Do you see how crazy the Iowa caucus has become? Their phone app (hello, can we say man-in-the-middle-vote rigging) isn’t working properly. The first place we saw it reported was in BLOOMBERG! Sounds more like mini-Mike was pitching a temper tantrum and sounding alarm bells through his blog (Bloomberg publication) that the election rigging was not working the way he paid for it to happen.

The DNC on Bernie Sanders, “Looks like they’re going to do it to him again, doesn’t it?” @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

All election rigging begins when we digitalize the counts and send it through cyber space for voting. This is where OPTECH software and rogue actors fractionalize and manipulate the vote. DEMAND PAPER BALLOTS!!!

It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Looks like the DNC needs to call Crowdstrike to get to the bottom of this!! Where are Shawn Henry and Dmitri Alperovitch when you need to blame the Russians for a totally botched election?

Was the failed Iowa-DNC APP using the man-in-the-middle technique of election rigging? Inquiring minds want to know!

The Coronavirus patent is held by the British company The Pirbright Institute.

Pilbright has a secret vaccine partner—Merial—who built a vaccine plant just 220 miles from Wuhan, China

Its former name as The Institute for Animal Health

In 2007, an outbreak of foot and mouth disease was traced back to this Institute.

Aideen Sheehan. (Aug. 06, 2007). Latest foot and mouth scare is the stuff of sci-fi nightmares. Irish Independent.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-08-06-Latest-foot-and-mouth-scare-is-the-stuff-of-sci-fi-nightmares-Irish-Independent-by-Aideen-Sheehan-Aug-06-2007.pdf

https://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk/viewer/bl/0001715/20070806/096/0012

(Noticed that the cow has a silhouette of Britain emblazoned on her side)

What the heck is Merial pharma?

Merial. (Accessed Feb. 03, 2020). Overview. Wikipedia.

Backup copy: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-02-03-Merial-Overview-Wikipedia-accessed-Feb-03-2020.pdf

Note: The Pirbright Institute’s 2018 annual report does not even mention Merial.

Merial’s (aka Merck, Schering Plough, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi-Aventis) Nanching, China vaccine plant is a short 221 miles (357 km) four hour drive to Wuhan, China, the alleged site of the current Coronavirus outbreak.

Our prayers are with Rush and wishes for a recovery from lung cancer that is equally as astonishing as that of RBG who at old age has beaten lung cancer with her amazing medical care which we hope will be extended to Rush and anyone with advanced lung cancer. Demand the same lung cancer treatment for Rush that is keeping RBG alive and well!

HockeyMom4Trump posts:

I’ve been listening to Rush since 1989-90 when my dad would give me rides home from college. At first, I was annoyed my dad wouldn’t let me listen to pop music. I dreaded having to sit there and listen to talk radio. But it wasn’t long before I started to fall in love with Rush Limbaugh. I would look forward to listening to him and even did so when my dad was not around.

Rush helped me find common ground with my dad. Before Rush, I thought my dad and I were so different. Listening to Rush, I realized that while my dad and I differed on some things, at the core we were very much in agreement on the things in life that really mattered. I remember my first job out of college and going out to my car on my lunch hour just to listen to Rush Limbaugh.

I remember after my dad died a few years ago I was in my car and I turned on the radio and heard the Rush theme music and then Rush’s voice. It was such a comfort to me in a time of sorrow to hear that familiar voice and sense of humor.

Where’s the Whistleblower? Where’s the second Whistleblower? Where’s the Informer? Why did Corrupt politician Schiff MAKE UP my conversation with the Ukrainian President??? Why didn’t the House do its job? And sooo much more!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

dreamguardian007 posts:

While I’ve never been without friends, I’ve never really been the most popular guy at the party… until I traveled to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament last week wearing my “Trump 2020” hat. Hundreds of people pointing to my hat and breaking out in a Chesire Cat-smile as I walked the back nine. Dozens came up to me and thanked me for wearing my hat and having their pictures made with “the Trump Guy”!

“Why has the modern Democratic Party worked so diligently to erode patriotism? Because love of country is a major impediment to convincing voters to support what they really want, which is yielding their nation’s sovereignty to an international governing body, ultimately the United Nations.

With patriotism marginalized, a society’s populace can more easily be led to no longer see themselves as citizens of their country, but as ‘citizens of the world.'” Read more

Devastating new poll results for the left. A new WSJ/NBC poll finds that just 19% of Americans have a positive view on Socialism. Capitalism was nearly 3 times as popular at 52%. . 53% had a negative view on Socialism, compared to just 18% negative view of Capitalism

— Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) February 3, 2020

The scumbag hat is making its appearance again after being on the shelf for awhile. If you aren’t familiar with this meme, do a quick internet search with these words “scumbag hat meme” to see its popularity. https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/scumbag-hat

We created one to recognize the BIGGEST SCUMBAG in the country. Scale it for us, please.