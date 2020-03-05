.
The War in Heaven as the Quest for the Grail
Legend and Mystery of the Holy Grail
We began our daily reports three years ago March 6, 2017. In the beginning we called them Truth News Headlines. Today it is the Cat Report, your daily citizen ‘lesson plan’ in the AIM ‘school of truth’. Before we were posting daily at AIM4Truth.org, we were contributing to other indie blogs and sites around the internet and had written several books on a wide variety of topics.
We hope you are as blessed on your spiritual journey to ultimate divine truth as are we. Below is Douglas Gabriel’s most recent book and one that continues to tell the story of the Grail. If the video resonated with you, perhaps you are on a Grail Quest.
Who Were the Maidens of the Wells?
Fox News is not “ok” with We the People. The channel spews propaganda all day long, Hannity included. We only post Hannity below because the President is speaking.
Notice that the propagandist Hannity didn’t ask Trump questions about QinetiQ, Pirbright Institute, and the Rothschild origins of coronavirus. He didn’t ask about the British attempt to overthrow his presidency, specifically about the relationship Arvinder Sambei has with Robert Mueller…or why Alison Sanders was having dinner with the Ohrs days before UK Spymaster Robert Hannigan came over and wire tapped Trump Towers with John Brennan.
Why didn’t he ask the President what ‘Ma and Pa Gabriel’ and AIM cats know. Is Sean such a piss-poor research that he doesn’t know about Senior Executive Services or the theft of social media by the Executive Office (Obama) from Leader Technologies shareholders?
You see how Hannity is nothing more than a globalist puppet and talking head? He never goes beyond his wee little spin zone, into the deep end where real truth is found. This is why his show is called a spin-zone. Goes round and round, ticktockticktock, but never takes discloses real truth that could bring down the planet’s global oppressors.
Trump blasts Biden’s record in ‘Hannity’ exclusive interview
Schumer Apologizes For Threatening Supreme Court Justices; McConnell Calls “Astonishingly Reckless”
Donald Trump: Elizabeth Warren Dropping Out ‘Too Late’ to Save ‘Crazy Bernie’
Bernie Sanders: I’ll Drop Out if Biden Has Most Delegates at Convention
“Project Kennedy” Escalates: JPMorgan Splits Trading, Sales Teams In Virus Response
Five AIM videos from Chelsea Clinton’s Vimeo channel were taken down because we called out their global FALSE FLAG operation.
From this point on, we will be posting videos directly to our site so please don’t ask us why we aren’t on Vimeo anymore, except for the occasional “feel good” video. If you want truth, you know at least one site on the internet to get it. 🙂 B
Shows you what a complete sham this coronavirus nonsense it.
’We Simply Do Not Understand Why’: Coronavirus Is Sparing Kids, Puzzling Experts
Updates have been made to this chart.
Bookmark: #miller-act-notice | https://tinyurl.com/yxxwlded
Dr. Sircus indicates that coronavirus infectivity is exquisitely sensitive to pH. For example, the MHV-A59 strain of coronavirus is quite stable at pH 6.0 (acidic) but becomes rapidly and irreversibly inactivated by brief treatment at pH 8.0 (alkaline). Human coronavirus strain 229E is maximally infective at pH 6.0. Infection of cells by murine coronavirus A59 at pH 6.0 (acidic) rather than pH 7.0 (neutral) yields a tenfold increase in the infectivity of the virus.
https://drsircus.com/general/viruses-are-ph-sensitive/
If you have been following the ASCEND diet, you know all about the amazing healing properties of an alkaline-rich diet. Inside, you will learn how baking soda became a cancer treatment as well as a virus buster. Try our candida buster concoction inside that can drastically reduce your acidosis.
When you attempt to open the pdf, you may get a scary warning. Pay it no attention. Great material inside! https://ourspiritnet.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/ascend-lesson-6-throat-chakra.pdf
https://ourspiritnet.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/ascend-lesson-6-throat-chakra.pdf
Yesterday, we posted this update about the_Donald:
ELECTION MEDDLING BY THE SOCIALS
Within a few hours of our post, the site was up and working again. We have seen this happen before where we send an SOS about someone in the patriot network being ‘downed’ and within a relatively short period of time, their services are restored.
We thank the white hats in the engine room that keep the Mothership flying.
Here is what the community had to say about their terminated services. Seems like lots of folks are getting redpilled about Cloudflare. If you are a member of the community, please drop in and answer some of the pressing questions and comments we see. Drop the election meddling link (above) to help them with Cloudflare. We can no longer post there as we were BANNED from the site.
Win Downtime – March 5 2020
Important Message from Michael McKibben
We bundled up this important info for easy sharing: ELECTION MEDDLING BY THE SOCIALS
.
Just noticed this about ICANN – clearly a propaganda and censorship platform for the Pilgrims Society from its beginnings inside the Highlands Group.
Accessed Mar. 05, 2020
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#highland-forum
Note: Esther Dyson (CIA)
Accessed Mar. 05, 2020
https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/board-of-directors
Note: Esther Dyson (CIA)
Evolution of Worship Music – A Cappella Medley
.
AIM patriots send us the wildest pictures of cats these days. It’s cool. Cats dominate the internet – so why not here? For the new comers to the American Intelligence Media, cats are our mascot. Why? C-itizens A-ddicted to T-ruth.
Could this be a meme template one day?
Meme farmer Parker (who sent us the cats above) took this image from yesterday and jazzed it up.
Sniff her, Joe. Folks who know say she smells like sulfur, rotten cabbage, and urine – the stench of the devil.
Science of the Holy Grail with Douglas Gabriel
Presidential Tweets Today
