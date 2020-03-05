.

We began our daily reports three years ago March 6, 2017. In the beginning we called them Truth News Headlines. Today it is the Cat Report, your daily citizen ‘lesson plan’ in the AIM ‘school of truth’. Before we were posting daily at AIM4Truth.org, we were contributing to other indie blogs and sites around the internet and had written several books on a wide variety of topics.

If the video resonated with you, perhaps you are on a Grail Quest.

Fox News is not “ok” with We the People. The channel spews propaganda all day long, Hannity included. We only post Hannity below because the President is speaking.

Notice that the propagandist Hannity didn’t ask Trump questions about QinetiQ, Pirbright Institute, and the Rothschild origins of coronavirus. He didn’t ask about the British attempt to overthrow his presidency, specifically about the relationship Arvinder Sambei has with Robert Mueller…or why Alison Sanders was having dinner with the Ohrs days before UK Spymaster Robert Hannigan came over and wire tapped Trump Towers with John Brennan.

Why didn’t he ask the President what ‘Ma and Pa Gabriel’ and AIM cats know. Is Sean such a piss-poor research that he doesn’t know about Senior Executive Services or the theft of social media by the Executive Office (Obama) from Leader Technologies shareholders?

You see how Hannity is nothing more than a globalist puppet and talking head? He never goes beyond his wee little spin zone, into the deep end where real truth is found. This is why his show is called a spin-zone. Goes round and round, ticktockticktock, but never takes discloses real truth that could bring down the planet’s global oppressors.

Five AIM videos from Chelsea Clinton’s Vimeo channel were taken down because we called out their global FALSE FLAG operation.

From this point on, we will be posting videos directly to our site.

Shows you what a complete sham this coronavirus nonsense it.

Updates have been made to this chart.



Dr. Sircus indicates that coronavirus infectivity is exquisitely sensitive to pH. For example, the MHV-A59 strain of coronavirus is quite stable at pH 6.0 (acidic) but becomes rapidly and irreversibly inactivated by brief treatment at pH 8.0 (alkaline). Human coronavirus strain 229E is maximally infective at pH 6.0. Infection of cells by murine coronavirus A59 at pH 6.0 (acidic) rather than pH 7.0 (neutral) yields a tenfold increase in the infectivity of the virus.

https://drsircus.com/general/viruses-are-ph-sensitive/

If you have been following the ASCEND diet, you know all about the amazing healing properties of an alkaline-rich diet. Inside, you will learn how baking soda became a cancer treatment as well as a virus buster. Try our candida buster concoction inside that can drastically reduce your acidosis.

When you attempt to open the pdf, you may get a scary warning. Pay it no attention. Great material inside! https://ourspiritnet.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/ascend-lesson-6-throat-chakra.pdf



Within a few hours of our post, the site was up and working again.



Here is what the community had to say about their terminated services. Seems like lots of folks are getting redpilled about Cloudflare.

We bundled up this important info for easy sharing: ELECTION MEDDLING BY THE SOCIALS

Just noticed this about ICANN – clearly a propaganda and censorship platform for the Pilgrims Society from its beginnings inside the Highlands Group.

Accessed Mar. 05, 2020

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#highland-forum

Note: Esther Dyson (CIA)

Accessed Mar. 05, 2020

https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/board-of-directors

Note: Esther Dyson (CIA)

