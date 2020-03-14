.

Let us pray for America. For those in other countries, please name your country in the prayer. Let us all pray together today for peace on Earth.

President Trump and America’s coronavirus teams are looking for the source of coronavirus. In order to defeat the enemy coronavirus, we will need to know its source.Where did it come from? Who patented it? How was it released? Is there a bigger agenda in play?

At the same time, President Trump has also called for the source of the coup .

WOZWER – we are going to have a two-fer here, folks, because both roads lead to the old biddy and her Privy Council stooges. And the best part is she is not only America’s MOST WANTED…she is probably your country’s, too, as the British Imperial Empire has wrecked havoc worldwide for many centuries. The British warlords at Pirbright and QinetiQ released this virus in Wuhan and then blamed the Chinese.

Is Chairman Xi such a pooh-bear that he is going to allow the Queen to get away with this? Where is your courage, Xi that you would let a woman and her pedophile entourage do this to your face and then blame China for releasing the deadly virus, destroying your reputation and trade deals all around the world?

What about the theft of social media, Google? You and your IBM Eclipse Foundation thieves owe Leader Technologies big bucks for this theft!

“In 2010, the tech firm ­Oracle sounded the alarm that Google copied its Java software application-program interfaces (API) for Google’s Android smartphone without a license. In the litigation that followed, a federal appellate court twice ruled for Oracle, rejecting Google’s main defense that it made “fair use” of Oracle’s code.

Google argues that API ought to not be copyrightable, because ­innovation would be ­unduly stifled. But that’s exactly backward: It is allowing conglomerates to pilfer code that would stifle innovation. Google’s definition of “fair use” is so broad, it would allow the exception to swallow the rule — which is aimed at protecting the hard work of others.”

“NSC staffer Kash Patel has been chosen to serve as senior advisor to Amb. Richard Grenell, Acting DNI chief.

Mr. Patel previously worked for hero Congressman Devin Nunes and he wrote the 2-page FISA memo released by Nunes in February of 2018 alleging the FBI/DOJ improperly obtained four FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Patel was the lead investigator who annihilated Schiff and the Democrats in the Russia collusion hoax.

According to sources who spoke to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge, Grenell and Patel are mandated to “clean house” including a “top to bottom” review of ODNI operations.” Read more

After the American Intelligence Media and Americans for Innovation busted Bill and Melinda Gates for their roles in coronavirus and Pirbright Institute, are you really surprised to see the rats jumping off the SS Globalist?

…also steps down from the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by his friend and fellow billionaire, Warren Buffett. Source

September 8, 2019

The mother of all databases. Controlled by whom?

.



It was not just in Siena…all over the Country people sang from the balcony (being quarantined) at 18.00 for a flashmob called #affacciatiallafinestra against Covid-19.

