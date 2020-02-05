Trump SOTU Rally in D.C. – HUGE SUCCESS!
The Best is Yet to Come. Transcript of the State of the Union full speech here.
The winning will spill out and over to nations all over the world. Are you on the winning Trump Train, yet? It’s easy to do.
- Protect your nation, and all that makes it special, from the globalists and their evil agenda to homogenize the world into one gray soup of humanity.
- Educate and enlighten your audience about the Pilgrims Society and their agenda to roll up the planet in a one world order.
- Implement 1 & 2 in your unique way, using your God-given talents and resources, to make a positive, patriotic difference in your family and community.
Can we get some Tony Bennett with all that MAGA KAG winning?
#SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/W03gQLkdpo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020
#SOTU encapsulates the entire @realDonaldTrump presidency.
Pro-America. Pro-military. Pro-life. Pro-faith. Pro-family. Pro-fair trade. Pro-growth for ALL. Pro-school choice. Pro-#2A. Pro-big ideas/dreams.
Anti-Islamic terrorism. Anti-illegal immigration. Anti-war. Anti-poverty
— Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) February 5, 2020
Sen. Rand Paul Impeachment Trial Question
Watch how Buttigieg ‘randomly’ wins this coin toss
Checked the backroom last night when WordPress sent a message that one of our vintage articles was flying off the shelf. Maybe your audience would be interested in this topic, too. Seems timely.
Pelosi’s Jewelry Tells Hidden Message to Deep State
Stunningly MSNBC’s John Heilemann outlines the media awareness of the dynamic.
Wow. Must listen truthbomb just unleashed on MSNBC! pic.twitter.com/UHucI9oPR3
— Chicky Hearn (@ChickHearnBern) February 3, 2020
Nancy Pelosi showing her disgust and hatred of these Americans at the State of the Union address.
Iowa Democrats Refused to Allow Homeland Security To Review Voting App Prior to Crisis
Trump campaign official: 25 percent of rally attendees are Democrats or independents
WHO gave D.A.R.P.A. the TREASONOUS authority to create the CORONAVIRUS?
Godspeed, Rush Limbaugh
Rush Limbaugh awarded Medal of Freedom at State of the Union
CIVICS EDUCATION SERIES
How to Write an Effective Letter to Congressional Representatives and the President
Citizen Homework: Practice your skills and write your congressional representatives about what’s on your mind!
Rudolf Steiner on Traditional Childhood Illnesses and Vaccines
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense Submitted Historic Case Against U.S. Government for Wireless Harms
Whistleblowers on Remote Neural Monitoring, Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control
Electrosmog Radiation – Effects on the VDR (and beyond)
This is a presentation given at the 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity in Lisbon on 19 May 2018. Prof Marshall discusses how EM radiation especially affects people with chronic disease, and why a Physician needs to be alert to this factor when a patient is struggling.
The ABSTRACT for this presentation can be viewed on the Conference website at https://bit.ly/2LT9Bow Here are links to some resources: 1. “Building a DIY Faraday Cage: https://marshallprotocol.com/images/B… 2. Full 1 hr NASA video on Electromagnetics: https://science.nasa.gov/ems/01_intro 3. Dr Amy Proal’s Blog: http://MicrobeMinded.com 4. “Electrosmog and Autoimmune Disease” http://link.springer.com/article/10.1… 5. BioInitiative-2012 Consensus: http://www.bioinitiative.org/conclusi… 6. Sacco & Tomilin paper: http://www.vixra.org/pdf/1210.0158v1.pdf
State Department paid $10 million to set up Ukraine server in Kiev
Do you or someone you know have doom fatigue?
Deplatformed: How Big Tech Companies & Corporate America Subvert The Second Amendment
Will Robot Spy Gorilla Be Welcomed By The Great Silverback?
White House to Issue Executive Order Directing Federal Buildings to be Built in Classical Style
Art 101: Federalist Architecture
This is the part of Trump’s USMCA deal no one is talking about
Stay focused on WINNING, American patriots. We want huge rallies until a November 3 RED tsunami. The Power Of Teamwork
