.

Socialism is a proven destroyer of free markets. Stock markets are responding accordingly.

.

Just the talk of SOCIALISM-COMMUNISM spooks the markets. What did you think would happen when the Democrat dissidents came out of the closet as full blown COMMIES . The market doesn’t like communists.

.

.

We all know where Bernie and the radical dissidents are taking America – to the utter destruction of the markets and economies.

The stock market cannot thrive under communism.

Expect it to keep going down as long as Bernie’s popularity goes up.

.

.

.

Paul said Trump is “very supportive” of his amendment to prevent the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act from targeting Americans, a reflection of conservative unease over the way the Trump campaign was surveilled in 2016.

“FISA warrants should not be issued against Americans,” Paul said on Thursday afternoon. “Americans shouldn’t be spied on by a secret court. I think he agrees completely with that and that’s the amendment that I’m going to insist on. I’m not letting anything go easy without a vote on my amendment.”

.

“Federal Court Deals Major Blow To Sanctuary Cities.” @FoxNews In other words, there will be no more Federal Tax Dollars to States & Cities that will not cooperate with Federal Law Enforcement (ICE). This is BIG NEWS! Funds will be cut off immediately. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

.

.

.

Since we all know that MSM is a sack of lying, stinking propagandists, citizen strike out to do their own research.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Reddit censored the_Donald heavily and the moderators and community didn’t like it….so they moved over to a new space called thedonald.win. The new site is a stand alone site and is not censored by Reddit, spez, and the Chinese.

In preparation for this inevitable course of events, the mod team established a backup website, free from the political censorship of Reddit, and have encouraged our users to migrate to it (of which at least 100,000 have in the last day). The_Donald can now be found on an independent website, created and run by the people that have ran The_Donald for years, at http://thedonald.win.

The AIM team was very excited to help them out and energize their platform transition party so we dropped a few truth bombs – like our research on the Brit overthrow attempt of Donald Trump, Pirbright Institute, Qinetics, and the Pilgrims Society, all of which are very important disclosures for the President and patriots all over the world.

At the end of the day we checked back to see how we were doing and look who was band!

The American Intelligence Media – aka ZarathustraWisdom has been banned from thedonald.win!

Makes you wonder who is behind this limited hangout that our breaking truth research was CENSORED and we were BANNED. Many patriots think thedonald was the real deal for truth. Now you know their limits.

Spread the word. ‘thedonald.win’ does not want FULL TRUTH DISCLOSURE.

.

“Clearview AI’s facial surveillance systems have been licensed to over 600 law enforcement agencies from the FBI to the Department of Homeland Security and regular local police departments. The system operates with almost no oversight, is reportedly exempt from biometric data laws, and has been marketed widely to law enforcement agencies.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

Public schools are cess pools of cultural Marxism. Will you allow your schools and teachers to indoctrinate your children in sodomy, pedophilia, drag queens, and 64 varieties of satanic sexuality? This is what our taxes are paying for. Please consider attending local school board meetings on a regular basis and demand that evil communist indoctrination stop in your local schools, libraries, and public education facilities.

.

.

.

When you come at the king… Elections have consequences. Don’t ever forget it.

.

.

.

.

.

Word is that Mini Mike Bloomberg performed so poorly in the two debates, that he is thinking about dropping out of the Democrat Primary. The fact is, he was not true to himself, and the public was able to quickly figure him out. Not a good experience for Mini Mike!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

.

.

“As we noted, Tesla continues “continues to lie tell NY state officials that it’s going to continue to produce its solar roof in Buffalo and that the company is exceeding its required job counts by the state, which was a condition of the deal for the company to receive an insane $959 million in taxpayer money to build its factory.”

Tesla’s landlord at Gigafatory 2 is the state of New York, also known as Empire State Development (ESD). Tesla famously started operations at Buffalo in 2018 after getting a sweetheart deal to lease the facility from ESD for $1 per year and pledged to commit $5 billion in investments. Tesla faces a monster $41.2 million fine if it doesn’t keep operations open or have a headcount above 1,500.”

.

. . The welding together of human beings with machines I have told you that in this epoch we have to solve the problem of how the radiations from human states of mind are carried over into machines; of how human beings are to be brought into relation with an environment which must become increasingly mechanized. The only question is whether in the course of world-history they are going to be brought on to the scene by men who are unselfishly aware of the great aims of earth-evolution and wish to shape these developments for the healing of mankind, or by groups of men who want to use them for their own or the group’s selfish ends. The point is not what is going to happen, for it certainly will happen, but how it happens — how these things are handled. The welding together of human beings with machines will be a great and important problem for the rest of the earth-evolution. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 178 – The Wrong and Right Use of Esoteric Knowledge – Lecture 3 – Dornach, 25th November 1917 . Sheppard – Geronimo . Geronimo (1829-1909) was an Apache leader and medicine man best known for his fearlessness in resisting anyone–Mexican or American—who attempted to remove his people from their tribal lands. He repeatedly evaded capture and life on a reservation, and during his final escape, a full quarter of the U.S. standing army pursued him and his followers. When Geronimo was captured on September 4, 1886, he was the last Native American leader to formally surrender to the U.S. military. He spent the last 20 years of his life as a prisoner of war. Read more about Geronimo . AIM Patriot Tracey writes: I give thanks to you most days. I am waking up because of you. I have your sigil stickers everywhere and my mind is clearing. I produce and ingest ormus, meditate, C60, hemp oil, listen to every word you say. I am part of the light’s collective consciousness and ready to be ready for my assignment. Children are my passion. I am not afraid. Send me the mission most suited. I no longer fear. Thank you for bringing me to you. Our reply: Your mission comes from inside of you. What are your talents and abilities and how can you use them to help restore the Republic, or your nation’s heritage? As each of us brings light into this dark night of humanity, the world becomes more awake and responsive to truth. We like to write. We wrote several books and were populating several blogs before we jumped in to this political fray. Our research showed that the intelligence agencies would not be giving candidate Donald Trump accurate information. In fact, our research showed that they would outright try to trick him. This is when Betsy and Thomas (the Gabriels) knew what they had to do with their skills and resources. Along the way, other talented contributors, like the amazing researchers at AFI, began to join us. Our sole mission was to provide the Trump administration and interested patriots with the best citizen intelligence we could. Because our passions are teaching and writing, you have received this blog daily for several years. If children are your passion, perhaps you could get active in your local school community to advocate for children and parents that may not know about the creeping Marxism in our schools. If you are an artist (like our favorite AIM artists chalkboard Mark and Giorgio), find a way to express your sentiments through your favorite medium – chalk, music, sculpture, acting, writing, designing. Make sure your brain is wired for success. This is why we wrote the ASCEND diet – to help you open, expand, and move your chakras, especially in activating your pineal gland which connects your to higher facilities of Inspiration, Imagination, and Intuition. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.