Bill Gates Mocks President Donald Trump Meetings In Exclusive Video upset that President Trump wanted to assign a special commission to review the harm done by vaccines including HPV

Gates says “that’s a dead end, that would be bad thing, don’t do that” about a commission pic.twitter.com/GeDyFlLmVk

— Sam Senev National Security Advisor (@SamSenev) February 5, 2020

Are we going to be stock market suckers like we were in 2001 and 2008 when the bad guys crashed the stock market and average investors reacted by selling on the way down where the fat cats were waiting to pick up the pieces at deep discounts just to ride the rollcoaster back up…… and then down we come again?

No, thank you. Been there. Done that.

We aren’t letting the market worry us any more than the Coronavirus. They are both con games that need your fear and panic in order for the fat cats to win.

Here are some citizen intelligence reports to remind you what’s really going on with the stock market and false flags.

And don’t forget, if the Federal Reserve fiat paper becomes worthless…which it eventually will as does all fiat currency, we have a plan to salvage and be even stronger than before:

He declared, “The party decides its nominee. The public doesn’t really decide the nominee.”

TICK TOCK

AIM Patriot Tim sends this video in and alerts us that something “might be afoot in Great Britain. Is someone over there leaking top secret information?” (Wink) Afterall, who would be privy to inside information like Qinetiq, coronavirus, Pirbright Institute, Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, Wellcome Trust, and the Queen’s failed overthrow attempt of Donald Trump except for a top official in the British government?

Would love to hear from our British patriots about what’s going on.

“I have been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” Top civil servant in the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam, quits and says he intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.”



Seriously…. does anyone with a functional brain believe Chicken Little Bill?

Dean Koontz already wrote the story (aka ‘the blueprint’) about the Wuhan virus in this NYT bestseller in 1981. The Eyes of Darkness

. “The small pox pandemic was intentionally spread to mass murder the majority of the First Nations’ people of North America and Canada by the British and the Jesuits in the 18th and 19th centuries.” Learn more.

. Rockerfeller Plan to Use Bioweapons to Impose Martial Law One Quarantine at a Time

“Donald Trump: The worst employee is a good employee. A bad employee is fine because you fire that person right away. A great employee is phenomenal, you want to keep them. But a good employee… they never lead you to the next level, they just keep their job.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., warned Friday that Republicans have subpoenas “ready to go” if they take back the majority of the House of Representatives in November, saying they plan to continue investigating and interviewing top FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) officials involved in the Russia investigation. READ MORE

Rush Limbaugh:

AIM Patriot John spiced up the picture a bit and made some Biblical references.

Miner Mike texted us this note yesterday:

Too much winning. I was checking out at Home Depot and this contractor standing behind me asked, “Are you Mike McKibben? I’m an American Intelligence Media fan! I listen to everything you guys do!” I kid you not! I bring you greetings from a fan!

Our reply: Michael, Michael, Michael….one day everyone will know your name, at least here in America. Not only did you invent scalability for the internet so that we could communicate, globally and instantly, your AFI research is giving us a path forward to restore the Republic. As we always say, once we Americans get our own backyard cleaned up (our swamp), we can better help other nations who want to rid themselves of the Pilgrims Society (the globalists).

What we are doing here at the American Intelligence Media has never been done before. And, dear reader, YOU are a part of this historic movement to bring lasting peace to our planet. Keep doing what you are doing….because it is working!

AIM Patriot Mark writes:

Why is HWAV, Nancy, so obsessed with the new covid dance? So much fear… I am looking forward to seeing talking heads on tv news when they interview cdc creeps, that all of them on camera wear 3M masks, what a charade… Salute, Mark

We replied to Mark, but thought our reply might be beneficial to others:

We were also wondering this. Had to stop posting her stuff because of this and some other things that are a bit ‘off-key’.

It’s all about getting everyone tuned to universal truth – like a radio station or an orchestra. Sometimes even our good players are out-of-tune. Doesn’t mean we throw everything out, but we stop engaging with them until they come back into harmony.

We are the microcosm of the Harmony of the Spheres. In the beginning was the WORD. Imagine perfect sound. And the WORD was with God, and the Word was God.

As we begin our ascension back to God, we seek truth which is that perfect sound.

Propaganda hides and deceives the WORD, the truth. Propaganda keeps us from the WORD of God. This is why propaganda is evil.

Lucifer is the Father of Lies (propaganda).

Scythianos Douglas has been busy over the last few months researching and writing his next book. This one is on Scythianos, final monograph of our series on Masters and Avatars which was incomplete without addressing one of the most powerful masters of all – Scythianos. The reason he was left to the end was because so little is known about him. Rudolf Steiner gives us hints and indications, but the big questions remain and the shroud of mystery still hangs before the inner sanctuary. During the ensuing years, our research has taken us from the permafrost of Siberia to the green isles of Ireland, and beyond. We have had to study the origins of agriculture to find the annual plants that could sustain a constantly migrating culture. We needed to find the link between animal husbandry and the development of early sources of human foods. The amazing results of these seemingly disparate avenues of research eventually led to the Tarim Basin, Mongolia, and Serbia. The ancient cultures we were tracing indicated that in 10,500 BC a group of seafarers from beyond the Himalayan Mountains cultivated lands that became paradisical but now are deserts and cold wastelands. To think of the Gobi Desert as a vast inland ocean filled with whales and ocean creatures that are now extinct. Rumors of hundreds of pyramid libraries under the Gobi sands, or mystical islands that reach up into the heavenly realms peopled by hierarchies of spiritual beings who commune with Holy Rishis and Atlantean Manus. Rudolf Steiner tells us that Manu and Scythianos both were together in the Northern mystery stream near Ireland as the islands of Atlantis were sinking. Others before Steiner, revealed a great many details about the seven races and subraces of Atlantis and the numerous migrations off of Atlantis to the east and west. These differing versions of migrations, even by Anthroposophists, are quite confusing and Scythianos is the key to understand the way all of the migrations happened and the specific types of cultural mixing that happened through the long migration of Scythianos that went from today's Ireland, all the way to Eastern Siberia, Japan, and over the Baring Straights to the Americas. Then, once the eastern migrations had ended, Scythianos (Scythians) turned around and headed back to their original homes in the western islands that are referred to as "The North." Through many, many incarnations Scythianos lead these people and settled communities among the existing races and cultures he encountered. Scythianos, as an historical person, cannot be tied down to even a certain millennia or general area. The Scythians' origin is as sketchy as mythical beings who seem to have lived hundreds of years leading a people in all aspects of life. You can judge the stature of these beings by the cultural remains and Scythians are accredited with everything from breeding the best horses, inventing the chariot, cultivating hemp and cannabis, using the compound bow, metallurgy, gold-smithing, hybrid agriculture, etc., etc., etc. Most European and Eastern cultures claim associations with the Scyths. They are known by dozens of names in various cultures. But no one definitively claims to know the origins of Scythianos or the Scythians.