That “foreign virus” that Trump now calls it, is actually a British virus. A crown virus… a coronavirus. The Queen of England is behind this false flag pandemic….just another British Imperial Corporate Fascist attempt to take over the world.

Folks, this is what the Great Information War looks like on the ground – everywhere you see, fake news outlets screaming lies and propaganda, whipping the American citizenry into a panic without regard to the safety and security of our country. The media (yes, this includes the horrible Fox News channel) is propaganda. It is a weapon used to defeat your mind. For the love of your country and your peace of mind,

TURN IT OFF!!

Did you see POTUS surrounded by SES CDC enemies?

Hello Kitty posts:

Dr. Birx showed where she was in the pecking order, today. When a reporter specifically asked her to answer a question, she said, “Dr. Fauci is my mentor. So, I have to let him answer…”

Why is she even there, then? Just to stand and nod her head?

Would love to know WHO FAUCI’s MENTOR IS.

Hmmm…..

Sundance replies: Mengle?

The Conclave gives the correct answer:

Bill and Melinda Gates and the CDC work THE PLAN. They whip up fear so that governments will force their citizens to be injected with their vaccine poisons. This is much easier than sending your citizens to gas showers and cremation ovens. Aushwitz has become the new 5G-powered open-air microwave ovens being installed in urban areas everywhere. Coronavirus is the “cover story” to explain the deaths that will come from humans being cooked with 5G. Notice that the same chemical companies – IG Farbmen and their Zyklon B which are now Bayer, BASF, Monsanto and others – are all in on this war against humanity.

When you connect the dots that the British Monarch are actually German Nazis…then it all makes sense why the British are running this genocidal pandemic around the globe.

And who is doing this? Same group that has been torturing, rapid, pillaging, and murdering for centuries – the Monarch, the British Imperial Empire, and the Pilgrims Society. Patriots these are the world’s enemy hiding their nefarious plot to kill humanity with their invisible germs. Ground zero needs to be extracted from the world.

The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven that called for overloading the U.S. public welfare system in order to precipitate a crisis that would lead to a replacement of the welfare system with “a guaranteed annual income and thus an end to poverty”.

First, it is schools and universities…then bars and restaurants. Now the globalists will try to collapse everyday shopping. Guess there will be only one company store for all of us – Amazon Prime. Just as planned. No food or deliveries if your social credit score isn’t approved. John Steinbeck wrote about this in Grapes of Wrath – It’s called the “company store”.

The family’s dollar must be spent at the company store, which charges inflated prices for food. The day’s wage isn’t enough to feed the Joads. Ma asks the shopkeeper to give her ten extra cents worth of sugar. He agrees to loan her the money, and she leaves furious at being extorted, saying “If you’re in trouble or hurt or need—go to poor people. They’re the only ones that’ll help—the only ones.” The Grapes of Wrath Chapter 26

A propagandist tool to get YOU to do something you wouldn’t do normally…is called FEARMONGERING. You aren’t going to willingly get an injection concoction called a vaccine, delivered by Rod Rosenstein’s sister Nancy Messonier from the CDC, along with her demonic colleagues – Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, so they have to make you fearful of not receiving it.

Or…how about that gun grab that failed with their Sandy Hook false flag where we still do not have autopsy and death certificates for the so-called killed children? Total fake operation put on by the terrorist unit called the FBI…which has still not fingered Robert Mueller and British Arvinder Sambei for their part in implementing and covering up the Twin Tower demolition false flag.

Hello…Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming: We know what your daddy did. You are his demon spawn put in place to protect his crimes against the American people and humanity. Why are folks in Wyoming voting for DEMON SPAWN?

So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Is this just like how Bob Mueller’s team “lost” thousands of text messages between Page & Strzok?

Or how they “lost” Lois Lerner’s emails?

RT for a FULL PARDON for General Flynn!

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 15, 2020

I AIN’T DOIN IT – CORONAVIRUS

Patriots might want to go to the bank this week and get some cash on hand. When banks collapse you won’t be able to use your credit cards or withdraw cash from the ATMs. You will want cash on hand to pay for goods and services until the new system has been installed.

Eventually, those Federal Reserve fiat notes won’t be worth any more than toilet paper, but for awhile low information vendors will still accept them. We like the $100 blue stripes as we believe these may be the new $100 bills that the US Treasury will recognize as official U.S. currency when they leave the Federal Reserve and the debt that THEY, the Feds, racked up on the world.

If you can find American Silver Eagles, remember that they are official U. S. currency. If you are outside the U.S, check for your country’s version of monetary silver. There’s a huge sale for silver eagles….if you can find them. The U.S. mint ran out of their 2020 supply already….hmmm, what does that tell you?

WASHINGTON – The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 20EA) beginning on Jan. 9, 2020, at noon EST. The coin is priced at $64.50.

Read more...but don’t be disappointed when you discover that they are all sold out. Check with your local coin dealers. Remember that the ‘toilet paper consciousness’ could easily become a ‘currency consciousness’.

Actually, the virus is appropriately named corona, meaning crown, to reference its origins from Britain who planted it on China so the world would blame China. If Chairman Xi actually had some functional brain cells, he would know this. After all, your favorite poli-sci teachers on the internet know how the British, under the leadership of Manningham-Buller and Jonathan Symond, are running this false flag operation for Queen Elizabeth.

Yet, do you hear Fox News reporting even a scintilla of what you have learned at the American Intelligence Media of Americans for Innovation? Propaganda Fox still hasn’t called out the rogue faction within our government – the Senior Executive Services. No reporters, not even media darlings for the Queen John Solomon and Sara Carter, have reported that Crown Prosecutor Alison Saunders had dinner with Bruce and Nellie Ohr, in their private home, four days before GCHQ Richard Hannigan came over and with John Brennan wiretapped Trump Towers. Nope. Nothing here to report.

That stupid Chinese Pooh Bear and whatever he has for intelligence agencies still haven’t called out their enemy – the British. Instead, he seems to like being played by the British Imperial Empire.

See how easy it will be to end all those yellow vest protestors?

Crown virus false flag gives elites, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, an excuse to bunker down:

No longer referred to as a border wall, patriots can play word games, too, and have renamed this a Social Distancing Screen…which should now be fully funded.

Big shout out to our farmers who are keeping America’s grocery stores full of great product! Farmer Rock Anthem

Don’t let this crisis go to waste. Learn how to homeschool and leave the public school indoctrination centers behind. Teach the high school students in your home real American history by using our hundreds of Cat Reports as a way to walk your students through these historic times and what they mean for world history. As a special assignment, have them do a project, video, or paper that reflects their understanding of real history and send it to us for posting.

Take your music to the streets and help others beat the coronavirus blues! Making music is how we can fight back. It’s an information war. Find your unique ways to tell your truth. Tuba Skinny – Jubilee Stomp – Royal Street

.