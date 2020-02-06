.

♦ Article One ‘Abuse of Power’: Guilty 48 / Not Guilty 52

♦ Article Two ‘Obstruction of Congress’: Guilty 47 / Not Guilty 53

Yes, everyone noticed that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was NOT at the SOTU.

Watch the decks shuffle in American politics as the two party system begins to take a new shape. Mitt Romney disavows Trump with a conviction vote in the Senate. Will he launch a independent run with RINO and RAT globalists who oppose MAGA-KAG Republicans at every turn? What will Ronna ‘who gives very nice speeches‘ do? Will she side with Donald Trump or Uncle Mitt?

Has Ronna told her boss about Uncle Mitt’s election rigging machines yet? We know there is another shoe to drop with Unfit Mitt. We would love to hear what you think!

Below is a great stash of Romney memes. Start firing them through your networks so patriots have the lead in the narrative in case Romney does something foolish – like run for president in a last-minute attempt to spoil the election. Don’t forget that Mitt Romney and George Soros, along with their pal Mark Malloch-Brown, rig elections in their favor. Did Mitt defeat Jenny Wilson by rigging Utah election with Smartmatic machines?

Riding out the storm. It’s going to start pouring now. Hang on. It will come faster than we can report on it. But you know the way forward. Follow the Trump tweets when in doubt and keep your loved ones away from MSM propaganda.

In his online Wall Street Journal Best of the Web column, James Freeman asks “Who is Kevin Clinesmith? Trump Retweets below – so pay attention to Kevin Clinesmith.

via @powerlineUS

— Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) January 31, 2020

WOW! After the State Of The Union DEMOCRAT callers into C-SPAN completely destroyed Pelosi, saying they will NEVER vote for the Democrat Party again! LISTEN HERE

“History won’t be kind for Nancy Pelosi: she will be remembered as the Speaker who initiated a malicious impeachment, who’s son Paul Pelosi was on the board of directors of Ukrainian Viscoil, and above all as the last Speaker of the House of the Democratic Party.” Source

F L A S H B A C K 2012

Right now we only have the screen image of a tweet (below) that seems to show a relationship between Shadow, Inc and Soros. Let’s start grabbing the EVIDENCE. Join the mining team! What can you find about this?

Do you have a legal or accounting background? Can you look through corporate filings and financial disclosures? Please don’t wait for the 17 intelligence agencies to do their jobs and actually provide the president with reliable and pertinent information. They are in the bag for British Five Eyes. 🙂 Ask Scumbag Gina Haspel…she knows.

Speaking of INEPT intelligence agencies, how about this puppet running the Federal Bureau of Ineptitude – Christopher Traitor Wray? Folks, do not let these bureaucrat enemy operatives get off with a slap on the wrist.

This was a carefully PLANNED overthrow attempt by the Senior Executive Services with support from the Pilgrims and Privy Council to overthrow the United States Presidency.

Please follow our Civics Education course where we are teaching citizens how to organize lawful grand juries run by citizens to get these bad boys in jail. This is our patriot back-up plan if Bill Barr and John Durham don’t give us major and significant indictments and arrests…and soon.

If traitor John Brennan is not arrested and locked up by the Department of Justice, citizens will need to take matters into their own hands. We are serious. We have a plan.

First, we need to get more folks educated on the Constitution and the power citizens have in removing these enemies from our country. This is why we are providing a FREE, on-line, “Betsy and Thomas-approved’ civics education course. WE THE PEOPLE have lots of power that you weren’t taught in those indoctrination public school civic classes with your Pilgrims Society textbooks.

AIM chalk memes are created by AIM Patriot Mark who stays after class (wink) cleaning chalk boards for Miss Betsy, but always leaves his own impressions of the day on one of the boards. Mark is an artist who lives in NYC and we love sharing his creative memes with everyone. What talent or skill do you have that you are using to Restore the Republic? America was established by WE THE PEOPLE. It is only WE THE PEOPLE that can Restore the Republic.

Make sure to follow our Civics Education program to learn the powers that the Constitution gives WE THE PEOPLE that we have not been exercising. Let’s educate and enlighten enough patriots so that we can start using these constitutional powers to help the leader we elected – Donald J. Trump – to clean up the corruption in this country.

Picture from the Democrat side of the isle at the State of the Union speech. Which one is Rashid? Can you spot Omar the illegal alien that Homeland Security SES operatives ignore, while other less prominent illegals are rounded up and sent home?

The law applies to everyone – Omar the illegal should not be getting a pass. Speak up. Meme up.

