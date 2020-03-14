.
Donald Trump Declares National Day of Prayer Amid Coronavirus Battle
Let us pray for America. For those in other countries, please name your country in the prayer. Let us all pray together today for peace on Earth.
President Trump and America’s coronavirus teams are looking for the source of coronavirus. In order to defeat the enemy coronavirus, we will need to know its source.Where did it come from? Who patented it? How was it released? Is there a bigger agenda in play?
At the same time, President Trump has also called for the source of the coup.
WOZWER – we are going to have a two-fer here, folks, because both roads lead to the old biddy and her Privy Council stooges. And the best part is she is not only America’s MOST WANTED…she is probably your country’s, too, as the British Imperial Empire has wrecked havoc worldwide for many centuries. The British warlords at Pirbright and QinetiQ released this virus in Wuhan and then blamed the Chinese.
Is Chairman Xi such a pooh-bear that he is going to allow the Queen to get away with this? Where is your courage, Xi that you would let a woman and her pedophile entourage do this to your face and then blame China for releasing the deadly virus, destroying your reputation and trade deals all around the world?
Google’s Supreme Court bid to legalize intellectual property theft
What about the theft of social media, Google? You and your IBM Eclipse Foundation thieves owe Leader Technologies big bucks for this theft!
“In 2010, the tech firm Oracle sounded the alarm that Google copied its Java software application-program interfaces (API) for Google’s Android smartphone without a license. In the litigation that followed, a federal appellate court twice ruled for Oracle, rejecting Google’s main defense that it made “fair use” of Oracle’s code.
Google argues that API ought to not be copyrightable, because innovation would be unduly stifled. But that’s exactly backward: It is allowing conglomerates to pilfer code that would stifle innovation. Google’s definition of “fair use” is so broad, it would allow the exception to swallow the rule — which is aimed at protecting the hard work of others.”
CrowdStrike’s Russian co-founder bailed before it crashed
“NSC staffer Kash Patel has been chosen to serve as senior advisor to Amb. Richard Grenell, Acting DNI chief.
Mr. Patel previously worked for hero Congressman Devin Nunes and he wrote the 2-page FISA memo released by Nunes in February of 2018 alleging the FBI/DOJ improperly obtained four FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
Patel was the lead investigator who annihilated Schiff and the Democrats in the Russia collusion hoax.
According to sources who spoke to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge, Grenell and Patel are mandated to “clean house” including a “top to bottom” review of ODNI operations.” Read more
After the American Intelligence Media and Americans for Innovation busted Bill and Melinda Gates for their roles in coronavirus and Pirbright Institute, are you really surprised to see the rats jumping off the SS Globalist?
Bill Gates Resigns as Chairman of Microsoft
…also steps down from the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by his friend and fellow billionaire, Warren Buffett. Source
Apple Will Close all Retail Stores Outside China Until March 27th Due to Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS SOURCE DISCOVERED! ALSO UNCOVERS LORD PIRBRIGHT, A ROTHSCHILD, AS KEY TO THE 140-YR. PILGRIMS SOCIETY MONOPOLY OVER WORLD SOCIETY, COMMERCE & WAR
Dow pops 1,985 points as Trump’s national emergency enlists Google, Walmart in coronavirus fight
September 8, 2019
German Chancellor Merkel visits central China’s Wuhan
U.S. Southern Border Flooded with Nationals from Coronavirus Countries
The mother of all databases. Controlled by whom?
Coronavirus Testing – Coming Very Soon. They’ll be an APP for That
“A Tsunami Has Arrived” – Spanish Tourism Collapses
It was not just in Siena…all over the Country people sang from the balcony (being quarantined) at 18.00 for a flashmob called #affacciatiallafinestra against Covid-19.
James Woods: I’m Buying More Stock Because I Believe America Will Roar Back
Genome Research Limited to Lord Malloch-Brown
Fights, Thefts, Arguments as Toilet Paper Mania Wipes Across Globe
Tellman125 posts:
The DNC media is AGGRESSIVELY floating the idea of “BIDEN-OBAMA 2020,” w/ SleepyCreepy Joe choosing Big Mike Michelle, but FIRST the media will keep fueling corona-panic so that Michelle Obama, of the “Let’s move” and “healthy” school lunch program, will emerge as the fake savior of America’s health – see this arrangement of headlines:
FliesTheFlag replies:
Michelle Obama dick clips
Reddit is a Chinese owned company. Do your part to defeat coronavirus by deleting your account.
Let’s all work together, citizens of the planet to defeat the enemy coronavirus. “I’m going outside to get the mail.”
EASY RECIPE!! How to Make Colloidal Silver Water
Once you see how easy it is to make and how effective it is for year-round use, share it with neighbors and friends by gathering all the supplies and printing the recipe. Place supplies and recipe in a gift box. Tie a pretty little ribbon.
The globalists had their wee little death boxes.
Patriots can give out wee little health boxes.
Do your part to defeat coronavirus!
Koko’s Kittens (an empathic journey) We could all learn something from Koko.
.