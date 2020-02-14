Red Alert: America has been boarded by British Crown pirates

.

A key player, as it turns out, in the attempt to dumb down and subdue human society is a relatively unknown company in the UK named QinetiQ Group Plc (pronounced "kinetic").

A key player, as it turns out, in the attempt to dumb down and subdue human society is a relatively unknown company in the UK named QinetiQ Group Plc (pronounced “kinetic”).

The level of treason we have uncovered is off the charts sinister. The activities uncovered may or may not be illegal in Britain (as a monarchy subject to a reigning queen and soon to be king). However, these activities are TOTALLY ILLEGAL, SEDITIOUS and TRAITOROUS in America.

QinetiQ Group Plc (UK) and SERCO (UK) —two British companies with over $18 billion in U.S. Internet, Navy, Army, space and bio-warfare contracts — QinetiQ UK adjoins premises with The Pirbright Institute —the patent holder of the Coronavirus

On Nov. 11, 2002, QinetiQ Holdings Limited (aka QinetiQ Group Plc) was formed in the UK. QinetiQ has received over $8.5 billion U.S. federal contracts since (PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder)

On Nov. 08, 2002—3 days earlier, SERCO Group Plc bought SI International, Inc. and changed SI International’s name to SERCO, Inc. which had already been being awards massive contracts with the U.S. Patent Office, FEMA, OMB, Navy SPAWAR, OPM, State Department, DoD, Army, Navy, FAA, FEC, etc. SERCO has received over $9.5 billion U.S. federal contracts since (PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder)

QinetiQ directors are all Pilgrims Society members from the Privy Council, Investec, Cambridge Analytica, HSBC, BBC, Carlyle, British Ministry of Defense (MOD), GM, BP, DERA, Warburg, Goldman Sachs, Zeneca, Xerox, Barclays, Rio Tinto, Crown Estates, MORI, Stanford Research (SRI), Chertoff Group, UK Foreign Office, EU, KPMG, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline (Wellcome Trust), Genomics England, BAE, Airbus, IMF, McKinsey, First Boston, Harvard, CFR American Enterprise Institute, and many more

QinetiQ is wholly controlled by the Queen’s Golden Share (“Special Share”)

On Oct. 24, 2006, former C.I.A. director George Tenet became a director, and thus pledged fealty to the Queen regarding QinetiQ decisions vis a vis U.S. national security and sovereignty.

On Aug. 07, 2007, GEORGE TENET is features 13 times in the annual report.

Also on Oct. 24, 2006, former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr. became a director alongside TENET.

QINETIQ contracted with the State Department on Sep. 11, 2015 and 2016 to install “custom communications programming” equipment in KIEV. This occurred during the run up to the Trump-Russia HOAX (Christopher Steele – MI6 from Farnham just 10 mi. from Pirbright, Surrey) and the Hunter Biden/Heinz/Romney Burisma KIEV shakedown (suggestion, use the XLSX spreadsheet (see entries below) to search this as these entries appear to have been obscured from the PDF upon creation. (PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder)

QINETIQ handles “Guard Services” and “Telephone and Telegraph Equipment” equipment for many American Embassies

QINETIQ supplies major technology, intelligence and bio-warfare services to FAA, FEC, Patent Office, Army, Navy, Air Force, NASA, Commerce Department, State Department and NASA (peruse the GSA CONTRACTS. (PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder)

QINETIQ provides MASSIVE service to the U.S. military and agencies. See 2008 Annual Report, p. 12.

Since 1992, QinetiQ has been performing “sample data collection” for the US Army.

See 2008 Annual Report, p. 21. British QinetiQ is supply inventory systems for the US Army worldwide!

