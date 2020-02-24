.
NAMASTE!
Check out all the breaking news from Trump’s India trip from his twitter account. This short video sums up the trip very nicely. Enjoy!
Presidential Tweets Today
“We Are One” by One Voice Children’s Choir
California Court Arraigns David Daleiden On 10 Felony Counts For Exposing Abortion Industry Secrets
5G + Bill Gates Vaccines = World Depopulation
Are we seeing the biological effects of 5G on the Wuhan people? Are the deadly results of 5G being hidden under the Crown false flag operation called coronavirus? Are the Brits and Chinese working together on population control? Are the Chinese testing the 5G technology on their own people? Will Boris Johnson roll out 5G throughout the United Kingdom?
Chinese 5G is coming to the UK in a big way. To our UK patriots, sound the alarm that your Queen’s QenitiQ has an agenda – and YOU are in the cross hairs.
And yes, Ashlee is correct. President Trump promotes 5G – as does his administration and Bill Barr.
Farage: ‘We Didn’t Free Britain From Brussels Only to Bow Before Beijing’
Are any Democrat operatives, the DNC, or Crooked Hillary Clinton, blaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the Bernie Sanders win in Nevada. If so I suggest calling Bob Mueller & the 13 Angry Democrats to do a new Mueller Report, Democrat Edition. Bob will get to the bottom of it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020
Prepare for liberal meltdown…in 3…2…1
I Lived In Soviet Russia When Bernie Sanders Visited, And He’s A Communist Dupe
Bernie Sanders, a man who could be led astray so easily by KGB minders and a Potemkin tour of the USSR, should never be president of the United States.
EU Summit Collapses as Members Fail to Fill $81 Billion ‘Brexit-Size Hole’
Bernie Sanders: illegal immigrants are “entitled” to the same government benefits as citizens
MSNBC’S CHRIS MATTHEWS FACES CALLS TO RESIGN AFTER COMPARING SANDERS’ NEVADA VICTORY TO NAZI GERMANY’S DEFEAT OF FRANCE
John Ratcliffe: Adam Schiff is Russia’s best asset in sowing election discord
Bernie Sanders: Fidel Castro Wasn’t So Bad
Turnout for the Nevada Democratic Party’s caucus might barely surpass 2016’s and fall way short of 2008 high point despite four days of early voting.
YIKES https://t.co/M3W7WjI5HB
— Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) February 24, 2020
Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’
The Evil Face of Propaganda….and these lying scumbags are traitors to America, along with hundreds of other propagandists. Turn off the television. Stop watching their mind poison.
Pop Quiz: Who is the Father of Lies?
Rep. Steve King Reveals Details About The Whistleblower That Died On Friday: Philip Haney Didn’t Kill Himself
Really, folks, have you ever heard of Muslim great inventors, creators, farmers, architects? Their culture is one of destruction and submission, not creation and freedom. The Muslim invaders took this spectacular temple of Sophia and trashed it up with minarets and Islamic banners and rugs.
Literally, the mosque displays the sign of the conqueror’s dominance. Four phallus towers surrounding the temple of the Mother of Christ.
Hagia Sophia before Muslim invasion:
Hagia Sophia after Muslim invasion:
Expert: China Has ‘Global Chokehold’ on Medicine, Can Shut Down Our Pharmacies, Hospitals in Months
EDUCATIONAL MALFEASANCE
“A Piece Of Propaganda”: Baltimore Republicans Outraged After High School History Lesson Compares Trump To Nazis, Communists
Douglas had a little free time this weekend and whipped up this piece for you Anna Kingsford fans. Enjoy!
Anna Kingsford – Meeting the Masculine and Feminine Trinities
The influence of Anna Kingsford goes far beyond Valentin Tomberg and his obvious “courting” of the Divine Feminine Trinity. Unfortunately, Tomberg’s study of Rudolf Steiner did not lead him to the Divine Feminine Trinity concepts that are implicit in Steiner’s Anthroposophy. Steiner tells us about the “Mother” who is the original creatrix of the cosmos. Steiner calls her, “The Mothers”, who are the three great creators of the Saturn, Sun, and Moon incarnations of the Earth. These Mothers are the mothers of creation and were present with the Father from “before the beginning.”
Anna Kingsford recognizes this Mother Goddess as co-equal with the Father God and this Mother Goddess also has a “Daughter” in her Divine Feminine Trinity who is the consort/sibling of Jesus Christ, the “Son.” Steiner, on the other hand, describes the second person in the Divine Feminine Trinity as a being of Wisdom who works through the collective hierarchical beings of Wisdom called the Kyriotetes. This Being of Wisdom, according to Steiner, descended through the hierarchy until, like an angel, she over-lighted the “Mother of Jesus.”
Lastly, Steiner gives great details about the third person in the Divine Feminine Trinity whom he called – ‘Anthroposophia’. This being is the collective consciousness of humanity that develops along with each developing soul who attains any step towards their own higher spirit self. Anthroposophia is the mid-wife of all souls on the quest to the spirit as the third person in the Divine Feminine Trinity. Read more
Southern Raised Bluegrass – “He Came Looking for Me”
Hello Gentlemen, Douglas mentioned Nordstream 2 at the beginning of his lastest podcast with Tyla. Well, I would just like to draw your attention to its link to 788-790 Finchley Road and other satellite boiler rooms. That feed into the Rothschilds.
https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/search?q=nordstream
You will see 5 Jupiter House, Calleva Park, Aldermaston and 2 Woodberry Grove, London.
Now look at the filling history of below link and notice 788-790 Finchley Road
https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/nordstream-llp/filing-history
Can you spend 5 minutes reading a very tiny fragment of information in the below link but it would be advisable to read the whole blog when you find the time.
https://eyreinternational.wordpress.com/2012/04/12/fraudulent-prime-minster-starts-up-the-big-society-fund-part-3-giant-fraud/
By the way guys, I think the Qineteq linkage you found was a major piece of the puzzle.
UK David
AIM Patriot Michael (UK) drops a note to the Conclave researchers:
Another antenna on Pirbright’s former land:
Another antenna south of Cobbett Hill?
Vokes is another MOD company heavy in filtration
BTR = British Tire and Rubber
https://www.surreycc.gov.uk/culture-and-leisure/history-centre/marvels/vokes-engineering-ltd-of-henley-park-normandy-guildford
https://www.flowpne.com/en-us/brands/vokes
British Tire and Rubber (BTR) plc
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BTR_plc
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Owen_Green
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/2017/06/28/sir-owen-green-chairman-btr-obituary/
BTR Plc itself is now INVENSYS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
However, numerous BTR companies survive:
Vokes Engineering Ltd of Henley Park, Normandy, Guildford
Many technical and scientific innovations have owed much to the knowledge and expertise of dedicated people spending long hours working on a problem until the best solution was found. One such was Cecil Gordon Vokes whose personal archives relating to Vokes Engineering Ltd are held at Surrey History Centre.
Cecil Vokes was born in 1891. He trained as an engineer at John Thornycroft and Co Ltd, Southampton, and from 1916 to 1921 he was chief engineer at the Alliance Aeroplane Company before starting his own business. After various inventions applicable to the motor industry, Vokes became interested in filters. He invented a very efficient system of filtration, initially for air, and carried out many of the tests on his own Lagonda car.
Vokes Ltd was formed as a public company with share capital in 1936 and went on to play an important role in Surrey’s 20th century industrial history. There was a factory works at Lower Richmond Road, Putney, and property at Alton, Hampshire, was purchased in 1938 to cope with additional demand. The Putney site was demolished by enemy bombing in October 1940 and the company moved to Henley Park, Normandy, near Guildford, in the spring of 1941.
Vokes filters were widely fitted to tanks and aircraft and were vital in helping to combat the appalling conditions of sand and dust faced in the deserts of North Africa and the Middle East during the Second World War. Vokes also devised a flame trap for the exhausts of night fighters which protected them from being spotted.
Cecil Vokes retired from the company in the early 1950s and died in 1961. His son Gordon Heatherton Vokes was born in 1919. From 1937 to 1947, he worked for the Bristol Aeroplane Co Ltd, initially as a student apprentice, and from 1948 to 1963 played a key role with Vokes Ltd in development and design. By 1969, the holding company, known as Vokes Group Ltd, with its registered office at Henley Park, had two manufacturing divisions in extensive factory premises.
The General Engineering Division manufactured filtration equipment (including air, oil, fuel and water filters) and effluent treatment equipment and other specialised engineering products, including pipe supports and expansion bellows, food and tobacco processing equipment and metal treatment plant. The Orthopaedic Appliances Division manufactured orthopaedic aids, artificial limbs and related hospital equipment.
The Group had six factories in England and Scotland, and its overseas operations included subsidiaries in France, Holland and Australia, and an associated company in India. From the early 1970s onwards, the company was subject to a variety of changes of ownership. It is currently called Vokes Air and is now based in Burnley, Lancashire.
The archive (SHC ref 9127) includes annual reports, patents, technical papers on filters, product brochures, publicity leaflets and photographs, including of the Henley Park factory shop floor and workers.
Do any UK patriots in our community know the exact meaning of this Probate language? Who got what? Did Dawes get all the property and Lady Sarah any cash?
Lord Pirbright’s 1903 probate notice!
Why is attorney Richard Dawes esquire being given Effects £425,056 7s. 2d. ?? I assume the filing fees paid were 7 shillings 2 pence and 10 shillings 11 pence?
What does Resworn £368,905 mean?
Did he really leave his attorney the property?
We saw a reference somewhere to his will being controversial.
.