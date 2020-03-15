.

The @CDCgov has published guidelines on https://t.co/p9j7kZsD7bto enable every American to respond to this epidemic and to protect themselves, their families and their communities.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

This is brilliant. Lock in at all time low oil prices while simultaneously stimulating the economy. This will save the government billions of dollars! Well done @realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/OgONMVakXY

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 15, 2020

THE UNITED STATES LOVES ITALY! pic.twitter.com/DESUJ4QM41

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

. When your lower chakras begin to turn and awaken, you start paying attention to the bodily functions of those lower regions. Esoterically speaking, we are seeing a large group of people show signs that they are being awakened from their brainwashing slumber at the lowest levels – the foundation chakra. Hence, the toilet paper frenzy which is driving a product shortage so that everyone now has to be concerned if there is any in the stores. When your lower chakras begin to turn and awaken, you start paying attention to the bodily functions of those lower regions. Esoterically speaking, we are seeing a large group of people show signs that they are being awakened from their brainwashing slumber at the lowest levels – the foundation chakra. Hence, the toilet paper frenzy which is driving a product shortage so that everyone now has to be concerned if there is any in the stores. . We call this level of spiritual awakening “toilet paper consciousness”. . You may have already been through this stage yourself – Maybe a few years ago – after the controlled demolition of the World Trade Center or before the 2016 election – you bought extra toilet paper, just in case. .

The next stage of awakening is in the hara chakra. Expect to see a mass awareness about food shortages. Also more people will be paying attention to the sources of food, its quality and digestibility, and availability in the future. Expect the canned good isles to be skimpy.

We love how President Trump is attuned to awakening citizens through their heart chakra. We see a renewal of patriotism, love, prayer, devotion, and morality. In the physical realm, that might manifest in an interest in silver – like American Silver Eagle coins. When you couple the energetic quality of silver, along with fears of a central bank and fiat currency collapse, you may see more and more people cashing in their fiat currency for gold, silver, and hard assets. We see a renewal of patriotism, love, prayer, devotion, and morality. In the physical realm, that might manifest in an interest in silver – like. When you couple the energetic quality of silver, along with fears of a central bank and fiat currency collapse, you may see more and more people cashing in their fiat currency for gold, silver, and hard assets. Read more about heart chakra awakening.

If you want to know more about the physical process of ascension and how you can become more in tune, in resonance, with the harmony of the spheres, please see our ASCEND diet.

OutlawPurpleHairDye posts:

Sadly the media has tested positive for Novel Trump Derangement Virus (TDV-20). This virus is extremely virulent and has spread rapidly throughout most media organizations. Please practice good hygiene, consume daily red pills, and avoid close contact with anyone displaying symptoms of TDV-20.

Just as President Trump is finally making inroads on bringing the Chinese Communist Party to heel on its abhorrent intellectual property theft practices, Google’s legal argument at SCOTUS this month would halt that progress in its tracks.

— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) March 13, 2020

trapper post:

No one knows how the Wuhan virus will play out, major killer pandemic, just another cold, something in between. But one thing is clear. The media have been whipping this thing for all it’s worth, trying to panic and stampede the herd.

PDJT first tried to calm the herd. Get along little dogies. He also looked to CDC to provide useful information and do the testing. But CDC fell on its face with a clatter just trying to get its boots on. On top of that, someone crashed the market with short sales, firing all their pistols in the air, and that set ‘em to running.

So, with the market melting down and people fighting in the aisles over hand sanitizer and toilet paper, America was in full on stampede. So what did PDJT do? He did what he does best. He owned the downside. He called in the private sector, the professional cowboys, and gave them their instructions “Let ‘em run ‘til they’re done, boys.”

So here we go. Drive-by testing, everything cancelled until Easter, and free beans from the government chuck wagon until the stampede runs itself out. They wanted a stampede. Well by God they got one. And PDJT is out front of it, riding hard, turning it whatever direction way he wants. Hope Old Joe is a fast runner.

Trump Landslide 2020

