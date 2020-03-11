.

“The future doesn’t belong to globalists; it belongs to patriots.” – GEOTUS

Our pathetic, slow moving Federal Reserve, headed by Jay Powell, who raised rates too fast and lowered too late, should get our Fed Rate down to the levels of our competitor nations. They now have as much as a two point advantage, with even bigger currency help. Also, stimulate!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

The Federal Reserve must be a leader, not a very late follower, which it has been!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

If he were really serious about having this question answered, he would follow up on what the BRITISH EMPIRE has been doing since Cecil Rhodes began his 200-year plan to take over the world. Don’t be as clueless as Ahmadinejad. Know your history and follow the poisonous trail from Henry deWorms (Rothschild) to the Queen’s Pirbright and QinetiQ.

Perhaps Iranian Ex-President Ahmadinejad would understand this information in cartoon form:

Drudge continues to fearmonger with outrageous propaganda pushed by the globalists. Headlines can be dangerous for your mental health – so be warned and stay away from FAKE NEWS outlets.

Alabama patriots cast their vote for Coach Tommy Tuberville, not that globalist p.o.s. SES scumbag Jeff Sessions who is trying to protect the swamp for its corrupt URANIUM ONE operation.

The Italy situation described below sounds more like a financial crisis hiding as a virus. Remember how they tried to hide their fraudulent Brady Bonds issued to Russian criminal oligarchs by detonating the Twin Towers? Who could forget the central bank’s botched bundled housing derivatives in 2008? Bankers are always trying to blame someone else on their mega financial crimes. They love hiding their problems by stirring up war and conflict.

Or is this move to protect the Vatican from a Muslim invasion?

Never let a crisis go to waste, especially when wine and romance are involved!

AIM Patriot Mark texted us: “I think I figured out the lockdown in Italia, they have a native population problem there, very low, during the lockdown I think these next 3 weeks will produce an extraordinary new population of Italians, the food the wine, being locked inside…. tanti tanti Bambini !!!”

. . Bulgaria Floods Evros River to Prevent Migrants Storming Greek Borders . Report: Trump Pitches 0% Payroll Tax For Rest of Year to Combat Coronavirus “The reduction in revenue could be made up for by borrowing, which the government can now do at the lowest rates that have ever been available. Alternatively, the government could self-fund the programs the same way the Federal Reserve currently self-funds its bond-purchases in the quantitative easing and overnight repo programs, simply by crediting bank accounts with dollars not linked to a collection from the private sector.”

Trump Retweet

This is your daily reminder that it took Barack Obama until October of 2009 to declare Swine Flu a National Health Emergency

It began in April of ‘09 but Obama waited until 20,000 people in the US had been hospitalized & 1,000+ had died

Where was the media hysteria then?

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 9, 2020

AIM Patriot Martin writes:

Solution to get Trump is 4 years back …

BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS NOW SCHEDULED FOR 2024

Thanks for all your works ️ ️

“The fact of the oncoming collapse itself should not be a surprise- especially when one is reminded of the $1.5 quadrillion of derivatives which has taken over a world economy which generates a mere $80 trillion/year in measurable goods and trade. These nebulous bets on insurance on bets on collateralized debts known as derivatives didn’t even exist a few decades ago, and the fact is that no matter what the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have attempted to do to stop a new rupture of this overextended casino bubble of an economy in recent months, nothing has worked.

Zero to negative percent interest rates haven’t worked, opening overnight repo loans of $100 billion/night to failing banks hasn’t worked- nor has the return of quantitative easing which restarted on October 17 in earnest. No matter what these financial wizards try to do, things just keep getting worse. Rather than acknowledge what is actually happening, scapegoats have been selected to shift the blame away from reality to the point that the current crisis is actually being blamed on the Coronavirus!” READ MORE

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in a Manhattan criminal courtroom Wednesday to 23 years for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress — a landmark sentencing in the #MeToo era. Read more.

Keep the faith, patriots. We will get through this coronavirus propaganda! Stay calm. Wash your hands…..and really not necessary to stock-pile toilet tissue.

Hildabeast says: “We now have more and more reports from different places in the country, but led by Fox News and Breitbart and others, it’s going to be about my emails, a totally, you know, bogus, finished, nonsense attack on me. . . .

Will Joe Biden ask globalist Mitt Romney to be on the ticket as Vice President? He is a globalist, just like Joe… and all the people who support Biden, like the ones that he will be adding to his cabinet – Sally Yates, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Elizabeth Warren, P. P. Butt.

#TrumpFanGirls

Calling on all Trump fangirls! Get your style on, your attitude up, and yourself to a rally.

Here comes all-talk-no-do Josh Hawley, another globalist hiding out as a conservative Republican. Notice how he is always first on the scene to submit bills that placate immediate concerns, but never follows up or gets anything done. He’s a spinmeister. Is Hawley the republican version of P. P. Butt?