.

Eye Of The Storm

.

Great sign to print and post in public restrooms, at the office…heck, even in the family bathroom!

And just like that, Democrats were against hand washing.

wash hands trump

.

Betsy and Thomas Catch a Few Swamp Gators

buy the dip thumbnail

.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci running damage control for Pirbright Institute

.

The Coronavirus porkulos bill jumped up by $500,000,000 in the last few minutes before final vote

.

coronavirus door

Job growth smashes expectations for February as unemployment falls back to 3.5%

.

Here is the Queen’s chief American propagandist trying to keep your attention away from the evil British Empire.

john solomon tweet

.

Lindsey ‘Amnesty Grahamnesty’ Touts DACA Amnesty to Trump

.

Trump steals Dems’ thunder with smart immigration policy, leaving them nothing but illegals

.

This is YOU… now that you heard Douglas explain the effects of Mars hitting Pluto from late March – December. Grab your cheesecake and lattes, patriots. The global theater is gonna be better to follow than anything propaganda television has to offer.

baby yoda pepe

.

Public Concern Raised Over Joe Biden’s Mental Health

.

schumer roberts supreme garrison

.

This meme is significant because where it was trending – in a low level information zone. Even the brainwashed are beginning to see things that are awakening them.

social media purges

.

Mike Robinson posts:

clinton_cashThe Democratic Party continues to believe that 2016 didn’t happen … that the voters made a terrible mistake … and that when given a second chance to elect Hillary Clinton, they will do so.

Clinton’s the one who took the money in 2016 to advance the corporate agenda and she’s still got those bills on her desk waiting to be signed into law. Yes, it will be a few busy weeks spent destroying “Make America Great Again,” but as soon as people come to accept that the Deep State can manipulate the voting machines to elect whomever they want, the American people will surely come around to the usual routine: Clinton, Clinton, Bush-X, Bush-X, Chelsea, Chelsea, Bush-Y, Bush-Y … honestly, “this is the way it has to be.” At least, according to them. A thoroughly entrenched, ossified, political order that only experienced four years of momentary disruption … don’t worry, we’ll fix it.

.

schumer godfather

.

Sigal

.

Fox News election town hall with Trump is most watched in cable history

.biden 2020

James Wood tweet
WHOA. Listen.

.

FISA court mistakenly says Fusion GPS was digging up dirt on Hillary Clinton, not Trump

.

Mitt Romney signals that he may kill Burisma subpoena

….Then changes his mind when all the testimony is behind closed doors and he can access the damage control needed.

Mitt Romney Will Vote for Biden-Burisma Probe Subpoena

elephants romney

.

Gaetz: FBI Applies ‘Double Standard’ Based on Ideology in Investigating Congressional Death Threats

.

biden clinton 2020

.

How Earth Moves

.

Moral Panic

.

.hunter biden

.

Keep your friends, family, and social network calm during this false flag operation being run by the evil British Empire. They call it operation coronavirus. The corona is code word for “the crown”.

Make copies of the “wash your hands” sign at the top of the page and start memeing it in public and office restrooms. For a little spice add a sigil sticker.

purell

.

schumer stretcher democrat

.

Kenny Chesney – American Kids

.

A pop quiz for those who send us emails to correct typos and word spellings.

If you can read this OUT LOUD you have a strong mind and an ability to read what we write, even with a few typos here and there. Take the test below and see for yourself. Some say that if you can pass this test, Alzheimer’s is a long way down the road for you….not so sure for Joe Biden

7H15      M3554G3

53RV35      7O      PR0V3

H0W         0UR      M1ND5      C4N

D0        4M4Z1NG       7H1NG5!

1MPR3551V3           7H1NG5!

 

1N        7H3       B3G1NN1NG

17        WA5      H4RD      BU7

N0W,       0N    7H15       LIN3

Y0UR         M1ND      1S

R34D1NG 17         4U70M471C4LLY

W17H0U7            3V3N

7H1NK1NG      4B0U7     17,

B3      PROUD!        0NLY

C3R741N          P30PL3

C4N  R3AD           7H15!

 

Some say that only sharp minds can read this.

If you can raed this, you have a sgtrane mnid, too.

Can you raed this? Olny 55 people out of 100 can.

Now, take the quiz. Read it out loud.

I cdnuolt blveiee that I cluod aulaclty uesdnatnrd what I was rdanieg.  The phaonmneal pweor of the hmuan mnid, aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy; it dseno’t mtaetr in what oerdr the ltteres in a word are, the olny iproamtnt tihng is that the frsit and last ltteer be in the rghit pclae.  The rset can be a taotl mses and you can still raed it whotuit a pboerlm.  This is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the word as a wlohe.  Azanmig huh?  Yaeh and I awlyas tghuhot slpeling was ipmorantt!

.

Conclave

For all of you that listened to Douglas discuss the astrological indications of March – December 2020 in the Betsy and Thomas audio above, AIM Patriot Robert M. wrote a note to Douglas and submitted some pictures. We will leave it here for our Conclave astrology buffs to review.

Keep in mind that Douglas gave astrological advice to Nancy Reagan back in the day. So we know first hand that these indications have value, even to world leaders. If you would like Douglas to continue discussing this topic, let us know.

astrology 1

astrology - 1

astrology - 2

astrology - 3

astrology 2

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

