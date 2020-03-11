.
“The future doesn’t belong to globalists; it belongs to patriots.” – GEOTUS
Our pathetic, slow moving Federal Reserve, headed by Jay Powell, who raised rates too fast and lowered too late, should get our Fed Rate down to the levels of our competitor nations. They now have as much as a two point advantage, with even bigger currency help. Also, stimulate!
The Federal Reserve must be a leader, not a very late follower, which it has been!
Iranian Ex-President Ahmadinejad Demands WHO ‘Identify Lab That Produced’ Chinese Virus
If he were really serious about having this question answered, he would follow up on what the BRITISH EMPIRE has been doing since Cecil Rhodes began his 200-year plan to take over the world. Don’t be as clueless as Ahmadinejad. Know your history and follow the poisonous trail from Henry deWorms (Rothschild) to the Queen’s Pirbright and QinetiQ.
Learn more about Cecil John Rhodes and his failing 200-year plan.
Perhaps Iranian Ex-President Ahmadinejad would understand this information in cartoon form:
Raw video – so you can share on your own platform: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/leader-theft.mp4
Rand Paul: $8.3B in emergency funds to fight coronavirus should come from ‘foreign welfare’
.
Rigged: Jim Clyburn Suggests DNC Cancel Debates and Primaries, Anoint Biden
Mini-Tuesday Takeaways: The DNC Club Has Bernie Surrounded – Now Comes The Terms For Exit
Drudge continues to fearmonger with outrageous propaganda pushed by the globalists. Headlines can be dangerous for your mental health – so be warned and stay away from FAKE NEWS outlets.
Alabama patriots cast their vote for Coach Tommy Tuberville, not that globalist p.o.s. SES scumbag Jeff Sessions who is trying to protect the swamp for its corrupt URANIUM ONE operation.
The Italy situation described below sounds more like a financial crisis hiding as a virus. Remember how they tried to hide their fraudulent Brady Bonds issued to Russian criminal oligarchs by detonating the Twin Towers? Who could forget the central bank’s botched bundled housing derivatives in 2008? Bankers are always trying to blame someone else on their mega financial crimes. They love hiding their problems by stirring up war and conflict.
Or is this move to protect the Vatican from a Muslim invasion?
Italy Suspends Mortgage Payments, Businesses Dying As Panicked Residents Hoard Food
Never let a crisis go to waste, especially when wine and romance are involved!
AIM Patriot Mark texted us: “I think I figured out the lockdown in Italia, they have a native population problem there, very low, during the lockdown I think these next 3 weeks will produce an extraordinary new population of Italians, the food the wine, being locked inside…. tanti tanti Bambini !!!”
How Vodafone Italy turned Milan into an extensive 5G testbed
Report: Trump Pitches 0% Payroll Tax For Rest of Year to Combat Coronavirus
“The reduction in revenue could be made up for by borrowing, which the government can now do at the lowest rates that have ever been available. Alternatively, the government could self-fund the programs the same way the Federal Reserve currently self-funds its bond-purchases in the quantitative easing and overnight repo programs, simply by crediting bank accounts with dollars not linked to a collection from the private sector.”
Trump Retweet
This is your daily reminder that it took Barack Obama until October of 2009 to declare Swine Flu a National Health Emergency
It began in April of ‘09 but Obama waited until 20,000 people in the US had been hospitalized & 1,000+ had died
Where was the media hysteria then?
If by Rudyard Kipling – Inspirational Poetry
Military Surgeon: ‘Trump Is Right’ on the Seasonal Flu Being More Dangerous than Coronavirus
AIM Patriot Martin writes:
Solution to get Trump is 4 years back…
BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS NOW SCHEDULED FOR 2024
Thanks for all your works ️️
“The fact of the oncoming collapse itself should not be a surprise- especially when one is reminded of the $1.5 quadrillion of derivatives which has taken over a world economy which generates a mere $80 trillion/year in measurable goods and trade. These nebulous bets on insurance on bets on collateralized debts known as derivatives didn’t even exist a few decades ago, and the fact is that no matter what the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have attempted to do to stop a new rupture of this overextended casino bubble of an economy in recent months, nothing has worked.
Zero to negative percent interest rates haven’t worked, opening overnight repo loans of $100 billion/night to failing banks hasn’t worked- nor has the return of quantitative easing which restarted on October 17 in earnest. No matter what these financial wizards try to do, things just keep getting worse. Rather than acknowledge what is actually happening, scapegoats have been selected to shift the blame away from reality to the point that the current crisis is actually being blamed on the Coronavirus!” READ MORE
Saudi-Initiated All-Out Oil War Could Lead To Collapse Of Kingdom Itself
Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in a Manhattan criminal courtroom Wednesday to 23 years for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress — a landmark sentencing in the #MeToo era. Read more.
Keep the faith, patriots. We will get through this coronavirus propaganda! Stay calm. Wash your hands…..and really not necessary to stock-pile toilet tissue.
BIG Gospel Choir “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”
Stark raving Hillary
Hildabeast says: “We now have more and more reports from different places in the country, but led by Fox News and Breitbart and others, it’s going to be about my emails, a totally, you know, bogus, finished, nonsense attack on me. . . .
Hunter Biden to Skip Court Appearance, Cites Coronavirus, Pregnant Wife
Alex Jones Denies DWI Charge, Texas Newspaper Confirms He Was Below Legal Limit
Will Joe Biden ask globalist Mitt Romney to be on the ticket as Vice President? He is a globalist, just like Joe… and all the people who support Biden, like the ones that he will be adding to his cabinet – Sally Yates, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Elizabeth Warren, P. P. Butt.
#TrumpFanGirls
Calling on all Trump fangirls! Get your style on, your attitude up, and yourself to a rally.
FANGIRLS WANTED: Join the Trump Victory Team from March 13th – 19th for a National Week of Training to celebrate Women’s History Month. Sign up for a training in your neighborhood and get prepared to fight for America First values in November. We need supporters like YOU to help us make this National Week of Training the BEST yet.
Here comes all-talk-no-do Josh Hawley, another globalist hiding out as a conservative Republican. Notice how he is always first on the scene to submit bills that placate immediate concerns, but never follows up or gets anything done. He’s a spinmeister. Is Hawley the republican version of P. P. Butt?
Josh Hawley, Richard Blumenthal Call for DOJ Investigation into Google Search
Fauci On Coronavirus In US: ‘It’s Going To Get Worse’
Mike Robinson adds two-cents:
Corona is already on its way out of the headlines. They wanted a bad public-health crisis but this virus is not nearly nasty enough to carry the freight. Fact is, when you “catch a cold” it is very likely that what you “caught” was a member of the Corona family. 🤷♂️
AIM Patriot Steve ponders something that many of you have regarding 5G:
A short term solution would be or the citizenry to destroy the 5G streetlights. If it is urban warfare they want , good old fashioned militia minded people take matters in their own hands. Also I’m sorry I’m pessimistic, we need to print and publicize a list of the elite. I am not going sit by idly and let them run over us.
Barr backs House surveillance bill
The Ballad of the Green Berets performed by Letters from Home Singers
Yes, we know the dialect is hard to understand unless you are from the heart of America. We happen to speak redneck in our home, as many of you do. Second language.
State Trooper Stops Morons
And for those of you who made it to the end of the Cat Report, here’s a special silly treat for the kitties in your network.
Cats and Bell
Presidential Tweets Today
