.
It’s a controlled demolition, folks. It’s coming down – but in a good way. Our system was built on corruption and lies, criminality and propaganda. Patriots, please keep your networks informed and calm as Trump the Builder demolishes the old to make way for the new.
Once the placed has been leveled, we will get to work building a new foundation for America, based on our faith in God, love of our families, and trust in the U. S. S. Constitution guiding us back to our founding tenets.
Many of you have been preparing for this “shift” of paradigms for many years. Well, hang on, girls and boys. The best is yet to come.
Amazing Controlled Building Demolition You Probably Haven’t Seen Before
.
Now he leads us in rebuilding America.
.
.
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
.
Nanotechnology Weaponized to Deliver Viruses
.
If China spent less time covering up their flaws to save face and more time trying to develop medical technologies rather than simply stealing everyone else’s innovations we would all be way better off today. #ChinaLiedPeopleDied
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2020
.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Globalist Snake Oil Salesman
.
Fauci Love Letter to Hillary Clinton Surfaces
.
.
.
She sold her stock on Congressional insider info, too.
.
Descent and Ascent
“Just as it is true that humanity had to descend from a spiritual past, into materialism, so it is also true that it must rise again to spirituality. A spiritual world-conception alone can produce something that gives rise to harmony, peace and love. Even in this sphere, spiritual science can be of practical help in the highest possible way.”
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 100 – Theosophy and Rosicrucianism: Lecture VIII: Supplementary Thoughts on the Law of Reincarnation and Karma – Kassel, 23rd June 1907
.
Anthroposophia Reveals the Second Coming: Perceiving Christ in the Etheric
Douglas writes: “Tyla was insistent that we should write about what Steiner pointed out was needed to understand the Cosmic Christ – Anthroposophia (Sophia). Steiner had said that it was the Wisdom of Christ that was needed in our time, the Sophia of Christ.
I could see that she was right and that we needed to start at the beginning and take our time describing the preliminary studies of Wisdom (Sophia) that would lead others to an experience of the Cosmic Christ in a living way. Steiner called the Damascus Event many names, including: the experience of the Etheric Christ, the second coming of Christ, Christ’s appearance in the etheric realm, and many others. This is the Wisdom of Anthroposophia that Rudolf Steiner called the Wisdom of the Cosmic Christ.
Tyla and I decided on the beginning of the path, we began writing what became the trilogy of books entitled, The Gospel of Sophia. In the third volume we placed a description of meeting the Etheric Christ and the accompanying cosmology of wisdom that is necessary to understand this Damascus Event, just as Ananias had to explain to Saul what he had experienced. Ananias delivered the Wisdom of Sophia to Saul so that he could understand the Cosmic Christ as he had appeared to Saul on the road to Damascus. The Gospel of Sophia is similar to the instructions Ananias gave to Saul. We hoped that presenting this Wisdom, Sophia Christos, would help others who had experienced the Damascus Event integrate the experience into a cosmology with the Cosmic Christ at the center.”
.
What Jesus Did For Me | Angie Sutherland
.
Breakthrough: Chloroquine phosphate has shown apparent efficacy in treatment of COVID-19 associated pneumonia in clinical studies
.
5 Things the coronavirus has taught me about humanity
.
Bill Gates Says Health Care Workers Will Be First to Get Coronavirus Vaccine
“As with any investor or shareholder, the Gates Foundation expects a financial return on its investments. There is nothing inherently wrong or illegal about this. The problem comes when there is some question about the driving force behind how a powerful and influential philanthropic foundation like Gates spends its money. Is the Gates Foundation’s allegiance weighted more toward altruism and humanitarian causes or making profits?”
.
Chloroquine Study Shows 100% Cure Rate as Coronavirus Spread SLOWS. Start Steve at 2:45
.
.
The Singing Contractors – All My Hope Is In Jesus
.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Issues ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order for Entire State
.
Phase 3 Coronavirus Legislation Will Expand Government Response to Protect Small Businesses
.
.
“I Lost 100%” Of My Business – Seattle Transforms Into ‘Ghost Town’ Amid Covid-19 Crisis
.
.
.
.
FIRED UP: President Trump GOES OFF On “TERRIBLE NBC REPORTER”
.
PA Turnpike Authority Reopens Closed Service Stations To Support Truckers
.
Helpful Tips and Websites for Parents Schooling at Home
.
Types of People Who Work from Home
.
I Could Sing About Heaven |(South Africa)| A Few Good Men Music Ministry
.
OPERATION: SHAME AND BLAME
Calling on all information troops. The word is out that we are going to blame CHINA and Xi for the virus. Operation: Shame and Blame. This truth community knows that the British are really behind the coronavirus false flag, but the masses haven’t a clue. All they see is a scary “invisible enemy”.
Let’s all shame and blame China as a distraction while white hat patriots are taking down other globalist operations, namely the British Imperial Empire. Below is a collection of memes and videos to fuel your network.
The meme below comes from “the left” who think the image enrages us…but actually, inspires us. So, in this case, they memed one for us.
.
Corona-chan – Kung Flu Fighting Fast As Lightning
.
.
.
.
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Germs
.
.
Everybody Was Kung Flu Fighting (Official Music Video) ft. Winnie the Flu
.
The video below is an example of vaccine propaganda. It gives you accurate information in the beginning, but only provides you one solution – VACCINES. Treatments are not mentioned.
CDC Nazis like Anthony ‘Mengele’ Fauci and his side-kick Nurse Ratched, don’t want you to know the whole truth.
WATCH Dr. ‘Mengele’ Fauci grimaces at the Deep State (S.E.S.) getting busted by Trump.
.
.
Kung Flu PSA#2
.
.
Sweitzenhammer posts:
I heard the fear-mongerers saying that if we don’t approve the H2-B visas for spring planting season, we will all starve. It appears we have a ready and able temporary workforce right here at home. Spend a little time in the sun, get in shape, plant some crops, and a month or two later when life returns to normal, you go back to your old job at the restaurant, bar, hotel, car rental company, or airline.
.
.
Crowder 911: How to Train your Joe Biden
.
RIP, Kenny Rogers.
Kenny Rogers – Peace w/ Lyrics
.
It’s time to get some justice in this country. This was originally posted on September 13, 2017.
911 Perpetrators Revealed
Presidential Tweets Today
.