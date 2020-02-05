Trump SOTU Rally in D.C. – HUGE SUCCESS!

The winning will spill out and over to nations all over the world. Are you on the winning Trump Train, yet? It’s easy to do.

Protect your nation, and all that makes it special, from the globalists and their evil agenda to homogenize the world into one gray soup of humanity. Educate and enlighten your audience about the Pilgrims Society and their agenda to roll up the planet in a one world order. Implement 1 & 2 in your unique way, using your God-given talents and resources, to make a positive, patriotic difference in your family and community.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

#SOTU encapsulates the entire @realDonaldTrump presidency.

Anti-Islamic terrorism. Anti-illegal immigration. Anti-war. Anti-poverty

— Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) February 5, 2020

California Bar Complaint to remove ADAM BENNETT SCHIFF name from bar Roll for tortuous interference with elections inter alia while posing as an attorney without an active license

Checked the backroom last night when WordPress sent a message that one of our vintage articles was flying off the shelf. Maybe your audience would be interested in this topic, too. Seems timely.

Stunningly MSNBC’s John Heilemann outlines the media awareness of the dynamic.

Wow. Must listen truthbomb just unleashed on MSNBC! pic.twitter.com/UHucI9oPR3

— Chicky Hearn (@ChickHearnBern) February 3, 2020

Nancy Pelosi showing her disgust and hatred of these Americans at the State of the Union address.

