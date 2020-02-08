.

Time to pull the drain and purge the SES domestic enemy…..then on to the Crown where the SOVEREIGN PEOPLE OF AMERICA will defeat the British Empire

Once and for all!

Yesterday’s casualties:

Vindman was a disgrace to the uniform he poured himself into to testify contemptuous lies about his commander in chief.

Good riddance and hopefully there is a court martial in his future. https://t.co/408geosJT3

— Christian Whiton (@ChristianWhiton) February 7, 2020

I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax. No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will….always continue. Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax. @SenCapito was all in (a great person). I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is!

DeSantis and the state of Florida say NO to Marxist indoctrination and Common Crap in their public schools.

In the meantime, this globalist at the DOE is still holding the fort down until her globalist pals can get back in charge of public school indoctrination. How much longer will we have to wait for doNothing DeVos to dismantle the Department of Indoctrination? In the meantime, get your governor in gear and get the Frankfurt School, Marxists, communists out of your school!

. Article tweeted by President Trump: Key witness told Team Mueller that Russia collusion evidence found in Ukraine was fabricated . Whether he realizes it or not, Andrew Weissmann just admitted what we always knew: The purpose of the Mueller investigation was “trying to get rid of” President Trump and laying a perjury trap The President didn’t fall for it, and the truth WON. LISTEN HERE

What in the world is he talking about? Trump cult? Is GEOTUS a trigger for these snowflakes? Then start triggering, AIM warriors. We love being in the MAGA-KAG cult to free the world and bring everlasting peace and prosperity to our great planet!

RALLY ONWARD! Join the fun. Inside or outside.

Connect with your tribe, your PRIDE* !

Phoenix, AZ

07:00 pm (MST)

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1826 W McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85007

* a pride is a company of lions

CIVICS EDUCATION

We the People are the top authority in the all-American system of government.

.

Time to re-send our CITIZEN TREASON REPORT to our elected representatives, including A.G. Bill Barr and remind them that We the People have hard-core evidence of thousands of crimes and if they don’t get their sh*t together at the DOJ, citizens will have no choice but to exercise our CONSTITUTIONAL rights as sovereign citizens to take them all OUT, including any bureaucrats or elected officials who continue to protect the swamp.

Please educate and enlighten your patriot network on how We the People have a plan and it all begins when the People know the POWER that the founding framers gave us in the Constitution. Follow our Civics Education series where we will teach you how to get your citizen power back from the evil clutches of globalists and Crown Agents.

Here is the report link: The Treason Report

One copy goes to Bill Barr. Contact him here: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice

Send a fresh copy to the White House here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Send copies to your Senator and Congressperson. Many of them are criminal collaborators…others are just clueless. Contact them here: https://truthbits.blog/2018/07/27/contact-any-congressperson/

Just a note to let you know that we read our emails and thank you very much for your contributions and comments. There is just not enough time to reply back to everyone, but it is important to us that you know we are reading and listening. Thank you for your support. Please use the comment section below each Cat Report to add contributions that you want to share with the community at-large without having to wait for our response…which may never come.

