DEMOCRAT APOCALYPSE

Prepare for Hildabeast

Coronavirus patentee The Pirbright Institute (UK) & warfare vendor QinetiQ share property

George Tenet (C.I.A) and Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani (Joint Chiefs) even arranged for QinetiQ to get information technology contracts to track all U.S. Army rolling, shipping and flying assets worldwide

ALERT: Evidently, U.S. military & intelligence is controlled by Britain

During George Tenet’s QinetiQ directorship, the company was awarded over $1 billion in U.S. government contracts, including one $100 million contract to track essentially all moving U.S. Army inventory worldwide—a British intelligence, propaganda and biowarfare operation!

Full story:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/02/coronavirus-uncovers-rothschild-lord.html#george-tenet-pledged-fealty-to-british-monarch

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2020-02-28-CORONAVIRUS-UNCOVERS-ROTHSCHILD-LORD-PIRBRIGHT-AS-KEY-TO-THE-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-MONOPOLY-OVER-WORLD-CULTURE-COMMERCE-WAR-Americans-for-Innovation-Feb-28-2020.pdf

https://tinyurl.com/sq4sfwp

Because of this SES sleazebag from Alabama, Hillary Clinton and her criminal entourage continue to be free.

In President Donald Trump’s own words:

Yes, we see our videos are being removed from Vimeo. This is why we ask you to download your own copies, then upload them to your own channels. Vimeo, as you recall, is a Chelsea Clinton operation.

Here is the audio file:

If you saved a file, please upload it to a YT or Vimeo channel, giving it an inconspicuous title, then post the url (single line) and the video will appear for everyone to watch.

@TomFitton: “Judicial Watch just got a Benghazi email showing that [the State Dept/DOJ] had this email for years & they were holding back. If this had been disclosed, the whole email scandal would have been exposed years ago.”

— Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) March 3, 2020

The Mayor of Los Angeles, @ericgarcetti, is dealing with us trying to get the Federal Government to fix the terrible problem he and the Dems have caused with the homeless, and the horrendous effects it is having on the City, which is a mess. I then watch him talk “trash” on me!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

The videos below were also removed by Vimeo. The audio file for each is just below the thumbnails. There are other videos that were removed. It will take us the day to re-post them and we will update you on the next Cat Report. This is what happens, folks, when you are right over the target. If you saved a version of any of these, please post them in the comment box.

BTW – Vimeo is a paid platform. We actually pay them $240.00 annually to host us. Yet, this is how their customers are treated – they destroy work product without explanation. Vimeo is a war actor. They are erasing and destroying truth that could save millions of lives and end their evil rule over the world.

We will continue posting our revelations, but will stick with audio files only for awhile because the next level of truths will most certainly be stricken by Chelsea’s Vimeo.

Let’s hope they are taking him to a BBQ. His.

Deplore Able posts:

In 2016 I voted for President Trump because I thought Hillary Clinton would be a disaster for the country. President Trump didn’t have a chance to win California, but I took the time to drive a couple of miles to the polling station.

In 2020, I would crawl those two mile to the poll on broken glass to cast my ballot for President Trump. The President still doesn’t have a chance to carry the People’s Republic of California, but I don’t care. I would sacrifice my well being to vote for this great man.

The Dems still don’t have a clue about the depth of the President’s base

. Giorgio was fast with this one! . Trump has pedes. Dems have pedos. . . . It's going to be very easy to remove Joe per the 25th Amendment (if general election is rigged in his favor) so pay attention to his running mate. That's who the president will be once Joe is removed. Joe Biden Ad . . What really going on with the propagandists. MSNPC tonight with Lawrence O'Donnell . . We love our meme farmers! . . We are in error if we believe that everyone has to become a spiritual investigator The belief might easily arise that anyone now entering the spiritual world must unconditionally become a spiritual investigator himself. This is not necessarily so, although in my book, Knowledge of the Higher Worlds, I have described much of how the soul must transform itself in order really to be able to enter. And to a certain degree, everyone is able to do this today, but it need not be everyone. What a person develops regarding the soul element is a purely intimate concern; what arises from it, however, is the formation of concepts of the investigated truths. What the spiritual investigator can give is clothed in conceptions such as I have developed today. Then it can be shared. For what a person needs, it is quite immaterial whether things are investigated by himself or whether he accepts them from some other credible source. I am speaking here from a law of spiritual investigation. It is not important to investigate the things oneself. What is important is for us to have them within us, for us to have developed them within. Hence, we are in error if we believe that everyone has to become a spiritual investigator. Today, however, the spiritual investigator has the obligation (as I myself have had the obligation) to render an account, as it were, of his path of research. This is due not only to the fact that everyone today can, to a certain extent, follow the path I have described without harm, but it is also because everyone is justified in asking, "How have you arrived at these results?" This is why I have described these things. I believe that even those who have no wish to become spiritual investigators will at least want to be convinced of how spiritual investigators arrive at the results that everyone needs today, the results of those who wish to lay the foundation for the life which must develop in human souls for human evolution today. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 178 – Geographic Medicine – Lecture I – Knowledge of the Supersensible and Riddles of the Human Soul – St. Gallen, November 15, 1917 . . Knowledge of the Higher Worlds And Its Attainment There slumber in every human being faculties by means of which he can acquire for himself a knowledge of higher worlds. Mystics, Gnostics, Theosophists — all speak of a world of soul and spirit which for them is just as real as the world we see with our physical eyes and touch with our physical hands. At every moment the listener may say to himself: that, of which they speak, I too can learn, if I develop within myself certain powers which today still slumber within me. There remains only one question — how to set to work to develop such faculties.