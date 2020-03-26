This is really about the crash of the world’s financial systems. Coronavirus, like the 9-11 false flag attack, will be used for a variety of purposes to cover up many crimes, while throwing the world into the hands of the corporate globalists for total world domination. So, no, Jelena McWilliams with your Serbian accent, we don’t trust the banks (see Fed video below).

American people will NEVER trust very banks and Federal Reserve that have put the world into this cataclysmic financial freefall. If you live in a state where they haven’t locked you in your house so that you cannot make a bank withdrawal, you might go to your bank today and make sure you have enough cash on hand for your security. It’s going to be a toilet paper run experience!

BOMBSHELL: Deep State Operative Dr. Anthony Fauci Declared ‘there is “no doubt” Donald J. Trump will be confronted with a surprise infectious disease outbreak during his presidency’

Read all about it.

Actually, hydroxychloroquine comes as a redpill. The ultimate redpill for the globalists who thought they were going to take over planet Earth with a FAKE pandemic. We found a cure and it is a little RED PILL!

OPERATION: R.E.D NOVEMBER

R emove E very D emocrat

You have sold out America with this bill full of pork. You’re proud when you should be ashamed. Should have been a 2 or 3 page bill to help the workers and small business. But 800+ pgs filled with DemoRat wishes, and a Congressional pay raise is bullshit.

— citizen 817 (@Citizen817) March 26, 2020

And now we return to the propaganda from Reuters that has been pushing the Rothschild banker agenda for over 100 years that propagandizes people into wars and strife. Now Reuters want us to believe that Russia is behind a disinformation campaign to blame China for the spread of coronavirus. Actually, it’s a global grassroots movement (aka “Russia’) that is whipping flames all over the world. Humanity knows the real enemy of the planet – the Evil British Empire that has forcibly detained its UK citizens under house arrest because the elites in that country are running scared shitless that We the People have become the hunters.

Homework assignment is to read this article, using your skills to spot propaganda, and see how they are manipulating you into blaming Russia (again).

Patriots improved our original meme. Looks great now!

Publius2016 posts

I am in awe of 45! He has WITHSTOOD EVERY FALSEHOOD AND HOAX.

This latest Black Op is truly a battle for your mind! With the flick of a switch, these JOKERS have the world at a stand still with brother ready to turn on sister for going outside!!

These DEMONS are looking to bankrupt Trump Organization by giving the power to PUBLIC HEALTH INSPECTORS to shut down “contaminated places” and specifically barring the company from funds available to the entire US Hospitality Industry!

DC is now CLOSED by order of the mayor???

Even our America First rallies are on the chopping block ie OUR FIRST AMENDMENT…

I understand why we’ve moved to this precarious state but don’t understand how we’re going to get out???

But remember, that’s why we VOTED 45!!!

I stand ready and will hold the line. Keep our powder dry. 45 is our commander and chief!

MAGA!

“The moment one definitely commits oneself, then Providence moves too. Whatever you think you can do, or believe you can do, begin it. Action has magic, power and grace.” . – Goethe

Let’s continue to blame and shame China for their failure to report the virus spread to the world. It has cost the U.S. economy TRILLIONS and we hold the CCP directly responsible. Good luck cashing in your U.S. Treasuries, China! We will be requiring coronavirus reparations.

The CCP is certainly not letting a crisis go to waste!

.

trump’s pressers on the chinese coronavirus are getting ratings comparable to monday night football

on monday, 12.2 million tuned into his briefing on cable news networks, with 6.2 million watching on fox news alone

the popularity is angering dem punditshttps://t.co/OvgxEvtft5

— Thao Nguyen (@helloitsthao) March 25, 2020

AIM Patriot Denise is woke to British propaganda and wants to know: “Why are we getting our predictions from the Imperial College of London. More propaganda and disinformation. https://www.imperial.ac.uk/

Inquiring minds want to know.

