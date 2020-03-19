Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

To Scotty Meyler and all the truckers in the American Intelligence Media community: Thank you for keeping the supply chain running and the store shelves full!

.

American trucker

.

God Made A Trucker

.

Truckers rolling through crisis to keep supply chain pumping

 

.

Senate passes $100B+ coronavirus stimulus bill

.

.

black swan event

Black Swan on Horizon

.

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/the-storm-is-on-us.mp3

.

President Trump Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – Video and Transcript

.

.

Donald Trump: Chloroquine Treatment for Coronavirus Showing ‘Tremendous’ Results

.

Strong & United, We Will Prevail!

.

“Last of the Cowboys” – Tony Justice

.

pooh bear xi

.

gasoline prices

.

trucking coronavirus

.

Sigal

.

gabriel trumpet horn 2

.

Jonathan Cahn Prophetic Announcement: The Return [Full Version]

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.