.

.

.

Calling on all AIM patriots to step up and be the leaders you are. America needs new leaders with great visions and amazing teams. If each of us uses our unique skills and talents to bring truth to our part of the world, the light will continue to spread. Please do your part. We are counting on YOU!

.

.

.

.

Check the status of the wall at TRUMP WALL CONSTRUCTION. Interactive map. Very cool.

.

Congress: Trading stock on inside information? Start video at 8:05 mark

.

A little something to trigger the snowflakes in your network.

.

.

Don’t we have the coolest cats?

.

.

Joe prefers little girls…

.

CORONAVIRUS FALSE FLAG IS A BUST FOR THE GLOBALISTS.

We don’t trust anything associated with Bill and Melinda Globalist Gates. They are self-proclaimed EUGENICISTS! What sane parent would want their child injected with death-filled vaccines from the Gates Foundation?

.

.

The graph below shows an example of a propaganda narrative called ‘coronavirus and global economic melt down’. This is one of many narratives that is now going on about coronavirus. Remember how we taught you that one of the factors that influence the targeted audience in a false flag operation (perception management) consist of:

Ambiguity: If ambiguity increases, the perceiver may find it harder to form an accurate perception.

.

The propaganda media reports get more outrageous every day. There are many different narratives swirling around the topic. You might be confused as to what is true and what is not. This is exactly how they want you to feel. But WOKE citizen leaders around the world are responding, “It’s just the flu. Spray with Lysol and wipe your hands with Purell.”

BTW – Betsy highly recommends a swallow of colloidal silver water a day. Have you tried her recipe yet? Shared it with a friend?

Funny thing….it may turn out that we have fewer outbreaks of flu this year thanks to the public awareness of coronavirus. Make sure to pick up Purell and Lysol next time you are at the grocery store. Teach your children how to use it. They have hand wipes and purse-size bottles that are convenient for lunch boxes and backpacks.

As a school teacher, Betsy kept a HUGE bottle of Purell in the classroom and sprayed colloidal silver water on desk tops, handles, faucets, and shared items. Her own children had a daily swallow of silver water in their breakfast juice.

Don’t let the boogey man propagandists scare you!

.

Seriously, folks, the coronavirus fake news comes from the same propaganda millhouse that brought us “climate change” and “Russia collusion”. Fake news is the enemy of the people. Be a patriot and turn it off.

.

.

.

.

.

About that teamwork, let’s continue to send our healing prayers to Rush Limbaugh. The power of purpose.

.

. AIM Patriot politicaleducation18 writes: I worked for years in sales for GSK which was a merger of Burroughs Welcome, Glaxo, and Smithkline Beecham. The entire pharmaceutical industry is corrupt to the core. The three biggest scams are: (1) low population, short-term Phase III clinical trials for marketing approval. A typical trial would be 600 subjects in an active drug arm and 600 subjects in a placebo arm for 12 weeks. This is designed to not detect rare, serious side effects, some fatal, say with a 1 in 2,000 incidence after say 6 to 9 months of therapy. This is how drugs like Avandia and Vioxx rake in billions of dollars in revenue before they’re pulled due to serious side effects or death. Post-marketing surveillance is cumbersome so many doctors do not report serious side effects. (2) PhRMA owns Congress. When half wit GW Bush was president, he and known serial pedo House Speaker Denny Hastert, who was made Speaker due to being completely controllable, and flip flopper swamp creature from Louisiana Billy Tauzin allowed PhRMA to write the MMA which was a give away to the drug companies. Tauzin retired to collect his legal brine of a $1 million salary as CEO of PhRMA. Obama allowed PhRMA and the health insurance lobby to write the ACA give away. (3) Thousands of sales reps are given quarterly marketing budgets of thousands of dollars to legally bribe doctors with speaking speaking fees and expensive lunches so that the drugs get prescribed . This is what out-of-control propaganda creates – fear and worry among citizens. Be smarter than a talking-head on Fox News or CNN. Know when to spot a false flag operation and do not fuel its narrative with those you love. . Greg Rubini@GregRubini posts .

1. ERIC CIARAM3LLA is involved in much darker things than you can imagine. Joe Biden, John Brennan, & Barack Obama are also in it. and Victoria Nuland. The Ukraine Holocaust please RETWEET !

.

2. In Feb 2014 there was a Coup d’Etat in Ukraine. a violent Coup. There was a massacre in the main square of the capital, Kiev. 100 people were killed.

.

3. There were SNIPERS at windows of tall buildings surrounding the square. Strategically placed. The snipers from the buildings shot both at protestors, both at police officers. It was a HORRIFIC massacre.

.

4. 100 people were killed BY THE SNIPERS. both Ukrainian citizens, both police officers. that was The Ukraine Holocaust.

.

5. The SNIPERS were professional mercenaries. they were hired and paid to do that job. Their assigned job was to KILL about 100 people. They had been given precise instructions. hired and paid BY WHOM?

.

6. why 100 people had to be brutally killed? because the CIA Director John Brennan and Victoria Nuland (State Dept.) wanted 100 people killed. That would trigger a Coup d’Etat in Ukraine. which in fact happened. . 7. And WHO organized those SNIPERS in Ukraine, to make this massacre? WHO hired them? WHO paid them? ERIC CIARAM3LLA.

.

E.C. in this photo with Victoria Nuland:

.

8. Eric Ciaramella was assigned that task by the CIA Director John Brennan. Brennan was the CIA Director at that time, in 2014. Eric Ciaramella was, and is, a CIA Operative. He was Brennan’s CIA point man in Ukraine, in 2014

.

9. Eric Ciaramella is a CIA Operative; He speaks fluently Ukrainian and Russian.

Ciaramella was the perfect guy for the job. And a Brennan loyalist. Ciaramella has been many times in Ukraine, and he flew several times to Ukraine with Joe Biden.

.

10. Eric Ciaramella is the guy responsible for the UKRAINE HOLOCAUST

which killed 100 people. This is why the CIA and the DEEP STATE protects him.

.

11. And this is why the DEEP STATE and the CIA do not want Eric Ciaramella’s name to be spoken. This is the reason of the COVER-UP.

.

COVER-UP also by the Chief Justice John Roberts – who is compromised, blackmailed & OWN by the CIA.

.

12. This is why there are GAG ORDERS not to pronounce Ciaramella’s name. GAG ORDERS by the CIA. The HORRIFIC Truth of what Ciaramella did in Ukraine, cannot be revealed.

.

13. ERIC CIARAMELLA hired and paid the SNIPERS, and organized the Ukraine massacre.

under John Brennan orders. WHO authorized Brennan to proceed with the massacre of 100 people in Ukraine? None other than Barack Hussein O.

.

14. Is it clear now why ADAM SCHIFF has covered-up ERIC CIARAMELLA Is it clear now why ADAM SCHIFF did not allow ERIC CIARAMELLA to testify in the Impeachment hearings?

.

15. This makes Adam Schiff – as a matter of fact – an ACCOMPLICE of Eric Ciaramella, in his crimes in Ukraine.

.

16. killing 100 people is not a small crime and 40 of them were police officers. A good question now is: Will Ukraine ask for the EXTRADITION of:

.

– Eric Ciaramella

– John Brennan

– Barack Obama

– Victoria Nuland

– Joe Biden

– Hunter Biden

.

17. imagine if a foreigner hired SNIPERS in NYC to shoot and kill 100 people in Times Square. Snipers positioned in the tall buildings around Times Square shooting at people and NYPD officers imagine that. This is what those guys did in the main square of the Ukraine capital. . . . This is an Apple Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.