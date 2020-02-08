.
Time to pull the drain and purge the SES domestic enemy…..then on to the Crown where the SOVEREIGN PEOPLE OF AMERICA will defeat the British Empire
Once and for all!
Yesterday’s casualties:
Ambassador Sondland Gets The Axe Hours After Vindman Twins Escorted Out Of White House
Ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, Removed
Vindman was a disgrace to the uniform he poured himself into to testify contemptuous lies about his commander in chief.
Good riddance and hopefully there is a court martial in his future. https://t.co/408geosJT3
— Christian Whiton (@ChristianWhiton) February 7, 2020
Trump: They should expunge impeachment in the House, it was a ‘hoax’
President Trump tweets:
I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax. No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will….always continue. Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax. @SenCapito was all in (a great person). I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is!
James Carville, DNC “Guru”, Explains Why The DNC is Panicking & Terrified
DeSantis and the state of Florida say NO to Marxist indoctrination and Common Crap in their public schools.
So long, Common Core: Gov. DeSantis says Florida has ‘eliminated’ the controversial globalist curriculum
In the meantime, this globalist at the DOE is still holding the fort down until her globalist pals can get back in charge of public school indoctrination. How much longer will we have to wait for doNothing DeVos to dismantle the Department of Indoctrination? In the meantime, get your governor in gear and get the Frankfurt School, Marxists, communists out of your school!
Families Told Soldiers Who Deployed to Middle East amid Iran Crisis Are Coming Home
Nunes reacts to the left calling for unity while trashing Trump
“The Best Is Yet To Come” United Voices Choir w/ Anthony Brown
Joe Biden Should Be Scared of This Video
Key witness told Team Mueller that Russia collusion evidence found in Ukraine was fabricated
Whether he realizes it or not, Andrew Weissmann just admitted what we always knew: The purpose of the Mueller investigation was “trying to get rid of” President Trump and laying a perjury trap The President didn’t fall for it, and the truth WON. LISTEN HERE
DC Circuit Tosses Democrats’ Emoluments Claims Against Trump and His Hotel
The Best of the 8th Democrat Debates
What in the world is he talking about? Trump cult? Is GEOTUS a trigger for these snowflakes? Then start triggering, AIM warriors. We love being in the MAGA-KAG cult to free the world and bring everlasting peace and prosperity to our great planet!
RALLY ONWARD! Join the fun. Inside or outside.
Connect with your tribe, your PRIDE*!
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
07:00 pm (MST)
Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1826 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85007
* a pride is a company of lions
CIVICS EDUCATION
We the People are the top authority in the all-American system of government.
The Hierarchy of American Political Authority
Sovereignty – What is it? How do you get it?
Time to re-send our CITIZEN TREASON REPORT to our elected representatives, including A.G. Bill Barr and remind them that We the People have hard-core evidence of thousands of crimes and if they don’t get their sh*t together at the DOJ, citizens will have no choice but to exercise our CONSTITUTIONAL rights as sovereign citizens to take them all OUT, including any bureaucrats or elected officials who continue to protect the swamp.
Please educate and enlighten your patriot network on how We the People have a plan and it all begins when the People know the POWER that the founding framers gave us in the Constitution. Follow our Civics Education series where we will teach you how to get your citizen power back from the evil clutches of globalists and Crown Agents.
Here is the report link: The Treason Report
https://patriots4truth.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/the-treason-report-1.pdf
One copy goes to Bill Barr. Contact him here: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
Send a fresh copy to the White House here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Send copies to your Senator and Congressperson. Many of them are criminal collaborators…others are just clueless. Contact them here: https://truthbits.blog/2018/07/27/contact-any-congressperson/
Shock: Iowa Caucus Disaster App Not Working in Nevada, Either
Kobe Bryant’s helicopter engine did not fail, federal investigators say in preliminary NTSB report
Just a note to let you know that we read our emails and thank you very much for your contributions and comments. There is just not enough time to reply back to everyone, but it is important to us that you know we are reading and listening. Thank you for your support. Please use the comment section below each Cat Report to add contributions that you want to share with the community at-large without having to wait for our response…which may never come.
Shout out to Ezduzit63, Ron Spence, Leepermax, and Dougiereed for leaving great comments, videos, and links on a regular basis. These AIM patriots offer trust-worthy contributions and unique perspectives.
RED ALERT: Virginia Set to Vaccinate Children Without Parent’s Consent
Trump: Pelosi Ripping Up the Speech was “Very Illegal”
President Trump- “The best is yet to come.”
The globalist pigs from the Pilgrims Society cannot run their false flag propaganda about coronavirus here in the U.S. like they could in the days when the NDAA made it legal to propagandize citizens on U.S. soil. Y’all remember all those false flags – Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, Mandalay Bay, Parkland, movie theaters, schools…courtesy of the FBI and counter intelligence working against American citizens.
Now their false flag crisis actors and drama play out on cruise ships and remote places in the world, using their propaganda organs like the BBC, MSNBC, CNN to spread the scenes across the world, hoping to whip up enough panic that citizens will agree to be injected with a coronavirus vaccine, filled with Bill Gates poisons, approved by Nancy Messonnier (Rodentstein’s sister).
Fool us once shame on you. Twice – shame on us. Citizens are bored silly with globalist false flag operations!
Mike Bloomberg’s Campaign Is Paying ‘Micro-Influencers’ To Make Him Look Cool
No Tingles – Chris Matthews is Very Worried About The “Socialism” of Bernie Sanders
Group At Center Of Iowa Caucus App Chaos Birthed By Billionaire-Funder Of Alabama DisInfo Campaign
Mitt Romney’s Speech Justifying His Vote to Convict Trump
Rush Hawkins Singers Thank the Lord, Rush Limbaugh’s on
Dad’s Son posted:
Tesla – Pretend to Save the Environment While Looking Rich
Origins Of The Culture War – Historical Context Of Rudolf Steiner’s Philosophy Of Freedom
For all the bird lovers here in the AIM community, the video below is offered for some quiet time and reflection. As you can imagine with a Conclave full of cats, this little video is quite entertaining.
Enjoy. Namaste.
The Traveling Bird Feeder – Relax With Squirrels & Birds
Listening now to Rush’s describing the story of how his wife, at the last minute ordered about 15 suits, shirts & ties to find something to fit for SOTU, as he was traveling and didn’t have a suit.
It just struck me how much Rush’s voice and manner – through the old, but still-miraculous medium of radio, have become a loyal friend to me ….. for so many years as I have aged …. now a part of me.
Now my appreciation is sharpened, as to the companionship he has been. Out in freezing weather under an old car which I desperately needed to fix to get to work …. busting knuckles … struggling with cold steel and rust … and Rush being there in the background talking to me, sharing with me, allowing me to ignore the pain and frustration of the job … allowing my mind to ponder the issues of the day, in his imicable way … as the rest of me got the job done …. stuff like that.
.