to stay away from Bard College graduates. They will be indoctrinated globalist zombies, akin to Rhodes Scholars like Bill Clinton and Pete Buttplug.