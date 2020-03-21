.

It’s a controlled demolition, folks. It’s coming down – but in a good way. Our system was built on corruption and lies, criminality and propaganda. Patriots, please keep your networks informed and calm as Trump the Builder demolishes the old to make way for the new.

Once the placed has been leveled, we will get to work building a new foundation for America, based on our faith in God, love of our families, and trust in the U. S. S. Constitution guiding us back to our founding tenets.

Many of you have been preparing for this “shift” of paradigms for many years. Well, hang on, girls and boys. The best is yet to come.

Now he leads us in rebuilding America.

If China spent less time covering up their flaws to save face and more time trying to develop medical technologies rather than simply stealing everyone else’s innovations we would all be way better off today. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2020

She sold her stock on Congressional insider info, too.

Descent and Ascent

“Just as it is true that humanity had to descend from a spiritual past, into materialism, so it is also true that it must rise again to spirituality. A spiritual world-conception alone can produce something that gives rise to harmony, peace and love. Even in this sphere, spiritual science can be of practical help in the highest possible way.”

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 100 – Theosophy and Rosicrucianism: Lecture VIII: Supplementary Thoughts on the Law of Reincarnation and Karma – Kassel, 23rd June 1907

Douglas writes: “Tyla was insistent that we should write about what Steiner pointed out was needed to understand the Cosmic Christ – Anthroposophia (Sophia). Steiner had said that it was the Wisdom of Christ that was needed in our time, the Sophia of Christ.

I could see that she was right and that we needed to start at the beginning and take our time describing the preliminary studies of Wisdom (Sophia) that would lead others to an experience of the Cosmic Christ in a living way. Steiner called the Damascus Event many names, including: the experience of the Etheric Christ, the second coming of Christ, Christ’s appearance in the etheric realm, and many others. This is the Wisdom of Anthroposophia that Rudolf Steiner called the Wisdom of the Cosmic Christ.

Tyla and I decided on the beginning of the path, we began writing what became the trilogy of books entitled, The Gospel of Sophia. In the third volume we placed a description of meeting the Etheric Christ and the accompanying cosmology of wisdom that is necessary to understand this Damascus Event, just as Ananias had to explain to Saul what he had experienced. Ananias delivered the Wisdom of Sophia to Saul so that he could understand the Cosmic Christ as he had appeared to Saul on the road to Damascus. The Gospel of Sophia is similar to the instructions Ananias gave to Saul. We hoped that presenting this Wisdom, Sophia Christos, would help others who had experienced the Damascus Event integrate the experience into a cosmology with the Cosmic Christ at the center.”

“As with any investor or shareholder, the Gates Foundation expects a financial return on its investments. There is nothing inherently wrong or illegal about this. The problem comes when there is some question about the driving force behind how a powerful and influential philanthropic foundation like Gates spends its money. Is the Gates Foundation’s allegiance weighted more toward altruism and humanitarian causes or making profits?”

Chloroquine Study Shows 100% Cure Rate as Coronavirus Spread SLOWS. Start Steve at 2:45

OPERATION: SHAME AND BLAME

Calling on all information troops. The word is out that we are going to blame CHINA and Xi for the virus. Operation: Shame and Blame. This truth community knows that the British are really behind the coronavirus false flag, but the masses haven’t a clue. All they see is a scary “invisible enemy”.

Let’s all shame and blame China as a distraction while white hat patriots are taking down other globalist operations, namely the British Imperial Empire. Below is a collection of memes and videos to fuel your network.

The meme below comes from “the left” who think the image enrages us…but actually, inspires us. So, in this case, they memed one for us.

