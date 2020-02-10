.

Patriot David gave us this impressive list and we added some of our favorite memes.

All Great President with direct “Acknowledgements” of Criminal Acts (Corruption/Coup) made for over 3-years and the mountains of paper/digital and testimonies trails of evidence seen by both the President and the American People would 100% do their Constitutional Sworn Duty and Indict/Prosecute to save this Republic.

PDJT is 100% responsible for Justice and has a sworn duty to implement his 3-years of consistent Acknowledgments (Guaranteed Justice) along with the American People of criminal acts substantiated by mountains of evidence. It would be a dereliction of duty for PDJT not to implement Justice. PDJT will implement Justice.

Easy Prosecutions are set and PDJT is going on the Offense for Justice after 3-years of strategic planning.

PDJT has many paths to go nuclear with the criminal codes, powers given to the President by the Constitution.

It was very clear in Nov. 2016; PDJT must/will implement Justice to save this Republic.

THEY TOOK NOTHING; American Citizens are NO longer safe. PDJT I will say, it’s genius on the other side — maybe even more so because they took nothing and brought me to a final vote of impeachment. They took nothing. They took a phone call that was a totally appropriate call. I call it a “perfect call” because it was. And they brought me to the final stages of impeachment.

IMO THEY TOOK NOTHING makes it very clear: We the People are all in danger by left progressive Judges and Prosecutors who will “take nothing” and use fake Facts, fake Laws and we will be guilty until we can prove our innocents, destroying people financially and possibly go to prison.

These Acknowledgments (3-Years) and the Impeachment Trial made it very clear that Justice has to happen or this Republic will be lost when PDJT leave office in 5 years.

1. We had the witch hunt

2. And it never really stopped.

3. We’ve been going through this now for over three years.

4. It was evil.

5. It was dirty cops.

6. It was leakers and liars.

7. And this should never, ever happen to another President ever.

8. Had I not fired James Comey — who was a disaster, by the way — it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now.

9. We caught him in the act.

10. Dirty cops.

11. Bad people.



12. If this happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail for a long time already. Many, many years.

13. We first went through Russia, Russia, Russia.

14. It was all bullshit.

15. We then went through the Mueller report.

16. And they should have come back one day later. They didn’t.

17. They came back two years later, after lives were ruined, after people went bankrupt, after

18. And tremendous corruption. Tremendous corruption.

19. So we had a campaign. Little did we know we were running against some very, very bad and evil people with fake dossiers, with all of these horrible, dirty cops that took these dossiers and did bad things. They knew all about it. The FISA courts should be ashamed of themselves.

20. It’s a very tough thing. And then we ended up winning on Russia, Russia, Russia. It should have taken the one day, as I said, and it took years.

21. Then Bob Mueller testified. That didn’t work out so well for the other side. But they should have said, that first week — because it came out. Is that right, Jim Jordan? They knew in the first two days actually. Devin, is that right? Two days. They knew that we were totally innocent.

22. But they kept it going, Mark. They kept it going forever because they wanted to inflict political pain on somebody that had just won an election

23. Here a thing called the “insurance policy” — to me, when I saw the insurance policy — and that was done long before the election. That was done when they thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win.

24. And, by the way, Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for millions — millions of dollars — the fake dossier. And now Christopher Steele admits that it’s a fake because he got sued by rich people. I should have sued him too. But when you’re President, people don’t like suing.

25. They made up facts.

26. They made up facts. A corrupt politician named Adam Schiff made up my statement to the Ukrainian president.



27. But I can tell you, in my opinion, these are the crookedest, most dishonest, dirtiest people I’ve ever seen. They said — this is Strzok: “God, Hillary should win 100 million to one.” This is about me. This is an agent from the FBI. Look how they let her off. Thirty-three thousand emails deleted. Nothing happens to her. Nothing happens. It’s unbelievable.

28. So when we got the phone, they were all deleted. Could you imagine the treasure trove? They illegally deleted. So they left. They left Bob Mueller. He had the look, but he didn’t have a lot of other things. Always had the look. Mr. G-Man.

29. And I love the FBI and the FBI loves me — 99 percent. It was the top scum. And the FBI people don’t like the top scum.

30. They left Bob Mueller. He had the look, but he didn’t have a lot of other things. Always had the look. Mr. G-Man.

31. It was the top scum. And the FBI people don’t like the top scum.

32. So think of that: 100 million to one. And he’s investigating me. And then, “God, Trump is a loathsome human being, isn’t he?” These are the people looking at me. I’m really not a bad person. And Page said, “Yes, he’s awful.” How would you like to have that? This is just — this is the good stuff. There’s stuff a hundred times worse than that. These are all dirty people.

33. And now, I just heard that they’re suing the United States of America because they were interfered with. We’re not going to let it happen. Just not going to let it happen. We cannot let this happen to our country. We can’t.

34. This is Peter, to Lisa. He’s probably trying to impress her, for obvious reasons. (Laughter.) “There’s no way he gets elected. But I’m afraid we can’t take the risk.” Now, think of this. In other words, if I get elected, they can’t — “they”; two low-lifes — they can’t take the risk. They can’t take the risk. Think of it.

35. And that’s where it came up, the greatest word of all: “insurance policy.” So he says, “But I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. She may lose.” It’s like an insurance policy. In the unlikely event you die before you’re 40 — in other words, if I won, they were going to do exactly what they did to us. They were going to try and overthrow the government of the United States — a duly elected president.

36. But think of that — “God, Hillary should win” — when these guys are investigating Hillary. Then they go to work for Mueller — the two of them — and when Muller found out that everybody knew that they were 100 percent this way, he let them go. But they deleted all of their emails and text messages.

37. But I’m sure they’ll try and cook up other things. They’ll go through the state of New York. They’ll go through other places. They’ll do whatever they can. Because instead of wanting to heal our country and fix our country, all they want to do — in my opinion, it’s almost like they want to destroy our country. We can’t let it happen.

38. I want to apologize to my family for having them have to go through a phony, rotten deal by some very evil and sick people.

Our reply:

Anyone in the FBI/DOJ who did nothing, went along with criminal acts and did not do their sworn duty (willful blindness), actually aided and abetted criminals (coup) and is now, by definition, either directly or indirectly part of the overthrow.

Start waking up your friends, family, and colleagues…whoever has eyes to see and ears to hear.

The British monarch, with members of the Privy Council and the Pilgrims Society, attempted to overthrow Donald J. Trump, using their Senior Executive Services and crown agent operatives in the United States to do their bureaucratic dirty work in the swamp to remove a duly elected president.

Time to get to the real origins of the coup –

The Queen and her rotten entourage .

Yes, Ukraine is mixed into this plot…..but the beast we all need to remove from planet Earth is the EVIL EMPIRE – the British Imperial Empire which is running virus false flags and doing everything they can to suppress humanity and keep their power.

Baron Henry de Worms (Lord Pirbright), under Sec. of State for the Colonies, approved the British South Africa Company handed to Cecil Rhodes. He also approved (didn’t interfere) the DeBeers deal with his Rothschild relatives. He ran cover for Rhodes in the Parliament. He also managed the affairs at the Patent Office concurrent with Nicholai Tesla filing his patents for wireless, free energy, etc. He managed and funded the Crown Agents worldwide.

De Worms approved the DeBeers deal between Rhodes and his Rothschild relatives.

Evidently, Baron Henry de Worms gave Rhodes free reign to develop his global political philosophies and give them legs. (The Round Table… later became The Pilgrims Society

