The Delivery System
The operative phrase is:
Nanoencapsulation for drug delivery
… which just as easily can be
Nanoencapsulation for (Wuhan) virus delivery
Hanes, Date, Ensign. (Jun. 09, 2016). Nanoparticles for oral delivery: design, evaluation and state-of-the-art, funded by NIH, Johns Hopkins, Burroughs Wellcome. NIH.
Note: The Wellcome Trust is one of the chief funders of The Pirbright Institute (UK), the patent holder of the Coronavirus U.S. Patent 10,130,701 issued Nov. 20, 2018
This seems to be a good overview of the wide variety of nanotech drug/virus delivery systems.
5G would be related to the “stimuli-sensitive” variety
Patra, J.K., Das, G., Fraceto, L.F. et al. (Sep. 19, 2018). Nano based drug delivery systems: recent developments and future prospects. Journal of Nanobiotechnology 16, 71.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-09-19-Nano-based-drug-delivery-systems-recent-developments-and-future-prospects-Patra-Das-Fraceto-et-al-Journal-of-Nanobiotechnolg-16-71-Sep-19-2018.pdf
Please share this video in your network! We want the Evidence, says AIM Patriot Ron 7seven7:
Of course, we all know that it is the Brits, who are using that troglodyte Xi Jinping as a scapegoat, behind this global take-down – called “war with the invisible enemy”. If everyone wants to blame China, who are we to stop the stampede? Can you believe that Chinese intelligence is so daft that it hasn’t found our amazing, detailed, highly researched and documented evidence that pinpoints the very location and British war actors involved in coronavirus?
The Queen’s wealth must be disgorged and distributed to the victors of this invisible war. She and her patented coronavirus have made war on the world.
Chinese Ambassador Applauds Hillary Clinton For Spreading Communist Propaganda
Lieber + Harvard + Tsinghua = FB + Eclipse Foundation
Press Release. (Dec. 02, 2013). Charles M. Lieber receives the first Nano Research Award. Tsinghua University Press.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2013-12-02-Charles-M-Lieber-receives-the-first-Nano-Research-Award-Press-Release-Tsinghua-University-Press-Dec-02-2013.pdf
WHO Spread False Chinese Government Propaganda: Coronavirus Not Contagious Among Humans
Is Western Civilization going to collapse over a cold?
A Revolving Panic: Here Are The Companies That Have Fully Drawn Down Credit Lines This Week
President Trump Suspends Federal Student Loan Payments, Waives Interest During National Emergency
From AIM Patriot Carolina H.:
New Jersey Orders 9 Million Residents To ‘Stay At Home’; 86 Million Americans Now On Lockdown
In Sweeping Power Grab, DOJ Seeks Ability To Detain People Indefinitely Without Trial
Gavin Newsom Allows Voting by Mail to Protect Californians from Coronavirus
Panic buying and hoarding — it’s not about the virus!
MfM posts:
It’s not just the economic toll, it’s the emotional toll on small businesses that have shuttered.
I’m seeing it all over my FB feed how desperate people are. Loans won’t cut it, because they know they can’t pay them back. Small businesses are like a web that holds this country together, you cut too many holes in it, it will not hold and you can’t recreate all this connections again.
Will you sleep through the revolution? His words more profound than when he delivered them in his final Sunday sermon on March 31, 1968, from the Canterbury Pulpit at The Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the City and Diocese of Washington.
Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution – Martin Luther King
Onward Christian Soldiers
U.S. Lines Up Multi-Trillion Dollar Coronavirus Aid Packages
School Bus Industry Group Demands Continued Payments or $2.8 Billion
ALERT. The Use Of Cash Being BANNED.. DOJ Trying To Suspend The Constitution! Mannarino
Why Is CrowdStrike Confused On 11 Key Details About The DNC ‘Hack’?
Sunday sermon with Tyla and Douglas: HAVE NO FEAR
Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/have-no-fear-1.mp3
The invisible enemy is the Queen of England and her globalist entourage of evil vaccine monsters.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/the-invisible-enemy-revealed.mp3
Watch How A Coronavirus Test Is Administered: “Awful, I Wish There Was A Better Way”
Political Health – The Motives of a Very, Very, Political Dr. Fauci
China silenced coronavirus whistleblowers, expelled journalists, destroyed samples, refused CDC help, and concealed counts of deaths and infections. It’s fact there was a massive coverup. China is responsible. The world must act to hold them accountable.
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 21, 2020
Keep blaming China while the British Imperial Empire takes over the world with their homemade virus brew – Pirbright coronavirus.
Presidential Tweets Today
Merkel in quarantine today in Germany. One of her doctors has the corona virus!