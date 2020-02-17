.

Home of the Brave

Funny how history repeats itself. Different version of the Brits today, but Crown Agents are still controlling America. This time, let’s get rid of them once and for all. Inspire your network of followers, because YOU are a thought leader, to attend a Trump rally and vote straight R in November. That’s all we need to do. The boss has the high level plan, but needs overwhelming support to make sweeping changes in the swamp.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Looks like Barr is pure swamp. SES swamp. Stinking swamp…filled with nasty Crown agents, traitors, lawfare warriors who have taken over the operations of the United States for their own benefit. It’s war now. Civil War.

Don’t expect patriots to fight a conventional civil war like one might imagine. We won’t be doing it with guns and troops. We won’t be doing it head-on with their dirty SES-infested DOJ, FBI, CIA, State Department, and Senior Executive Services. We are taking our battle of good versus evil into the spiritual realm where liars, cheats, traitors, and scumbags have no power.

Together, we will need to vote out all Democrats in 2020 in a huge, massive way. We we need to highly energize the Trump rallies in order to attract the laziest voter off the couch, bring in fence-sitters and laggards, and convert the apathetic into the enthusiastic.

We have a plan….keep reading.

.

Barr has fallen into a trap. The problem isn’t @RealDonaldTrump’s tweets but corrupt attorneys across the DOJ who think they can do anything they want and get away with it. Must see interview with @LouDobbs. pic.twitter.com/3vTPpMU28s

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 14, 2020

.

FBI still hiding Andrew McCabe’s text messages. Director Wray? https://t.co/XT9lsrjX5z

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 15, 2020

.

.

The American Tent Revival has a long history and is probably most associated with Billy Graham. We believe that a similar spiritual energy is present at the Trump rallies. People of all colors and faiths are joined together for their love of America.

Truly, it is a revival of AMERICA, lead by our favorite America First preacher – Donald J. Trump. Whereas Billy Graham went around the country preaching the good word of Christ, Trump preaches the good word of the potential and possibilities for America. He is teaching thousands of citizens that it is ok to love America, treasure and protect her.

America is at its best when it embraces its Judaeo-Christian foundations. Government and politicians can never provide a moral compass for citizens. Government is necessary to keep law and order and to protect its borders and citizens. (Department of Justice gets a big fat F for failing in this duty.) We the People did not write a contract for the government to enslave us or to provide our spiritual nourishment. We gave the government limited and defined responsibilities.

For example, Sharia law can never be a moral compass for our Judaeo-Christian nation. Anyone unable to take the oath of office, per our constitutional contract, because their religious doctrine places its religious law supreme over the U.S. law is not legally able to serve under the conditions of the contract We the People made in the Constitution.

Sharia law and Muslims in elected office are antithetical to the contract that We the People made for the government to serve and protect us. You can thank Marxists like Cass Sunstein (Samantha Power’s husband) and his Chicago buddies who have “nudged” us – from a country that once worshiped God, country, and family as a national priority to one that permits illegal aliens, outright hostile to America, to be sitting members of Congress.

Our job, patriots, is to move the Overton Window on morality and citizen well-being back where it needs to go – our Judaeo-Christian values. Eschew all forms of satanism, evil, lawlessness, promiscuity, trans-whatever, communists, and especially Sharia and Muslims in public office.

Basically, folks, we get back on the RIGHT path. We strayed too far into the deadly sins and humanity is facing the abyss.

This community comprises the world’s leading thought leaders. Help your sheep move away from the ledge.

.

.

.

A chuckle for the day from a lone info warrior that shows Buttplug isn’t going to squeak by gay and unnoticed.

What you do get if Mayor Pete and Bernie run on one ticket together? Butt * Bern

.

.

BREAKING: Durham and his team have not interviewed McCabe. At all. Concerning anything. Not #Spygate espionage. Not illegal FISA warrants. Not Flynn 302 doctoring. Not leaking and lying.

— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 16, 2020

.

.

.

.

Nevada Republican Party unveils a “DNC Big Rig” outside of @BernieSanders’ rally in Las Vegas.

.

.

Socialist candidate says execution device a ‘symbol of the work we have to do’

.

Have you noticed that the more you don’t care about the flu false flag, the more propaganda media is yelling at you to pay attention and react? Information warriors, you are doing a great job keeping patriots informed with TRUTH and not scared with media fearmongering.

Untrustworthy sources of information on the so-called flu emergency: WHO, CDC, UN, MSM, China, Gates Foundation, Pirbright Institute.

.

What the heck is a prominent American woman like Ms. Kushner doing glorifying this enslavement rag?

.

.

Some interesting nuggets in these Brassball posts about two CIA Peters – Strzok and Buttigieg:

.

.

.

AIM Patriot marian writes:

lovely, lovely, lovely….inspiration…imagination…intuitions galore

two unified treasures speak here and i am blessed….THANK YOU BOTH

AIM Patriot Kelly writes:

We are becoming one nation under God again, and your wonderful emails are recording this national shift, and celebrating and revering this. Thank you so much

.

.

.

.

.

What we were really hoping to see at the 500.

.

Congratulations Stephen Miller – fantastic POTUS speechwriter

Katie Rose Waldman and Stephen Miller, who both work in the Trump White House, were married Feb. 16 at Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Mrs. Miller, 28, is a special assistant to President Trump and the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. From November 2017 to February 2019, she served as a spokeswoman for the United States Department of Homeland Security during the tenure of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

. A STORM OF BEAUTY – Spectacular Phenomenon . Can you imagine a choir of spirited folks singing “Oh, Happy Day” at a Trump rally – inside or outside? Some great, American soulful music to bring us into spiritual unity. We doubt Ray would show up, but that choir behind him is outta-this-world. And the left…the salty tears would be unimaginable! Ray Charles And The Voices Of Jubilaton

Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.