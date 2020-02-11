.
COMPLICIT ENCRYPTION GEEKS ENABLE THE AMERICAN SPY STATE
THE INVASION OF AMERICA’S PRIVACY IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE SUPPORT OF ENCRYPTION ENGINEERS
The invasion of America’s privacy in the Digital Age is not possible without the support of encryption engineers.
Technically, politicians and bureaucrats don’t breach your privacy, encryption engineers do. So what has gone wrong with the morality of these talented people? This post will review the facts and leave the moral questions for later.
Encryption engineers manage the digital keys that lock and unlock your data “at rest” (stored) and “in motion” (moving through the Internet).
ENCRYPTION MUST BE REGULATED IN PUBLIC, NOT BY SPIES, BANKERS, CORRUPT JUDGES AND GREEDY LAWYERS
To date, this esoteric, but all-important task of data encryption has been the murky domain of spies, lawyers and bankers, FISA court judges and tech geeks (the “Spy State Cartel”).
Encryption scrambles the contents of your messages then files and unscrambles them once they reach their intended destinations using digital keys managed by encryption engineers.
Trump Retweet
VINDICATION: @RealDonaldTrump INNOCENT And Should Demand Justice for Coup Attack–from Schiff to Obama; @JudicialWatch Study Shows Dirty Voting Rolls; PLUS Page-Strzok Emails Show FBI Corruption AND Mention Seth Rich; BIG Judicial Watch Update: https://t.co/19Xr9YEAa4 pic.twitter.com/tH4x8YwIwt
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 8, 2020
Should never happen to another President!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
Trump Retweet
BREAKING: Gabriel Sanz-Rexach is Obama official who was the FISA gatekeeper at DOJ in 2016 when the illegal warrant to spy on Trump campaign was authorized. Sanz-Rexach also happens to be the same official who just certified to the FISA court that DOJ & FBI would reform their ways
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 7, 2020
Trump Retweet
BREAKING: Dana Boente was the hi-ranking DOJ official held over from the Obama admin who signed off on the now-invalid 3rd FISA warrant to spy on Trump aide Carter Page. Boente is now the FBI’s GC who just certified to the FISA court the FBI would reform its FISA abusing #FixIsIn
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 7, 2020
The case for paper ballots. The Democrats can’t count and without paper ballots for each and every election up through 2020, manual ballot counts may be necessary.
Let’s get those ballots printed now so we have plenty on hand for every state, every election.
Any state that doesn’t have paper backup will not be able to certify their votes if contested – and they will be. Elected representatives should not be seated until the votes are properly certified by the Secretary of State, which must include an audit of a percentage of paper ballots against electronic tabulations. If errors are found, more audits must be conducted.
How about we keep Bozo Bezos away from all matters regarding our national security? Bezos is a globalist scumbag who has no business holding an IT contract like this.
AIM Patriot John wonders if we will see the loss of “POTUS/Q Confirmations,” with the loss of the “70” from the NSC.
Elizabeth Warren is one of the key presidential candidates challenging President Trump. One America’s @NeilWMcCabe2 takes a closer look at Warren to expose the lies in her history & highlight her questionable policies. Tweet announcement here
This is going to be a rip-roaring election season ahead! The Trump Meme Team has been perfecting their skills at creating meme weapons since the 2016 election cycle. Our meme warriors are practiced, know how to deliver juicy ripe material at just the right moment, and have our information networks fired up for global dissemination. We are ready to go!
But it is always good to check out what the opposition is doing so that they do not surprise us. We went to Warren’s Meme Team to see what their meme weapons are looking like these days. Warning: Cringy.
Apparently Nancy doesn’t like video memes, so we are re-running this one today from the Pelosi vintage collection.
Nancy Pelosi had this video removed from Facebook
Look how fast the A Team (the A is for America) whips out these effective information weapons:
endprism asks: “Serious question…what the hell is a lying dog-faced pony soldier even mean?”
HillarysFurryCuffs answered: “Hillary’s Secret Service codename if she won the POTUS in 2016.”
.
The communist minister of new Zealand Jacinda sends thought police to harass citizens for online posts
For those following Field McConnell, an AIM Patriot sent these links in:
Link to the Field McConnell case:
https://wcca.wicourts.gov/caseDetail.html?caseNo=2019CF000226&countyNo=47&index=0&mode=details
There has been some recent activity and an extradition hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (2/12) at 9:45am.
Bill and Melinda Gates sitting around with their Pilgrims Society terrorist pals: “Which flu shall we use THIS YEAR to frighten the sheeple into taking our vaccines full of poison?”
Flu: Types list
- Influenza A– most common strain of virus.
- Influenza B
- Influenza C
- Hong Kong influenza – strain of Influenza A
- Russian influenza – a 1978 epidemic.
- Spanish influenza – an epidemic in 1918.
- Coronavirus – developed by Pirbright Institute
- Asian influenza – a strain of Influenza A in 1957.
- Swine flu– an epidemic in 1976, in the United States
- Avian flu – a chicken flu in Hong Kong in 1997.
- Orthomyxovirus-related Cold
- Type A Influenza
- Bird flu (avian influenza)
- Type A influenza subtype H1N1
- Type A influenza subtype H1N2
- Type A influenza subtype H3N2
- Type A influenza subtype H2N2
- Type A influenza subtype H5N1
- Type A influenza subtype H7N2
- Type A influenza subtype H7N7
- Type A influenza subtype H7N3
- Type A influenza subtype H9N2
- Type A influenza subtype H10N7
- Type A influenza subtype H1
- Type B Influenza
- Type C Influenza
- Type A influenza subtype H5
- Type A influenza subtype H7
- Type A influenza subtype H9
- Hemophilus influenzae B
- Intestinal Flu
- Cold & Flu
- H1N1 Flu
Meanwhile In Brazil… Scientists Discover ‘Puzzling’ Virus Of Unknown Origins Without Recognizable Genes
.
Leo Zagami writes:
“I spent the last few hours studying The Eyes of Darkness, a prophetic thriller originally published in 1981 about a deadly bacteriological weapon called “Wuhan-400” named this way because it was developed at the RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan. The book in question was written by the best selling American writer Dean Koontz, and was originally published under the pseudonym Leigh Nichols.
The book focuses on a mother who sets out on a quest to find out if her son Danny died one year ago, or if he was still alive. Many of Dean Koontz’s books have appeared on The New York Times Best Seller list and have been adapted for television or the big screen, but not this one. According to Koontz in the afterword of a 2008 paperback reissue, television producer Lee Rich purchased the rights for this book along with others and The Eyes of Darkness was assigned for a possible tv adaptation with the female writing team of Ann Powell and Rose Schacht, co-writers of Drug Wars: The Camarena Story, but for some mysterious reason they could never deliver an acceptable script. ” Read Leo’s article here: A 1981 Book by Dean Koontz Predicts Deadly Bacteriological Weapon Called Wuhan 400.
Here’s Why Airport Facial Recognition Is A Nightmare
“Once face recognition becomes entrenched at TSA checkpoints, there will be enormous pressure to turn those checkpoints into broader law enforcement checkpoints where people are subject to watchlist, criminal, and immigration checks. The TSA is not a law enforcement agency, and its checkpoints are not general law enforcement stops. The TSA’s authority to search people without a warrant is strictly confined to what is necessary to protect aircraft safety; TSA agents can’t conduct general criminal investigations when they find things suspicious.”
Forty years ago, this was intended to be a joke. Today it’s a reality.
.
.
Here’s a patriot displaying her special MAGA-KAG quilt-making talents. Watch video here.
Check out this video here for another video showing how entrepreneurs are getting engaged…and making money.
How are using your talents, skills, and resource to save your country from globalism?
.
Darnit! Every time we find a product we really like, it goes out of stock or they stop making it. Who of you have been buying Walmart out on these very cool hats?
https://tinyurl.com/th6ygct
.
De Worms bought Littlefield area that shows in the little map
See Normandy Hill Business Park (the cobbetthill; common satellite dishes and vmedia)
https://www.geograph.org.uk/photo/5151481
Pirbright Institute is in the top right. The phone icon is probably where the downlinks patch into the terrestrial the grid
Wellcome Global Monitor 2018
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_H._Hitchings
Marconi and Wellcome
https://www.diagnosticimaging.com/articles/marconi-gives-high-field-mr-london-neurologists-testing
Marconi gives high-field MR to London neurologists for testing
June 7, 2000
Scanner will be the most powerful in Europe
Marconi Medical Systems has delivered a very high field, whole-body MR scanner to University College of London as part of a five-year research collaboration agreement. The device will help an advanced neurology team with neurological research and functional brain imaging.
The 4.7-tesla scanner is now at Marconi’s Farnham headquarters, 20 miles south of London, while a room shielded with 230 tons of iron to protect people from the scanner’s strong magnetic force is being built on the UCL campus. Marconi will deliver the scanner in December to the Queen’s Square location of UCL’s Wellcome High-Field MR Research Lab in central London. The lab is a major center of neurological research in Britain.
Testing the 4.7-tesla scanner is giving Marconi valuable lessons about its 3-tesla scanner, the Orion, said Dr. Linda Eastwood, program manager for Marconi’s very high field MR business. The Orion is still in the development stage and has not yet been submitted to the FDA for 510(k) clearance, but Marconi has plans to place the scanner in several centers in Europe and the U.S. in the first half of next year, Eastwood said.
Marconi set itself the goal of making a 3-tesla scanner when it acquired the VHF whole-body imaging team of Surrey Medical Imaging Systems (SCAN 12/15/99). That company has since gone into receivership, Eastwood said, so Marconi has taken over the contract with UCL for the research collaboration.
Most of the lessons Marconi engineers are learning from the 4.7-tesla scanner concern stability. The higher the field a scanner employs, the more difficult it is to keep the system stable. High-field MRI systems of 1.5 tesla or greater are generally assigned to research rather than clinical use in Europe, while clinical systems are more common in the U.S., Eastwood said. However, Europe maybe catching up with its American counterparts in this area.
Marconi gives high-field MR to London neurologists for testing: Page 2 of 3
June 7, 2000
“I think that is coming, but it is a little too early to tell right now,” she said. About 360 MR systems worth roughly $340 million were shipped to European customers in 1997 from a variety of manufacturers. Approximately 20% of the biomedical research in Britain is done at the University College of London, according to Roger Ordidge of the department of medical physics at UCL. He said the whole-body 4.7-tesla scanner is the highest field scanner in all of Europe. Ordidge is leading the University College of London team in its work with the new scanner.
“One of the things you can look at is the functional activation of the brain. We have already found the higher field has a much larger signal than low-field machines provide,” Ordidge said.
Eastwood said Marconi has no current plans to market the 4.7-tesla scanner. “There is always a possibility, but no more than that,” she said. Cambridge, Oxford, and Nottingham Universities all have 3-tesla MR scanners for research purposes, Ordidge said. GE Medical Systems and Philips are working with U.S. universities on research projects with their imaging equipment as well.
Marconi gives high-field MR to London neurologists for testing: Page 3 of 3
June 7, 2000
Last month, GE Medical Systems and Ohio State University announced they will collaborate to develop an institute where researchers on OSU’s Columbus campus can address imaging issues that cross several medical specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, and surgery.
GE and OSU signed a master agreement in early April establishing the terms for technology licensing and research, as well as for the acquisition of GE imaging equipment by the university (SCAN 5/10/00).
Last July, Philips Medical Systems announced it would partner with the radiology department at the University of California, San Francisco to explore the emerging field of MR-guided endovascular work for cardiac, neurological, and whole-body applications.
UCSF has signed a letter of intent to purchase Philips’ top-end MR system, the 1.5-tesla Gyroscan ACS-NT. The ACS-NT is modified for interventional MR work. Included in the letter of intent is the Integris V5000, Philips’ top-end vascular x-ray system. The systems will be installed in adjacent rooms that can turn into one interventional MR and vascular x-ray suite. As part of the agreement, a Philips Tomoscan portable CT system will also be installed in UCSF’s intensive care unit. It can potentially be used for surgery at the hospital.
https://www.fic.nih.gov/News/Events/Pages/Barmes-Lecture.aspx
Director of the largest foundation in the British Empire
Dr Jeremy Farrar, OBE (2005)
A world-renowned clinical scientist and leading figure in the field of infectious disease, Dr. Jeremy Farrar has been Director of the Wellcome Trust since 2013. Wellcome is an independent foundation with a $33 billion investment portfolio that offers grants across biomedical science, population health, medical innovation, humanities and social science, and public engagement. It supports the work of over 14,000 researchers in about 100 countries.
Headshot of Dr. Jeremy Farrar. Photo courtesy of Wellcome Trust
Previously, for 18 years Farrar was Director of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit in Vietnam, which is supported by Wellcome. His research interests were infectious diseases, tropical health and emerging infections.
Farrar recently received the 2019 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. View his acceptance speech . He was named 12th in Fortune’s list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders in 2015. His other awards include the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for services to tropical medicine, as well as the Memorial Medal and the Ho Chi Minh City Medal by the Government of Vietnam. He is a Fellow of both the Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal Society.
About the Barmes Lecture
The David E. Barmes Global Health Lecture series honors the late David Edward Barmes, special expert for international health at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
Prior to joining NIDCR, Dr. Barmes, a public health dentist and epidemiologist by training, served in senior management positions related to oral health, health promotion, and noncommunicable diseases at the World Health Organization in Geneva. The lecture series was established by the NIDCR and Fogarty in 2001 to honor his lifelong dedication to research aimed at improving health for those in low-income countries.
Past Barmes Lectures
- Videocasts of all past Barmes Lectures (2001 – 2016) from the NIH Videocasting site.
- Dr. Paul Farmer: Humanitarian Paul Farmer discusses global health equity
- Jan / Feb 2017 Global Health Matters
- Dr. Agnes Binagwaho: Rwandan Minister of Health discusses country’s health advances
- September / October 2015 Global Health Matters
- Bill Gates: Bill Gates celebrates research collaborations with NIH
- January / February 2014 Global Health Matters
- Sir Mark Walport: Genomics is transforming infectious disease studies
- January / February 2013 Global Health Matters
- Ambassador Eric Goosby: NIH research essential to global AIDS relief efforts
- January / February 2012 Global Health Matters
- Dr. Rajiv Shah: USAID’s Shah says science key to global health gains
- January / February 2011 Global Health Matters
- Dr. Julio Frenk: Renewed global collaboration on health needed
- January / February 2010 Global Health Matters
- Dr. Harold Varmus: Health should be pillar of foreign policy
November / December 2008 Global Health Matters
Updated August 6, 2019
They were out front. Lord Pirbright is indexed here.
https://books.google.com/books?id=-u1G94qJ0v4C&pg=PP8&lpg=PP8&dg#v=onepage&q&f=false
Israel: The Jewish Magazine. 1897, Volume 1 (London)
The House of Rothschild: Volume 2: The World’s Banker: 1849-1999
By Niall Ferguson
Henry Wellcome was American as was Silas Burroughs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silas_M._Burroughs_(pharmacist) (Burroughs became a British citizen in 1890 and died in 1895 at age 48. Wellcome became a British citizen in 1910)
Hmmmmm. Arkancided? 1895 was the year Lord Pirbright Henry de Worms took his 350,000 UKP inheritance from George Samuel and bought up all the Surrey land around Pirbright that now houses the British Army, Cobbett Hill Earth Station, and Pirbright (Wellcome) Institute?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Wellcome
On the Cobbett Hill Earth Station
De Worms was MP for the Board of Trade (thus oversaw all patent filings by Nicholi Tesla in the 1880s and early 1890’s – AND the bogus claims of Marconi who was working with HIS GOVERNMENT)
His 1895 land purchases in Surrey may have been to house both the Wellcome pharma vaccines strategy (used a few years later in the 2nd Boer War), then in the Spanish flu “outbreak” as well (?) as a global listening post for the stolen Tesla technologies for studies in mind control and its potential for delivery of deadly pathogens.
We see the deed where de Worms bought Littlefield (and all the other village areas around Pirbright), FYI, in 1895.
https://www.geograph.org.uk/photo/1707031
Henley Park is where Lord Pirbright died in 1903
See various antennae
This is that baseball park shaped field (marked in yellow)
Henley Park is where Lord Pirbright died.
https://www.geograph.org.uk/photo/2587543
… Stanford Brook downstream from The Pirbright Institute and creates a perimeter including a “Danger Area”
http://www.geograph.org.uk/showmap.php?gridref=SU910537
Note this view not counting the dishes on Cobbett Hill Road
SIX Antennas
https://www.geograph.org.uk/mapper/combined.php#15/51.2741/-0.6435
The numbers on the map are the number of photos submitted from that location by contributors (crowd sourced mapping)
https://www.nature.com/articles/376458b0.pdf?origin=ppub
Proximity is telling TAVISTOCK + WELLCOME
The Evolution of Journalism Etcetera
Proves Harry Wellcome was “intimate” with Sir Henry M. Stanley, Stanley was heavily sponsored by Henry de Worms 1st Lord Pirbright
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-THE-EVOLUTION-OF-JOURNALISM-ETCETERA-International-Press-Conf-1909-Pres-Lord-Burnham-Edward-Levy-Lawson-by-Henry-S-Wellcome-Burroughs-Wellcome-Jun-05-1909.pdf#page=274
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-05-THE-EVOLUTION-OF-JOURNALISM-ETCETERA-International-Press-Conf-1909-Pres-Lord-Burnham-Edward-Levy-Lawson-by-Henry-S-Wellcome-Burroughs-Wellcome-Jun-05-1909.pdf#page=298
Yep…the British “elite” scumbags are behind all this vaccination-genocide stuff – since way back in the 1900s. From Burroughs Wellcome, Cecil Rhodes, and Pirbright… to Henry Kissinger, Bill & Melinda Gates. They are responsible for millions of murders from their wee little British Imperialist death boxes to their patented coronavirus. They are responsible for Tavistock mind control, indoctrination, and propaganda. And don’t forget that ALL modern wars were used to fill their elite coffers with blood money from our sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers.
Henry Kissinger…you ask? Wait until you see what the AFI miners are pulling up on this globalist, CFR, China-loving creepy scumbag.
You are going to love how we connect former CIA spook George Tenet to all of this. The intel is coming so make sure to check our site for updates.
Patriots, our enemy is not coming from some far away galaxy in some kind of mind-blowing space ship. That’s what they want you to think as they literally rape and pillage Earth and humanity. They’ve been with us all along, hiding in the shadows of propaganda and war mongering.
Patriots, around the world, here is the ENEMY of PLANET EARTH.
Presidential Tweets Today
.