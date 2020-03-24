.

“President Trump has called this fight against the virus a “war” against an “invisible enemy” and has noted how people are calling him a “wartime president” in responding to the crisis. If that’s the case, that Trump is leading an American war again the virus, then that means Azar is one of the president’s generals in this war. In that vein, asked how President Trump is approaching this from a wartime perspective, Azar explained that Trump has rallied the whole country against the coronavirus in much the same way President Woodrow Wilson did in World War I or President Franklin Delano Roosevelt did in World War II.” Read more

On Tuesday, Pelosi released a revised version of House Democrats’ plan in the midst of the coronavirus, which includes:

A nationwide mandate for ballot harvesting

$300 million for foreign refugees abroad

An automatic visa extension for all foreign workers

An expansion of foreign-language ballots

Same-day voter registration for the 2020 presidential election

An amnesty for nearly 800,000 DACA illegal aliens

Pelosi’s plan also includes forcing American taxpayers to provide federal grant funding to sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to turn over criminal illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for arrest and deportation. Source

After suffering a very large political hit, beyond the capability of the media to defend, Pelosi said today the House will take up the Senate coronavirus bill.

The writing was on the wall late yesterday as people started digging into the 1,400 page House proposal and exposing all of the far-left ideological efforts within it. Billions were earmarked for nonsense progressive projects and the House scheme was fraught with social engineering that had nothing to do with assisting workers and businesses.

“In their announcement of its latest ‘lending facility’, as it is called, the Fed declared it would ‘support’ small business loans, student loans, auto securitized loans, and credit card debt. But that does not mean the Fed will ‘support’ consumers and assume their loans.

Oh no!

It means it will support the financial lenders making such loans for students, auto purchases, credit cards and small businesses.

It means these lenders can now dump their bad, defaulted, or otherwise non-performing debt from credit cards, auto loans, student or small business loans on the Fed. The Fed will eat it for them, and add it to the Fed’s own $4 trillion plus indebted balance sheet–soon to rise to $8 trillion or more.”

“How is this money suddenly available – when we have repeatedly been told in the wake of the 2008 crisis that austerity must be the only answer? Well, welcome to the ‘new orthodoxy’ (actually it is not new at all: France tried it in the eighteenth century when it ‘printed’ the Assignats).

Call it ‘helicopter money’, or, the so-called ‘Modern Monetary Theory’: The principle is that it is okay to print money – if governments don’t otherwise have it. The point here is that ‘helicopter money’ (money conjured out of nothing: empty units reflecting no underlying real economic value) is a paradigm change. A major paradigm change.”

“Last night, when observing the unprecedented “gold run” on precious metals dealers which has left all gold vendors with little to no physical gold, we said that “the price of physical gold has decoupled from paper gold” as a result of paper gold liquidations as leveraged funds scramble to cover margin calls using safe assets…

… resulting in an arbitrage that physical gold buyers, i.e., those who don’t have faith in gold ETFs such as the GDX or simply prefer to have possession of the metal, find especially delightful as it allows them to buy physical gold at lower prices than they would ordinarily have access to.”

