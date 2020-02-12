.
.
BEST USA ECONOMY IN HISTORY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
.
New Stock Market RECORD. Congratulations, spend your money wisely. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
.
Unfortunately, A Corrupt Group of Politically Focused DOJ Lawyers Isn’t The Only Issue
.
“Is someone actually going to try and tell me Forty FBI Agents didn’t know the Vast Russian Conspiracy was a bucket of nonsense from, um, at least day #2?..
These are the best investigators in the world? These are the elite investigative units that we count on to investigate serious crimes and avoid terrorist threats?
Who are they? Name them ! Every one of them needs to be named, publicly. We paid for this, don’t we have a right to know the name of every person who participated in this investigation?
Now that it’s over; and with the publication of the Weissmann/Mueller report long since past; don’t we get to find out what exactly we were paying for?”
.
.
Tony and John Podesta? Don’t forget their good pal Judge Richard Leon!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
.
HUGE Question: Why is Seth Rich Mentioned In Page-Strzok Emails?
Video
.
.
DOJ Submits Supplemental Sentencing Memorandum Following Mueller Team Rogue Prosecution Effort
.
“It is an unfortunate reality but if AG Bill Barr could be caught off-guard by the corruption within his own DOJ; as contrast against such high profile cases as Roger Stone and Lt. General Michael Flynn; what does that say about Barr’s ability to see the ongoing institutional corruption evident within the FBI?
Continuing to sing the praises of institutional officers like Robert Mueller, Christopher Wray and Rod Rosenstein; while simultaneously being marginalized by efforts within Main Justice; does little to indicate AG Bill Barr possesses the fortitude or skillset to recognize the severity of corruption that surrounds him.”
.
Here’s Faux News Tucker Carlson…late – again – for breaking news. Yawn. AIM Patriots, how long have you known about this corrupt swamp operative?
Tucker Carlson Exposes Unhinged and Toxic Liberal Judge Amy Berman Jackson
.
Two months in jail for a Swamp Creature, yet 9 years recommended for Roger Stone (who was not even working for the Trump Campaign). Gee, that sounds very fair! Rogue prosecutors maybe? The Swamp! @foxandfriends @TuckerCarlson
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020
.
Somebody send this flier below to Tucker and tell him to giddy up! He is so far behind the truth, we should call his show “olds” (instead of ‘news”).
.
Mueller Prosecutors Lied To DOJ About Stone Prison Sentence Recommendation
.
Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020
.
.
“In the wake of the news that the DOJ will revise the sentencing recommendation, the government informed the court Tuesday that Aaron Zelinsky, one of the prosecutors, intends to withdraw from the case. Zelinsky was a prosecutor on Mueller’s team.
The filing also said Zelinsky has resigned “as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.” However, Fox News is told by the Baltimore US Attorney’s Office that Zelinsky has not resigned entirely from the Department of Justice and will be returning to his former role as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Baltimore”. Source
.
Fourth Stone Prosecutor Resigns After DOJ Rejects Absurd Sentencing Proposal
.
This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
.
Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020
.
.
Nadler sends panic letter to Barr. Demands to know why DOJ is looking at Giuliani’s Biden-Ukraine info.
.
Lou Dobbs Talks About Jessie Liu and James Wolfe
.
.
Devin Nunes reacts to Trump withdrawing Jessie Liu nomination
.
Trump’s Education Budget Proposal Consolidates 29 Federal Grants, Gives States More Autonomy
Patriots, hate to throw cold water on this party but this is NOT ACCEPTABLE to patriots who care about the Constitution which is the contract that We the People have with the government. We did not give the FEDERAL government control over education.
READ THE CONTRACT!
Education is not a power enumerated in the Constitution for the federal government to handle for We the People. It is a state’s right to deliver a free and appropriate education to its citizens. Our job, patriots, is to get active in local school communities and school boards. We need positive, pushy patriots to get education out of the hands of sexually confused cultural Marxists and communists who are brainwashing our young people to hate America.
We will continue to hammer on doNothing deVos until she gets the DOE totally and completely dismantled. 7.8% back to the states is hogwash. It needs to be 100% and education put back in local school districts.
Tell Betsy deVos to do her job and follow the U.S. Constitution which does not give the federal government control over our children’s education.
That is what COMMUNISM does – not a Republic as established by the Constitution.
Where is Pat Philbin when you need a good Constitution attorney!?
.
.
Next up co-conspirators Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Big Mike Obama, Adam Schiff….
Jussie Smollett accused of lying to CPD, indicted on 6 counts of disorderly conduct
For those of you that need a refresher on who Jussie Smollett is and what he did, listen to comedian Dave Chappell take you through the crime scene.
.
Barr Says Policies of ‘Rogue’ District Attorneys Are Causing a Rise in Violent Crime
.
.
NH Primary: Sanders Wins, Steyer & Yang Drop Out, Biden & Warren Get No Delegates
Otherwise known as the race to the bottom
.
When Jerome Powell started his testimony today, the Dow was up 125, & heading higher. As he spoke it drifted steadily downward, as usual, and is now at -15. Germany & other countries get paid to borrow money. We are more prime, but Fed Rate is too high, Dollar tough on exports.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
.
A thread from Tracy Beanz
Just today we had:
1. A ridiculous sentencing memo in the Stone case filed and then publicly condemned and resubmitted
2. ALL FOUR prosecutors resign in the case
3. Jesse Liu, the former US Attorney for DC who was moving to a different position removed from consideration
4. A presser where the FBI confirmed and open and ongoing investigation into Ukraine
5. Barr suing sanctuary cities
6. A 6 count indictment against Juicy Smoliette
7. Biden leaving NH early because he sucks so bad
8. Bloomberg fall from his very low height enhancer with a hit on comments he made about “Stop and Frisk:” from his own party
9. A revelation that JAMES CLAPPER leaked the dossier “salacious” allegations etc to CNN
Am I missing anything!?!?!
.
It’s a full blown, global INFORMATION WAR. Keep your loved ones safe from lies, deceit, propaganda fired from the fake news media.
MSM going for new record: 4 major outlets run fake news stories in only 10 hours yesterday
.
.
AIM Patriot Don takes an ordinary meme and spices it up with the proper timing and placement. Let’s give it up for Don the Troll-in-Chief.
.
BTW, Mr. President, these companies would not be able to do what they do if they hadn’t STOLEN their scalability technology from Leader Technologies. When is your staff going to read the invoice that the shareholders from Leader sent with an expectation that the Miller Act Notice will be applied and the shareholders compensated for the theft by the Obama Executive Office?
.
.
Important Message from Michael McKibben
.
Once A Curiosity, Trump Rallies Are Now Joyous Celebrations
.
Trump Overflow Crowd So Huge It Has Its Own Overflow Crowd at New Hampshire Rally (Photos, Video)
.
Ohio: Judge strips US citizenship of Muslim who plotted destruction of Brooklyn Bridge
.
.
Coronavirus – Why You Should Panic More
.
.
.
.
Propaganda CNN finally getting something correct. There are only two genders.
.
.
.
What did you say? The miners are looking at what in the mines today? Obscene treason and sedition, you say? SERCO 2.0 under the covers?
Malloch-Brown Investec is tied to
DARPA
Commerce Department
Army
SAIC
DHS
NASA
USAF
FAA
PC World Magazine
.
QINETIQ Group Plc, on The Pirbright Institute property, or vice versa
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sir-david-lees-re-appointed-chair-of-bank-of-england-court
Sir David Lees (QINETIX director who came on with GEORGE TENET, has been the Chairman of Court (of the Bank of England) since 1 June 2009. He has previously held a variety of roles, including Deputy Chairman of QinetiQ Group plc (2005-2012), Chairman of Tate and Lyle (1998-2009), Deputy Chairman of Brambles Industries (2001-2006), non-executive Director and then Chairman of Courtaulds plc (1991-1998), Chief Executive and Chairman of GKN plc (1988-1996 and 1988-2004 respectively), non-executive Director of the Bank of England (1991-1999), and Chairman of the CBI Economic Affairs Committee (1988-1994). He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1962. He was appointed a Knight Bachelor in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 1991 and a Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire in 2007.
Carlyle owned stock
.
Keep the faith, patriots!
Presidential Tweets Today
.