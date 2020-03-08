.

It’s a world-wide false flag operation. The globalists are trying to crash the stock market, ruin the economy, inflate currencies, and hide centuries of their heinous crimes from humanity. But we are all awake now and yawn – ho hum – aren’t swallowing their lame attempts to terrorize us.

Buy the dips and wash your hands.

“Royal guards detained Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef on Friday after they were accused of plotting a palace coup aimed at unseating the crown prince — heir to the Saudi throne — an Arab official and a Western official told AFP.”

Think about this, patriots: The CIA has been running regime changes and coups all over the world. In America, the Pilgrims Society runs propaganda campaigns on Americans so that we would never think about a coup actually happening in our country. We are taught in the public school indoctrination centers that this is what happens in third world or unstable countries, never in a country like ours.

This was bullsh*t propaganda, folks. Now take your redpill and wake up to truth. We have shown you the evidence so time to start preaching to anyone not awake.

The British Imperial Empire still rules the planet and America. The Queen of England, Nazi mother of randy Andy and Chuckie the pedophiles, ran an overthrow attempt on America’s beloved leader Donald J. Trump.

She had help, of course. Look no further than these operatives: Pilgrims Society (#1 terrorist group in the world), the Privy Council (Richard Dearlove, Andrew Wood, Arvinder Sambei, Geoffrey Pattie, and company), crown prosecutors (Alison Saunders) who plotted with the Ohrs over dinner, and an entire cadre of on-the-ground soldiers from the Senior Executive Services (to name a few members: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, Robert Muller, James Comey, Christopher Wray, Gina Haspel, Rob Rosenstein, Jeff Sessions, a few James Bakers, Loretta Lynch, Valerie ‘planet of the apes’ Jarrett, and more.)

If your alternative media channel is not discussing this at length, then you have found yourself in a limited hangout.

Folks: this is what is really going on. The coronavirus false flag is their attempt to cover up espionage, acts of war, and many other international crimes.

When does the American purge of dissidents begin?

We are counting on the new team that President Trump is assembling to reveal this to the American people and start purging dissidents and destroying the planet’s enemy – the British Imperial Empire. Please get your network up-to-speed so that we can give these patriots our full support.

“We have now learned for sure that the Democrats don’t want anything to do with Crazy Bernie. Rigged? First @amyklobuchar & @PeteButtigieg quit the race & come out for Sleepy Joe BEFORE Super Tuesday. Pocahontas says NO & quits race AFTER ELECTION, thereby depriving Bernie of at….

…least 5 States & the Nomination. Did the DNC & Dems tell Elizabeth Warren to wait? If so, they were deadly, the race would have been over, & Bernie would have won. Dirty double dealing? Nobody knows for sure, & history will be the judge. But I say, here we go AGAIN, Bernie!”



• Roll out a set of draconian restrictions on Internet usage to curtail free speech

• Enforce mandatory flu vaccine programs and childhood vaccination schedules

• Expand the global chemical geoengineering operations unimpeded

• Transition the world community of nations to a cashless digital currency

• Complete the military deployment of 5G worldwide without protests

• Advance the build-out of the Internet of Things wherever 5G is operational

• Construction of Smart Cities wherever 5G and IoT are sufficiently developed

• Implementation of digital identification for every human being via microchipping

• Regulate all social media utilities and blogging platforms to vastly limit truth dissemination

Everything you need to know, you should have learned in kindergarten, unless your school was using Common Crap Curriculum and Chicago math. Here is a refresher and something to share with the children and young families in your network.

Here is one for the older kids in your network

Steele was hired by opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which was funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the Perkins Coie law firm. Perkins Coie was paid more than $12 million between 2016 and 2017 for its work. Fusion GPS was paid $50,000 per month from Perkins Coie, and Steele was paid roughly $168,000 by Fusion GPS.

“I stand by the integrity of our work, our sources, and what we did,” Steele told the students on Friday, adding, “Trump himself doesn’t like intelligence because its ground truth is inconvenient for him.”

The current flu season has hit 32 million Americans, resulting in 18,000 deaths, and the vaccine that was selected for the flu season was limited in its effectiveness. Yet, we are not doing a daily flu death countdown. Source

AIM Patriot Conrad writes:

Hi Douglas and Tyla, I have been dependent on you folks exclusively for the definitive truth of what is really going on in this construct of a reality presented to us, the simple folk. Your depth of knowledge is mind boggling and for three years now, you have been so prolific in your research and exposure of the truth that I regret to admit that I have not been committed enough to watch all of your un-matched presentations.

I am having trouble finding an archive of your work in order to refer to your work as I do relentlessly when trying to counter my leftist-brainwashed siblings and my more conservative but exposed children and face book friends. I think you have many loyal attendees who count on you for your unmatched revelations. No one else can do what you do or have done. Please tell me that you haven’t ended your most self sacrificing, risky but important work!

As a 65 year old I will totally understand if you need to now concentrate on each other. If so please know that you are greatly loved and have performed Gods work and have made a great contribution to humanity. I love you both. Please let me know where to find your past work uncensored and do notify me of anything new you create. Most kind regards and love.

Our reply: Conrad, we will be re-posting the videos that were taken down by VIMEO. This audience is so far ahead the narrative that a video or audio 3 months old at AIM4Truth is still two years ahead of the media – including lots of indie channels that are as bad as main stream propaganda.

All re-uploads will be posted directly on our site and at http://www.truthbits.blog as separate posts. We will also add mp3 download links. We encourage you to make copies, as well. This is TRUTH. Future generations will need to know it.

This is the AIM School of Truth and listening to a lecture again is sometimes better the second time around because you know more and understand the material deeper. Here is an archive for easy access: https://archive.is/HGpfk

The video below was posted on our Vimeo channel on January 16, 2020. Here is a replay:

The State of Impeachment – Betsy & Thomas

Betsy and Thomas look at the state of impeachment in this week’s episode of Drain the Swamp. For those interested in what Donald Trump has to say about John Roberts and to grab the link to all of our audios in one file, see: patriots4truth.org/2020/01/15/what-does-president-trump-think-of-john-roberts/

See the week’s CAT REPORT: aim4truth.org/2020/01/16/cat-report-273/

mp3 download: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/betsy-and-thomas-1-16-20-audio.mp3

Trump Retweet

As a result of President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, every state lab in the Country can now conduct Coronavirus testing. pic.twitter.com/7lZjHaFX0o

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 8, 2020

This video below captures the history of where we have traveled on the Trump Train. Next stop is 2020 and the best is yet to come! This is the Great Information War and we are all information warriors.

What have you done this week to troll the truth?

More attacks on free speech in the socials

Be best. Dare to be different. The world is full of the ordinary. If You Think You Do Not Fit Into The Crowd, Then THIS IS FOR YOU!

BE BEST!