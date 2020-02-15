.

.

.

Send to Mayor P. P. with your Butthurt.

.

.

The meme warriors are just warming up on Pete. We tried to warn him how far they will go with his name.

.

.

.

.

You hear all the time about the wonderful journeys, creations, and explorations that Michael and Douglas have been through in their lives – from creating a musical movement that ended the Cold War to writing the original movie template of Star Wars. As our regular AIM readers will note, that is just the tip of the iceberg for these two geniuses.

I, the Captain of the AIM Mothership, began my journey to truth as a graduate student in Humanities at Florida State University where I studied under Dr. Richard L. Rubenstein (don’t forget the “L” if you internet search his name). Dr. Rubenstein is a brilliant Jewish theologian whose classes at FSU are legendary.

I took them all…plus any independent studies with him available. Some of you on this site wrote me when I mentioned him before and shared your own experiences of being in his classes as underclassmen as well as graduate students.

At the time I came to his first class, I only knew of him from his article in Time Magazine “God After the Death of God” which came from his book in After Auschwitz: History, Theology, and Contemporary Judaism. 2nd. ed (Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press, 1992), 293–306.

As I look back, I eventually answered that question ‘Is God Dead’, but in a much deeper way now, as an older and wiser woman, than I could have as a neophyte in my twenties. If you know Dr. Rubenstein, make sure he gets a copy of my book and my answer: God is dead because they killed the Goddess.

There has never been a hesitation in my mind what my role needed to be in these times that Dr. Rubenstein warned us. He showed his students a history of the world through the lens of religion that created a world-vision that would keep many of us seeking and learning for years to come.

I will never forget that day in a small lground level classroom, across the street from the Chi Omega House house where Ted Bundy went on his killing spree. I was seated next to grad pal Jim Halstead who was working on his PhD under Dr. Rubenstein and one of his favorite students at the time, so Jim said. Jim is now deceased; I add his name to confirm the story for others that might remember that particular class lecture.

Dr. Rubenstein stood at our desks looking at us with piercing knowing eyes and said,

“You two may be the very ones that will need to wake up the world and sound the alarm.”

In reflection after listening to his video below, perhaps this is one of the synchronicities (we would call karma) that would lead him to Tallahassee, Florida. He was my guru, so to speak, and I his grasshopper. He was tapping my forehead with his ideas and awakening me to become the truth seeker I am and will always be.

Here is a recent video I found with Dr. Rubenstein. Yes, Dr. Rubenstein, I saw the signs, asked the questions, alerted as many as possible, and faced reality.

BTW the first 10 minutes of the interview below is weedy. Once you get to the 10 minute mark it picks up, but increase the speed to at least 1.25 -1.5 to compensate for his slow 91 year-old voice.