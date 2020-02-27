.

The AFI miners are still deep in the mines, bringing out amazing discoveries which will soon be posted in all its evidentiary glory. We are in the process of securing all the links so that they cannot scrub our findings from the internet. We have found multiple cases where the enemy is using deceptive practices to keep vital information hidden from the public….but you guys know how our miners work.

They dig until the last nugget is brought to the surface.

Pirbright’s water meadows

The Pirbright Institute & Cobbett Hill Earthstation, both use British Ministry of Defense (MOD) property once owned by Henry (Rothschild) de Worms 1st Baron Pirbright. between 1886-1892 Pirbright sponsored Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner, N.M. Rothschild banking, the Boer Wars, the British South Africa Company, De Beers Mining, Burroughs Wellcome rape of African medicinals, Henry Stanley’s claims over Congo diamond and gold, theft of Nikola Tesla’s inventions, creation of Marconi Wireless as a state monopoly, Round Table, Milner’s Kindergarten, Pilgrims Society, etc.

The Pirbright Institute is a research institute in Surrey, England, dedicated to the study of infectious diseases of farm animals. It is located on 200 acres of land controlled by the British Ministry of Defense (MOD), just south of the village of Pirbright.

The Pirbright Institute has close affiliations with vaccine pharmaceuticals including Merial, Boehringer-Ingelheim and Wellcome Trust, each with co-locate laboratories at The Pirbright Institute using major funding from the Wellcome and Gates Foundations and Trusts—the two largest pharmaceutical grantors in the world.

Notably, Merial (formerly a division of Sanofil) was found to be responsible for the Aug. 03, 2007 outbreak of foot and mouth outbreak near the Pirbright facility in Surrey, UK.

The investigation into Merial cited extreme operational sloppiness such as biosecurity lapses, poor drainage system, poor maintenance and inspection, poor communications, lack of oversight of contractors working on the site, poor record-keeping, conflicts of interest within the government entities and Merial’s commercial interests.

Merial was founded in the UK on Mar. 07, 1997 through the merger of the animal health businesses of Merck and Rhone Merieuxm and is one of the top 10 players in the UK pharmaceuticals industry. They operate in more than 150 countries, employ more than 5,000 people, and boasted 2007 sales of £1.1billion.

On Feb. 09, 2017, Boehringer-Ingelheim bought Merial and continues to operate Merial’s facilities at the Pirbright Institute.

On Oct. 12, 2009, Merial invested over $70 million (US) to build a “Merial Animal Health Co. (China)” 50,000 sq. meters production plant in Nanchang, China. Nanchang is only a four hour drive from Wuhan.

Evidently, Merial’s history of negligent facilities maintenance would lend credence to having another mistake with their man-made biowarfare coronavirus at their China facilities within a half-day drive of Wuhan.

On the same property as The Pirbright Institute is a powerful Cobbett Hill Earthstation teleport … stay tuned.

PURGING THE SWAMP OF DISSIDENTS

AIM Patriot Ann wrote: Will be most interesting to see if the cases of coronavirus appear exclusively in these same U.S. cities.

Sen. Rand Paul: Whoever leaked transcript of former NSA Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian ambassador should “go to jail”. Listen

Watch out, Africa….the globalists are coming after your nations!

Here we have Betsy pepe readying the day’s meme bombs. Keep your information arsenal full of memes, videos, articles. You can’t buy good memes when you need them….just ask presidential-hopeful Mike Bloomberg how that $$$ worked for him.

AIM Patriot cottgard sent in this handy booklet on 5G that you will want to share with your network of friends and family. 5G affects everyone – it isn’t bi-partisan. However, no consideration here for the birds, bees, squirrels, and rabbits. How are they supposed to screen their nests and eggs from 5G?

Where are all those animal rights and environmental activists!

The Fake News is on notice!@realDonaldTrump’s campaign has filed a libel suit against the New York Times for publishing known falsehoods.

Every assault on the President is an attack on the great patriots who support him.

And Trump fights back!https://t.co/ucfRxLS1YB

— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 26, 2020

The dissidents will never stop obstructing President Trump. Their job as enemy ground troops inside of Washington D.C. is to resist our AMERICA FIRST agenda in any way possible.

They are globalists. We are patriots.

This is why we will need to blow them out of the water with a big red wave in November. This is war and we need to eliminate the resistance – from every evil globalist Demonrat and RINO to all Senior Executive Services employees.

AIM Patriots are advanced info warriors. You have been in the AIM ‘school of truth’ for several years and understand the BIG PICTURE. Not everyone will be able to see it the way you do – but that’s the way it is when you are a thought leader, not follower.

In order to put down the horrific evil that we face in the world, Trump will need to have massive support. These are your marching orders. Simple and clear.

1) Get yourself and your peeps to a Trump Rally. Show the world that our movement is YUGE. Your presence is very important. Your vote counts. Your presence counts. Show up for America.

2) Vote straight RED in November. Encourage your peeps to do the same. Educate and enlighten them in ways that are suitable for their “awakening.” Could be as simple as pointing out they have a job now and voting all RED is the best way to hold that job. Or it could be that your peeps are fuming that the CDC is actually run by Rod Rosenstein’s sister and you are sick and tired of the Senior Executive Services resistance.

3) Find a way to give Trump a constitutional third term. His first term was spent putting down the resistance which took time away from doing everything America needs to establish a solid foundation going forward.

The first four years of Trump’s term was the demolition phase.

Our team of researchers can show that since Woodrow Wilson our REAL government was stolen and a fake ‘crown’ government put in place. President Trump was the last president elected under their fake government.

We the People are reclaiming and restoring the REAL government from these DISSIDENTS and would like to nominate our first REAL president in a very long time to a restored Republic. The elected president of our restored Republic would would be eligible for two terms.

Calling on constitutional experts like Patrick Philbin to show us a legal and constitutional way to get this going. If we require a special amendment to the Constitution, please start preparing it so that when we win the House and Senate in 2020, we can immediately pass this amendment that specifically addresses this unique time in history and a once-in-a-century special leader of We the People.

The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed either by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the State legislatures. The Congress proposes an amendment in the form of a joint resolution. Since the President does not have a constitutional role in the amendment process, the joint resolution does not go to the White House for signature or approval. The original document is forwarded directly to NARA’s Office of the Federal Register (OFR) for processing and publication. The OFR adds legislative history notes to the joint resolution and publishes it in slip law format. The OFR also assembles an information package for the States which includes formal “red-line” copies of the joint resolution, copies of the joint resolution in slip law format, and the statutory procedure for ratification under 1 U.S.C. 106b. Source

Folks, we can do this. We the People have plenary public powers. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are road kill on the way to a restored Republic.

Never, ever trust anything the CDC reports without checking other reliable sources.

Rod Rosenstein’s sister heading the CDC is not a coincidence, folks. It’s part of their overreaching plan of genocide, right here in America, using vaccines, pandemics, and propaganda. We showed you its roots – back with deWorms and Pirbright. Then we brought you to the current day with Pirbright Institute’s patent on coronavirus.

They couldn’t put a British controlled bioweapons operation down in Atlanta and call it QinetiQ. So they call it the Center for Disease Control. You think it’s combating disease – when it is actually a center for organizing bioweapons to be unleashed on the American people, headed by ROD ROSENSTEIN’S sister.

HELLO!?

We may sound like southern hicks, but we didn’t fall off the turnip truck yesterday.

Nancy in her little SES paramilitary outfit – DISSIDENT . You want this enemy of America to advise YOU on your child’s vaccinations?

“Public schooling could easily be referred to as “army-lite,” given that the students are there as a result of compulsion and are receiving a government-approved education. Moreover, the core features of public schools are regimentation, deference to authority, and obedience to orders, just like in the military.

The worst part of public schooling is what it does to children’s minds. From birth to six years of age, children are wide-eyed and curious about life and the universe. They absorb everything they see and experience life with a sense of awe and wonder. When they learn to talk, they inevitably bedevil their parents with endless repetitions of that three-letter word, “Why?”

By the time they end their 12-year sentence in public schools, all of that has been smashed out of them. They have learned to memorize and regurgitate but they have lost the natural love of learning that characterized them before they were forced into the state’s educational system. Oftentimes, it takes people many years before they find themselves in life, if they ever do.

This is where the indoctrination takes place.” Source

And what is America’s Secretary of Education doing about dismantling the federal DOE? doNothing DeVos is a GLOBALIST who is keeping the federal indoctrination program intact for her Pilgrims Society colleagues so that when Trump leaves office, they can get back to their rigorous indoctrination of your children – which will also include a forced vaccination schedule provided by Rod Rosentein’s sister over at QinetiQ’s U.S. bioweapons center – the Center for Disease Control.

