Hello Gentlemen, Douglas mentioned Nordstream 2 at the beginning of his lastest podcast with Tyla. Well, I would just like to draw your attention to its link to 788-790 Finchley Road and other satellite boiler rooms. That feed into the Rothschilds. https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/search?q=nordstream You will see 5 Jupiter House, Calleva Park, Aldermaston and 2 Woodberry Grove, London. Now look at the filling history of below link and notice 788-790 Finchley Road https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/nordstream-llp/filing-history Can you spend 5 minutes reading a very tiny fragment of information in the below link but it would be advisable to read the whole blog when you find the time. https://eyreinternational.wordpress.com/2012/04/12/fraudulent-prime-minster-starts-up-the-big-society-fund-part-3-giant-fraud/ By the way guys, I think the Qineteq linkage you found was a major piece of the puzzle. UK David

AIM Patriot Michael (UK) drops a note to the Conclave researchers:

Up until the mid 1980’s and maybe beyond, Porton Down would pay

people 10GBP to take injections for testing purposes. They focused

on young people on welfare from the Dorset (Bournemouth) and

Wiltshire area.

It was also the place where they would carry out experiments on British

Military personnel in the 1950’s-1960’s.

Qineteq has a Health and Medicine Facility located at Farnborough Aerospace

Establishment.

Farnborough Aerospace Facility is a secure airport that allows private flights in

and out of its airport for wealthy clients. Prince Andrew, Roman Abramovich etc

and where Britain hosts a Military Airshow where arms dealers fly in from all

around the world.

It was also used for Rendition Flights in the 2000’s

It is 15 mins away from Pirbright

Another antenna on Pirbright’s former land:

Another antenna south of Cobbett Hill?

Vokes is another MOD company heavy in filtration

BTR = British Tire and Rubber

https://www.surreycc.gov.uk/culture-and-leisure/history-centre/marvels/vokes-engineering-ltd-of-henley-park-normandy-guildford

https://www.vokes.co.za/

https://www.flowpne.com/en-us/brands/vokes

British Tire and Rubber (BTR) plc

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BTR_plc

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Owen_Green

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/2017/06/28/sir-owen-green-chairman-btr-obituary/

BTR Plc itself is now INVENSYS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

However, numerous BTR companies survive:

Vokes Engineering Ltd of Henley Park, Normandy, Guildford

Many technical and scientific innovations have owed much to the knowledge and expertise of dedicated people spending long hours working on a problem until the best solution was found. One such was Cecil Gordon Vokes whose personal archives relating to Vokes Engineering Ltd are held at Surrey History Centre.

Cecil Vokes was born in 1891. He trained as an engineer at John Thornycroft and Co Ltd, Southampton, and from 1916 to 1921 he was chief engineer at the Alliance Aeroplane Company before starting his own business. After various inventions applicable to the motor industry, Vokes became interested in filters. He invented a very efficient system of filtration, initially for air, and carried out many of the tests on his own Lagonda car.

Vokes Ltd was formed as a public company with share capital in 1936 and went on to play an important role in Surrey’s 20th century industrial history. There was a factory works at Lower Richmond Road, Putney, and property at Alton, Hampshire, was purchased in 1938 to cope with additional demand. The Putney site was demolished by enemy bombing in October 1940 and the company moved to Henley Park, Normandy, near Guildford, in the spring of 1941.

Vokes filters were widely fitted to tanks and aircraft and were vital in helping to combat the appalling conditions of sand and dust faced in the deserts of North Africa and the Middle East during the Second World War. Vokes also devised a flame trap for the exhausts of night fighters which protected them from being spotted.

Cecil Vokes retired from the company in the early 1950s and died in 1961. His son Gordon Heatherton Vokes was born in 1919. From 1937 to 1947, he worked for the Bristol Aeroplane Co Ltd, initially as a student apprentice, and from 1948 to 1963 played a key role with Vokes Ltd in development and design. By 1969, the holding company, known as Vokes Group Ltd, with its registered office at Henley Park, had two manufacturing divisions in extensive factory premises.

The General Engineering Division manufactured filtration equipment (including air, oil, fuel and water filters) and effluent treatment equipment and other specialised engineering products, including pipe supports and expansion bellows, food and tobacco processing equipment and metal treatment plant. The Orthopaedic Appliances Division manufactured orthopaedic aids, artificial limbs and related hospital equipment.

The Group had six factories in England and Scotland, and its overseas operations included subsidiaries in France, Holland and Australia, and an associated company in India. From the early 1970s onwards, the company was subject to a variety of changes of ownership. It is currently called Vokes Air and is now based in Burnley, Lancashire.

The archive (SHC ref 9127) includes annual reports, patents, technical papers on filters, product brochures, publicity leaflets and photographs, including of the Henley Park factory shop floor and workers.

Do any UK patriots in our community know the exact meaning of this Probate language? Who got what? Did Dawes get all the property and Lady Sarah any cash?

Lord Pirbright’s 1903 probate notice!

Why is attorney Richard Dawes esquire being given Effects £425,056 7s. 2d. ?? I assume the filing fees paid were 7 shillings 2 pence and 10 shillings 11 pence?

What does Resworn £368,905 mean?

Did he really leave his attorney the property?

We saw a reference somewhere to his will being controversial.