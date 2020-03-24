.

“I’m a wartime president,” Trump said. “This is a war, it’s a different kind of war that we’ve ever had.”

Boris seems a little panicky in his national address. Are our allies (BTW – the Brits are not our allies) closing in on enemy camps at QinetiQ, rustling the Queen’s peacock feathers? While British citizens are forcibly locked inside their homes, no different than Julian Assange being locked up in Her Majesty’s Belmont Prison, Baroness Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller and Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds reek havoc on the world with a deadly combination of fearmongering and a dash of the flu bug.

Baroness Manningham-Buller is the chair of Wellcome Trust, among others. Sir Symonds has been groomed by the Pilgrims Society his entire career in finance, technology and pharmaceuticals to set up the destroyer communications company, QinetiQ Group Plc, to reign down 5G milliwaves to weaken our immune systems and release Coronavirus carrying nanotechnology that has been developed by the likes of newly-indicted Harvard professor Dr. Charles Lieber. Read more about these evil British people.

The British Imperial Empire is the enemy of planet Earth.

The globalist Pilgrims Society’s obsession with 5G & pathogens becomes clear: population control and elimination down to the individual citizen who will be tracked 24x7x365 by embedded nanotechnology which this must be banned globally, now

Wuhan, China has 5G fully deployed. The focus now is on recently indicted Harvard Wuhan-consulting Professor Charles M. Lieber and his nanotube delivery systems whose Coronavirus payloads can be targeted to the 5G phones in our pockets.

Mar. 23, 2020—Researchers believe they have uncovered the motivation behind the Pilgrims Society and its minions’ obsession with 5G in the State Department, DoD, DoJ, DOC, Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Command, Senior Executive Service (SES) and Privy Council.

5G and pathogen-laced nanotubes enable them to release bioweapons customized down to the individual in their “Internet of Things” death grid. These carbon nanotubes, nanobuds and nanowires also enable them to embed tracking devices in your organs. This technology is much more widely deployed than we knew.

Republicans had a deal until Nancy Pelosi rode into town from her extended vacation. The Democrats want the Virus to win? They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

How is your country treating you?

“The simplest way to explain the FED is to say that they have a license to print our money. It is as if they were legalized counterfeiters whose only restriction is that they cannot go into a store to pass their money.

They can only loan their money into circulation and collect interest from the suckers. We now have about 23.5 trillion dollars in loans the government must pay interest on unnecessarily. Before there was a FED, no national debt and no interest to pay on that debt and no income tax either. All of the income taxes we have paid have gone to subsidize corporations, to pay for wars we did not need and to pay the banks for printing the money the Treasury should have printed for us without interest.” Source

Tom Fitton: WARNING: Leftists using pretext of #CoronavirusOutbreak to push unsecure, “vote by mail” free for all, no voter id anywhere for 2020 elections. #HowtoStealAnElection. Watch video tweet.

THEY WANT LOCKDOWN FOR 18 MONTHS! Please note that President Trump has indicated that the lock down will not be for that long in America. Our internet friend may be referring to his country’s narrative. If you share the video with others, please make sure they know this important disclaimer as the rest of the video is fantastic in its messaging .

