Dr. Anthony Fauci Wants to Exterminate Your Family by Transfection

THE BIO-WARFARE EXTERMINATOR? Did Anthony Fauci help build Coronavirus with his NIH surrogate Malcolm Martin with Wellcome Trust (Pirbright Institute UK, QinetiQ, WHO, DARPA) and Gates Foundation funding?

Are NIH and DoD DARPA behind the Coronavirus? Given DoD’s control by British QinetiQ, SERCO, WHO, DARPA), the answer seems obvious to an honest observer.

“Human cell line that is exquisitely sensitive to transfection by cloned AIDS RV proviral DNA.” (Italics ours)

“Transfection is the process of deliberately introducing naked or purified nucleic acids into eukaryotic cells”

Fauci’s Senior Executive Service (SES) eventual successor at NIH was Malcolm A. Martin, MD wrote in a 1986 article on his research in the Journal of Virology.

Malcolm A. Martin et al. (Aug. 01, 1986). Production of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome-Associated Retrovirus in Human and Nonhuman Cells Transfected with an Infectious Molecular Clone, Vol. 29, No. 2, pp. 284-291. Journal of Virology.

Folks, this next statement by Dr. Martin celebrates the creation of a more effective retrovirus than HIV. Among other things, this means that their viruses can be introduced through food. He’s celebrating that he found the human cells that are most susceptible to viruses like Coronavirus. This is a virus to assure your death.

S. Prt. 104-NN. (Nov. 04, 1996). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 106th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.P 84/10:P 75/, PDF p. 153. GPO.

Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book, 1996 (Bill Clinton Administration), PDF p. 153

There is an evident FRAUD in the 2000 Plum Book regarding Anthony Fauci’s position.

An evident SES Deception as the administration transitions to George Bush

According to the 1996 Plum Book, there was no “Deputy Director, National” INCUMBENT.

The only incumbent in that Institute was Anthony Fauci.

S. Prt. 106-54. (Nov. 08, 2000). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 106th Congress, 2d Session, PDF p. 127. GPO.

Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book, 2000 (Clinton Administration), PDF p. 127

Oddly, the position drops away and a previously non-existent position is “Vacant” operations position, not typically SES level.

S. Prt. 108-955. (Nov. 22, 2004). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 106th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.P 84/10:P 75/, PDF p. 80. GPO.

More oddly, the Director position reappears held by “do” which means a vertical “ditto” (meaning repeated from previous). The last previously identified person in the Plum Books was Anthony Fauci in the 1996 Plum Book.

This shell game is evident. Fauci’s actual positions are shrouded in shifts of lower positions not previously disclosed, then the director position pops back up in 2008, then passes away or is vacant after that.

This is certainly suspicious Merry-go-Round executive priority setting by the SES at the NIH in the run up to this alleged pandemic.

S. Prt. 110-36. (Nov. 12, 2008). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 110th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.P 84/10:P 75/, PDF, p. 82. GPO.

Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book, 2008 (Bush Administration), PDF p. 82

Continuing the “oddly” descriptor, the director position remains vacant, but a second senior listing is Malcolm A. Martin as Chief of the Laborator of Molecular Microbiology.

S. Prt. 112-NN. (Nov. 12, 2012). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 110th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.P 84/10:P 75/, PDF p. 80. GPO.

Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book, 2012 (Obama Administration), PDF p. 80

Dr. Malcolm Martin is Fauci’s SES/NIH flunky in the Coronavirus scare, it appears. He’s tied with all The Pirbright Institute (UK) Wellcome Trust and Gates Foundation money that funded the Coronavirus patent.

Given the weaponized Coronavirus upon us, Martin’s expertise is quite telling.

Malcolm A. Martin, M.D. (Accessed Mar. 18, 2020). Biography et al. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Martin’s research gets major funding from the largest contributors to The Pirbright Institute, patent holder of the CORONAVIRUS: Wellcome Trust (The Pirbright Institute UK, DARPA, WHO) and Bill Gates.

News Release. (Jul. 29, 2019). Progress Toward an HIV Vaccine. Caltech.

See Caltech snippet showing Martin and NIH receive funds from Gates and Wellcome, funders of The Pirbright Institute coronavirus patent holder U.S. Patent. No. 10,130,701

Caltech, p. 3.

SES Martin was literally the EDITOR on a Virology fundamentals textbook.

https://www.gettextbooks.com/isbn/9780781718332/

https://www.gettextbooks.com/isbn/9780781718325/

Malcolm A. Martin et al. (Aug. 01, 1986). Production of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome-Associated Retrovirus in Human and Nonhuman Cells Transfected with an Infectious Molecular Clone, pp. 284-291. Journal of Virology.

SES Malcolm A. Martin helped write this:

https://www.polyplus-transfection.com/about-us/what-is-transfection/

