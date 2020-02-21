.

Sounds good to us. These technology companies derived their monolithic, global platforms by stealing the trade secrets from an American company who thought filing a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) would protect their patent.

Nope. Turns out it’s all a racket in the swamp. Patents are stolen by SERCO, a British company that manages the USPTO. Can you believe that the British run the AMERICAN patent office!? And now we learn that the Queen’s QinetiQ is behind SERCO, stealing from American inventors right and left. With this kind of corruption at the patent office what American creator or entrepreneur would ever want to file again? Now how is that going to help us keep America great?

Leader shareholders are using the Miller Act Notice law to demand payment from the Executive Office for Obama’s theft of Leader Technologies’ trade secrets. Their invoices were delivered to the White House (pictured below). Of course, the Executive Office will reach back to the tech companies for reimbursement.

The shareholders of Leader Technologies will extend a MASTER user agreement to the Executive Office for legal and proper use of its technology to provide sub-agreements to vendors. In return, the Executive Office might consider a master user agreement for Twitter, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, or anyone that uses Leader’s patented secrets, via the Executive Office. The master agreement will say in fancy lawyer language that the user (i.e. Twitter, Facebook as companies) agrees to whatever We the People want, including:

Thou shall not infringe on citizen’s First Amendment rights

Grandpa, veteran, Trump supporter, defender of the Constitution.

Big, breaking intelligence inside the video below. We will be linking our research, which is extensive and will contain all of the source docs, by the end of the week.

Make sure you download this video and upload to your own video channel. This intelligence drop will be useful for researchers around the world.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson is now granting leave to file hysterical letters in support of sentencing Roger Stone. Letters that attack AG Barr w/ conspiracy theories. Calling the US an “autocracy” and “banana republic” with “Putin laughing all the way” Shameful. Read letters.

“President Trump took the opportunity of an “emergency meeting” of the federal judges to publicly ask that they look into the well documented FISA Court fraud and the Judiciary’s role in perpetrating the greatest political scandal in our nation’s history: President Obama’s use of the CIA and FBI to spy on the campaign of a presidential candidate from the opposing party and the subsequent use of such criminally obtained information to launch the Mueller probe and overturn the result of the 2016 election.”

“A majority of Americans believe that high-ranking members of President Obama’s intelligence agencies and Justice Department actively conspired to manipulate the election for president and overturn its outcome and yet also believe that the perpetrators will suffer no consequences whatsoever.”

Why does this matter and who is Dmitri Alperovitch? If you haven’t been paying attention, giddy up with the two articles below and then drop into Dmitri’s twitter account and give him a shout out.

Remember, this is the Great Information War and YOU are an information warrior. If you have a Twitter account, start educating Mr. Alperovitch about all the things you know about him, the Atlantic Council, and that time he pretended to be a “Russian Bear” when Barry Obama ordered him to hack the DNC server with a phoney baloney cyber attack investigation.

CIVICS EDUCATION

Douglas joins Randy in a eye-opening conversation about the power citizens have, but are not currently using. Time to go back to school, patriots, and learn what the Pilgrims Society civics textbooks didn’t teach you about We the People’s CONTRACT with the government.

According to Brad Parscale, the stats from Arizona are as follows:

67,516 tickets were sold

29,990 voters were identified (87% of whom were from Arizona)

26% didn’t vote in 2016

18% were Democrats

The swamp vermin are getting cranky. Read Holder’s tweet then watch pathetic lowlife radical Islamic terrorist John Brennan make excuses for his failed coup.

“Until heads roll and hoaxers are sent to prison, the seditious Russian collusion hoaxers will never stop. They will lie and leak and fabricate evidence, whatever it takes, to prevent the American people from taking charge of their own government.”

