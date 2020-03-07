.

Make sure to subscribe to www.truthbits.blog to continue receiving important audio updates from Betsy and Thomas, the AFI miners, Conclave and team… and, of course, Tyla, Douglas, Michael, and the AIM cats.

Save this link to access audios from the past.

https://archive.is/HGpfk

Make an archive copy for yourself by going to archive.is and making a duplicate url for your own records. We want to thank the AIM PATRIOT who put these files together for us and who has made them available to our community. He put a lot on the line to preserve these for you. We can say more after we win the war – but for now he knows who he is and he knows why we cannot communicate with him on an open line. He is a brave freedom warrior.

Here’s another version: https://tinyurl.com/tl2ofw3

.

.

Great sign to print and post in public restrooms, at the office…heck, even in the family bathroom!

And just like that, Democrats were against hand washing.

.

.

.

.

.

Here is the Queen’s chief American propagandist trying to keep your attention away from the evil British Empire.

.

.

.

This is YOU… now that you heard Douglas explain the effects of Mars hitting Pluto from late March – December. Grab your cheesecake and lattes, patriots. The global theater is gonna be better to follow than anything propaganda television has to offer.

.

.

.

This meme is significant because where it was trending – in a low level information zone. Even the brainwashed are beginning to see things that are awakening them.

.

Mike Robinson posts:

The Democratic Party continues to believe that 2016 didn’t happen … that the voters made a terrible mistake … and that when given a second chance to elect Hillary Clinton, they will do so.

Clinton’s the one who took the money in 2016 to advance the corporate agenda and she’s still got those bills on her desk waiting to be signed into law. Yes, it will be a few busy weeks spent destroying “Make America Great Again,” but as soon as people come to accept that the Deep State can manipulate the voting machines to elect whomever they want, the American people will surely come around to the usual routine: Clinton, Clinton, Bush-X, Bush-X, Chelsea, Chelsea, Bush-Y, Bush-Y … honestly, “this is the way it has to be.” At least, according to them. A thoroughly entrenched, ossified, political order that only experienced four years of momentary disruption … don’t worry, we’ll fix it.

.

.

.

.

.

.

….Then changes his mind when all the testimony is behind closed doors and he can access the damage control needed.

.

.

.

.

. . Thieves Casually Burglarize Store In CA . . . . Keep your friends, family, and social network calm during this false flag operation being run by the evil British Empire. They call it operation coronavirus. The corona is code word for “the crown”. Make copies of the “wash your hands” sign at the top of the page and start memeing it in public and office restrooms. For a little spice add a sigil sticker. . . Kenny Chesney – American Kids . A pop quiz for those who send us emails to correct typos and word spellings. If you can read this OUT LOUD you have a strong mind and an ability to read what we write, even with a few typos here and there. Take the test below and see for yourself. Some say that if you can pass this test, Alzheimer’s is a long way down the road for you….not so sure for Joe Biden 7H15 M3554G3 53RV35 7O PR0V3 H0W 0UR M1ND5 C4N D0 4M4Z1NG 7H1NG5! 1MPR3551V3 7H1NG5! 1N 7H3 B3G1NN1NG 17 WA5 H4RD BU7 N0W, 0N 7H15 LIN3 Y0UR M1ND 1S R34D1NG 17 4U70M471C4LLY W17H0U7 3V3N 7H1NK1NG 4B0U7 17, B3 PROUD! 0NLY C3R741N P30PL3 C4N R3AD 7H15! Some say that only sharp minds can read this. If you can raed this, you have a sgtrane mnid, too. Can you raed this? Olny 55 people out of 100 can. Now, take the quiz. Read it out loud. I cdnuolt blveiee that I cluod aulaclty uesdnatnrd what I was rdanieg. The phaonmneal pweor of the hmuan mnid, aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy; it dseno’t mtaetr in what oerdr the ltteres in a word are, the olny iproamtnt tihng is that the frsit and last ltteer be in the rghit pclae. The rset can be a taotl mses and you can still raed it whotuit a pboerlm. This is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the word as a wlohe. Azanmig huh? Yaeh and I awlyas tghuhot slpeling was ipmorantt! . For all of you that listened to Douglas discuss the astrological indications of March – December 2020 in the Betsy and Thomas audio above, AIM Patriot Robert M. wrote a note to Douglas and submitted some pictures. We will leave it here for our Conclave astrology buffs to review. Keep in mind that Douglas gave astrological advice to Nancy Reagan back in the day. So we know first hand that these indications have value, even to world leaders. If you would like Douglas to continue discussing this topic, let us know. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.