Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Do I expect the market to be volatile? Yes, I do. Will it be for the faint of heart? No, it won’t. For the record I am not offering any advice nor any strategy regarding the stock market. I personally am buying because I believe in America, and I believe in this President. https://t.co/Wbs5T1XobR

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

For all of those people who have a 12 day investment horizon. Let’s check back in 18 months, 36 months… By the way, great job as “Senior Advisor” to @MikeBloomberg – you might go down as spearheading the most f—ing incompetent campaign in political history.

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 10, 2020

Is this being done to keep the Lega Nord party from growing its massive outdoor rallies this year? Will other countries do the same, use coronavirus as an excuse to silence growing citizen resistance to globalism?

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Don’t listen to their propaganda evil. The media is the enemy. Turn off your television, including FOX NEWS – unless there is an interview with someone that you must see. It’s the patriotic thing to do during the Great Information War.

The Daily Telegraph and the Empire Press Union helped create modern wireless telegraphy, bioweaponry via Wellcome Trust, and their uses in propaganda and mass mind control to “make public opinion” (1909). See The 200-year Propaganda War.

Roger Highfield. (Aug. 25, 2008). Deactivate Brain’s Selected Parts Using a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. Daily Telegraph.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-08-25-Deactivate-ur-Brain-s-Selected-Parts-Use-Transcranial-Magnetic-Stimulation-by-Roger-Highfield-Daily-Telegraph.mp4

No wonder he wants to stop holding “large indoor campaign events”. There aren’t any.

Ouch…. Biden Rally https://t.co/2UgBaQdEvr

Joe Biden has clear signs of Alzheimer’s. But what would I know? I’m only a medical dr who specialises in this area of medicine

What’s really going on with the banksters? This is what happens when they pushed the 2001 and 2008 banking crisises down the road. They have nothing left to prey upon, except one another.

Patriots, stay calm. Stay out of the way. Wash your hands. Buy the dips. Don’t let their fearmongering and propaganda distract you. Stay focused on the BIG WIN.

Have you made your family plans to attend the next Trump rally in your area? By doing so, you are sending the ruling elite a big F-U to globalism, George Soros, Hillary Clinton, SES, the swamp, the Pilgrims Society…..all these bad boys and girls.

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer said, “You will pay the price for this. You won’t know what HIT YOU.” That is far beyond simple rhetoric. That is a physical threat, or at least a threat that you better vote for us.” Trouble ahead!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

The Obama/Biden Administration is the most corrupt Administration in the history of our Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Patriots around the world now know about the Evil British Empire and their FAILED attempt to overthrow Donald. J. Trump. The royals just don’t know how big our movement is and how many of us are wide awake. Help our British patriots free themselves and Julian Assange from the evil bitch Queen and her nasty Privy Council handlers.

‘I have the memo that shows Hunter Biden was engaged in a 14.6 million dollar MONEY LAUNDERING scheme. The prosecutor got that 3 days before he was fired. The prosecutor has been POISONED. … He was POISONED with MERCURY. Never even covered in the American press.’ @RudyGiuliani . . .

William Shatner 3-part with Michael McKibben in 2008. Yes, folks, we know that this was a promo type video. The important thing here is that Michael was being amazing in 2008 just as he and his mining team at AFI are amazing now. So amazing that the U.S. Military and Obama Executive Office STOLE their technology, made it look like eye-candy (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube), then tricked us into giving up our personal info so that the DARPA can control and surveil citizens all over the world:

http://leaderphone.com/endorsements.html

Start Steve at 2:35 Hillary Clinton ADMITS that the Nationalist Right Is WINNING and TAKING OVER the Media

.@HillaryClinton says she won’t be a running mate if Joe but I didn’t ask. She says she’s going to be supporting the nominee.

Makes me wonder what kind of crooked tricks they got up their sleeve now. pic.twitter.com/fMasZvdQwx

— Josh Cremeans “DirtyTruth” (@AKA_RealDirty) March 10, 2020

Gobberwarts posts:

2002- SARS 2003 – SARS 2004 – SARS 2005 – Dengue fever, Yellow fever 2006 – Plague, Malaria, Dengue fever, Chikungunya virus 2007 – Ebola, Cholera, Poliomyelitis, Dengue fever 2008 – Dengue fever, Cholera, Hand, foot and mouth disease, Bubonic plague 2009 – Cholera, Dengue fever, Hepatitis B, Mumps, Meningitis, Influenza 2010 – Cholera 2011 – Measles, Hand foot and mouth disease, Dengue fever 2012 – Yellow fever, MERS 2013 – Measles, Ebola virus, Chikungunya 2014 – Bubonic plague, Jaundice (primarily Hepatitis E, but also Hepatitis A) 2015 – Influenza A virus subtype H1N1, Zika virus 2016 – Zika virus, Yellow fever, Cholera 2017 – Japanese encephalitis 2018 – Nipah virus, Ebola virus 2019 – Measles, COVID-19 2020 – COVID-19 .

AIM Patriot M. (Denmark) writes:

Beste Bestsy en Thomas en alle medewerkers,

Mag ik a.u.b. ook uw nieuwsbrief ontvangen.

Dan ben ik sneller en beter op de hoogte van alles op deze planeet.

Dank.

Ons antwoord: Goed om te horen dat je een waarheidsstrijder bent in Denemarken. Ons volgen is eenvoudig. Plaats uw e-mailadres in het vak Abonneren (dit is de zwarte doos in elk afzonderlijk bericht). Veel services zoals YaHoo, gMail, AOL en anderen zullen onze e-mails echter aan u censureren, dus let op uw ongewenste postbus. Het beste is om dit dagelijks bij ons te controleren. We plaatsen op:

http://www.aim4truth.org

http://www.patriots4truth.org

http://www.truthbits.org

God zegene de Deense patriotten!

Nice picture, Ben, but this is not the BLACK SWAN event that will be coming. Black swans come out of nowhere – totally unexpected. Coronavirus is a run-of-the-mill globalist false flag operation, not a black swan and we have all been waiting for a stock market correction…when good, solid American company stocks are ON SALE.

The black swan theory or theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise, has a major effect, and is often inappropriately rationalized after the fact with the benefit of hindsight. The term is based on an ancient saying that presumed black swans did not exist – a saying that became reinterpreted to teach a different lesson after black swans were discovered in the wild. Wikipedia

AIM Patriot Theresa writes:

Thank you for leaving Vimeo . Since the beginning your videos have been censored by

Vimeo in Switzerland – at least in my village south of Basel. It is wonderful to hear your

voices again! For over three years now your work has been a source of inspiration and

courage to me in these most challenging times. My heartfelt gratitude to you,Tyla and

Douglas, and Michael and all your coworkers!

Our reply: Here’s the latest audio archive, Theresa. Please share the link with your friends. https://archive.is/wip/fbeGa

If you are in parts of the world where you are not permitted to hear such truth revelations, please take this archive and share it wide and far. We need patriots to be awake and engaged – together patriots around the world are going to

MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN

AIM Patriot Blanch is activating her voice on the internet and we cheer her courage.

“I’ve reсently started a website, the info you provide on this web site has helped me

tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.”

Our material is for YOU to use. We collect the best, most relevant, headlines in America. We provide analysis so deep that 17 U.S. intelligence agencies still haven’t caught up to our revelations. We produce our videos and audios so that you can post on your own video platform to help you grow your audience of patriots.

Begin growing your audience and creating your own network of INFLUENCE. In today’s internet, we don’t count metrics as success. We measure our success by the influence we have in the world.

At one time, Blanch, we only had a handful of readers. Today over 10,000 subscribers receive our combined publications directly. Another few ten thousands drop in to view our material on a daily basis. Wink…and you have to be one of the WOKE people in the world to keep reading our material. Very high level stuff in here.

One of those methods was using a device called a nebulizer. And an alternative method was using a device called a cool mist vaporizer.